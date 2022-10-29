Read full article on original website
Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
Willie D thinks he knows the reason behind death of Kanye West’s mother
Ye West has grabbed the attention of many people in the past few weeks, and some have a lot to say about his antics. Willie D, is one of the people who recently commented but his words weren’t as directed toward West as they were toward his deceased mother.
Kanye West's hits keep coming: Here are the companies that have cut ties with him
Companies from Balenciaga to CAA to Adidas have cut ties with Ye amid antisemitic tirades. Now his Donda Academy is closing until next school year.
Yeezy, owned by Ye, aka Kanye West, cut ties to JPMorgan before 'White Lives Matter,' antisemitism controversy
JPMorgan Chase is severing ties with Yeezy Brands, owned by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West. The bank sent Ye a letter on Sept. 20, weeks before he mired himself in controversy after wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Paris fashion show and writing antisemitic social media posts.
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash
Steve Nash was regarded as one of basketball’s brightest young coaches when the Brooklyn Nets hired him in September 2020. He’s out just over two years later, a pair of failed seasons, never-ending drama and wholly dispiriting beginning to 2022-23 prompting Nash’s mutually agreed upon departure from Brooklyn. Nash, obviously, wasn’t the Nets’ only problem. […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kanye West’s Friends Grow Concerned Over Billionaire ‘Blowing’ Through Money During Alleged Breakdown
Kanye West may have more money than most could ever fathom, but he’s currently living life as a vagabond, blowing through scores of money, RadarOnline.com has learned. Ye's been living out of various luxury hotels and rental homes, instead of one of the many mansions he already owns. The...
Rolling Stone
Kanye Is Never Coming Back From This
“I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me,” the artist formerly known as Kanye West proclaimed on Drink Champs just over a week ago. “Now what?” he rhetorically asked, with the sneering audacity of a man whose millions of dollars, millions of fans, and substantial high-powered connections have carried him through numerous instances of public backlash over the past 20 years. But that day is over. Today, Adidas dropped him after a month in which he’s consistently asserted that he’s up against a cabal of Jewish people who control the world. His Yeezy partnership with Adidas was the...
NME
Kanye West is reportedly no longer signed to Def Jam
Kanye West is no longer signed to the record label Def Jam. That’s according to a report in The New York Times, which cites an unnamed source claiming that West’s label G.O.O.D. Music – a Def Jam imprint – is no longer affiliated. The rapper and...
Kim Kardashian Ramps Up Security For Son Saint's Soccer Match Before Kanye West Storms OFF Over Heated Exchange With Another Parent
Kanye West's temper was rising by the second during his son Saint's soccer match this weekend, RadarOnline.com has discovered, as new video footage showed him in a tense showdown with another parent before storming off. On Saturday, the Yeezy designer was in attendance for the game, sitting just 30 feet...
Trae Young, other athletes react to death of Migos’ Takeoff
The sports world was shocked when the tragic news arose this morning that Takeoff, one of the three members of the rap group Migos, was shot dead in Houston. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and other athletes reacted to the reports of the 28 year old’s passing, which occurred at 2:30 a.m. according to TMZ. […] The post Trae Young, other athletes react to death of Migos’ Takeoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rolling Stone
Kanye West Returns to Instagram to Declare He Lost ‘$2 Billion in One Day’
Kanye West returned to Instagram Thursday after an eventful and career-ruining three weeks to proclaim that he lost “2 billion dollars in one day.”. After scrubbing his Instagram page of almost all the posts that preceded his restriction from the platform earlier this month — only a photo of his mother, Donda, uploaded three weeks ago, remains — West shared two new posts.
Model Olivia Culpo and San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey’s Relationship Timeline: From a Set Up to a Cross-Country Romance
No. 1 fan! Like many who came before her, model Olivia Culpo fell in love with a football player after meeting boyfriend Christian McCaffrey — and their romance is one for the record books. The Rhode Island native dated former New England Patriots player Danny Amendola on and off for two years before she was […]
Kevin Durant Makes Blunt Admission About Nets' Locker Room Following Kyrie Irving's Tweet
Kevin Durant was not worried about the noise outside and felt it had no impact on the team.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West’s Donda Academy Banned From Upcoming High School Tournament
Kanye West’s words are now affecting the basketball players at Donda Academy. Kanye West has made some inflammatory comments about a plethora of topics as of late, and it has led to some big consequences. These days, it seems like Ye is being dropped by everybody. For instance, Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown just left Donda Sports, while Adidas is officially dropping Kanye’s Yeezy brand.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”
Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
Kanye West Shows Support For Kyrie Irving
Kanye West showed support for Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving after antisemitic film controversy
Kanye West’s Donda Academy Abruptly Calls Off 2022-23 School Year
Kanye West’s private school is closing for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, The Times, Hollywood Unlocked, and ESPN report. The school’s principal, Jason Angell, reportedly emailed students’ parents, “Our leadership team will be working diligently to assist all families during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their next community in a prompt and gracious manner.”
TMZ.com
Morehouse College Cancels Donda Basketball Tournament Over Kanye's Comments
The Donda Academy basketball team continues to pay for Kanye West's actions -- the squad will no longer be playing in a tournament at Morehouse College due to his recent antics. The Donda Doves were originally scheduled to play against The Skill Factory in Atlanta on Nov. 6 ... but...
thesource.com
Kanye West’s ‘The Life of Pablo’ Returns to Billboard Charts
Despite all of the controversy, Ye’s music is streaming well. According to Chart Data, Ye’s 2016 album The Life of Pablo has reentered the Billboard 200 chart. The album features Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper, The Weekend, and more. Kanye West has lost brand deals with Adidas, Balenciaga,...
Sporting News
Travis Kelce discusses last fist fight with brother Jason that nearly sent dad to hospital: 'We got yelled at by mom'
Travis and Jason Kelce might be the most beloved pair of brothers in the NFL this side of the Watt family. But, as with all boys, they'll be boys, too. Fights happen, punches are thrown, but at the end of it, brothers hug it out. On Monday night's "Manningcast" broadcast...
ClutchPoints
