rolling out

Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash

Steve Nash was regarded as one of basketball’s brightest young coaches when the Brooklyn Nets hired him in September 2020. He’s out just over two years later, a pair of failed seasons, never-ending drama and wholly dispiriting beginning to 2022-23 prompting Nash’s mutually agreed upon departure from Brooklyn. Nash, obviously, wasn’t the Nets’ only problem. […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rolling Stone

Kanye Is Never Coming Back From This

“I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me,” the artist formerly known as Kanye West proclaimed on Drink Champs just over a week ago. “Now what?” he rhetorically asked, with the sneering audacity of a man whose millions of dollars, millions of fans, and substantial high-powered connections have carried him through numerous instances of public backlash over the past 20 years. But that day is over. Today, Adidas dropped him after a month in which he’s consistently asserted that he’s up against a cabal of Jewish people who control the world. His Yeezy partnership with Adidas was the...
NME

Kanye West is reportedly no longer signed to Def Jam

Kanye West is no longer signed to the record label Def Jam. That’s according to a report in The New York Times, which cites an unnamed source claiming that West’s label G.O.O.D. Music – a Def Jam imprint – is no longer affiliated. The rapper and...
ClutchPoints

Trae Young, other athletes react to death of Migos’ Takeoff

The sports world was shocked when the tragic news arose this morning that Takeoff, one of the three members of the rap group Migos, was shot dead in Houston. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and other athletes reacted to the reports of the 28 year old’s passing, which occurred at 2:30 a.m. according to TMZ. […] The post Trae Young, other athletes react to death of Migos’ Takeoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Returns to Instagram to Declare He Lost ‘$2 Billion in One Day’

Kanye West returned to Instagram Thursday after an eventful and career-ruining three weeks to proclaim that he lost “2 billion dollars in one day.”. After scrubbing his Instagram page of almost all the posts that preceded his restriction from the platform earlier this month — only a photo of his mother, Donda, uploaded three weeks ago, remains — West shared two new posts.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West’s Donda Academy Banned From Upcoming High School Tournament

Kanye West’s words are now affecting the basketball players at Donda Academy. Kanye West has made some inflammatory comments about a plethora of topics as of late, and it has led to some big consequences. These days, it seems like Ye is being dropped by everybody. For instance, Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown just left Donda Sports, while Adidas is officially dropping Kanye’s Yeezy brand.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”

Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
Pitchfork

Kanye West’s Donda Academy Abruptly Calls Off 2022-23 School Year

Kanye West’s private school is closing for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, The Times, Hollywood Unlocked, and ESPN report. The school’s principal, Jason Angell, reportedly emailed students’ parents, “Our leadership team will be working diligently to assist all families during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their next community in a prompt and gracious manner.”
thesource.com

Kanye West’s ‘The Life of Pablo’ Returns to Billboard Charts

Despite all of the controversy, Ye’s music is streaming well. According to Chart Data, Ye’s 2016 album The Life of Pablo has reentered the Billboard 200 chart. The album features Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper, The Weekend, and more. Kanye West has lost brand deals with Adidas, Balenciaga,...
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

