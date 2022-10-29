ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen shot during reported attempted robbery of Wyoming business

WYOMING, MI -- A 15-year-old was shot and injured during a reported attempted armed robbery of a South Division Avenue business. Wyoming police responded about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 to a business at 3530 S. Division Avenue for a hold-up alarm. A short time later, police received a call...
Bicyclist, 15, injured in Muskegon hit-and-run crash

MUSKEGON, MI -- Police are looking a driver in a hit-and-run crash that injured a 15-year-old bicyclist. Muskegon police said the 15-year-old was struck about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 in the area of Amity Avenue and Oakgrove Street. The teen’s injuries were not considered life-threatening and a full recovery...
Motorist Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash on Chicago Drive

HUDSONVILLE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 31, 2022) – A 38-year-old Hudsonville woman as injured in a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jeff Steigenga, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Chicago Drive (M-121) and 36th Avenue at 8:35 AM. That was where the eastbound vehicle, driven by the unnamed woman, apparently drove through a red light, and her vehicle was hit by a southbound vehicle, driven by an unnamed 37-year-old Dorr man.
Suspicious death under investigation in Gratiot Co.

GRATIOT CO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man’s death they have deemed suspicious. Deputies responded to a call in the 300 block of N. Main Street in Ithaca shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 for an unconscious man. Upon arriving at the scene, the 48-year-old man was pronounced dead inside the home.
Witness Testifies That Michigan Officer Who Shot Patrick Lyoya Execution Style Had the Upper Hand In the Tussle: ‘He Always Had the Lead’

A man who witnessed the police shooting of Patrick Lyoya said the Congolese refugee seemed confused during his interaction with the officer who killed him. Wayne Butler told a Grand Rapids, Michigan, judge that he was getting out of the shower when he saw the police lights near his house in April. The 26-year-old Congo native was shot in the head by now-former Grand Rapids officer Christopher Schurr in Butler’s driveway.
Grand Rapids woman killed in crash, 2 more injured

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 28-year-old woman is dead and two others are injured following a crash Sunday morning. The crash happened around 3 a.m. at the intersection of E. Beltline Ave. and Reeds Lake Blvd., according to Michigan State Police. A Grand Rapids woman was driving without headlights...
Stabbing another incident of violence near GVSU housing over the weekend

For the second weekend in a row, Ottawa County law enforcement responded to a violent incident near Grand Valley State University in Allendale. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office, detectives are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning at an student living-apartment complex near GVSU. Authorities say....
Officer charged in fatal shooting of unarmed Black man will go to trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids police officer charged with second-degree murder of Patrick Lyoya will go to trial. Christopher Schurr, a seven-year veteran of the Grand Rapids Police Department, has pleaded not guilty. Judge Nicholas Ayoub reviewed evidence presented in Schurr's preliminary hearing last week. Lyoya, a...
Mobile home blocks Salem Township road, deputies say

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Allegan County drivers will need to find another way around 30th Street. Allegan County shooting: One dead after shooting involving driver, Allegan County deputy. A mobile home blocked off 136th and 137th Avenues in Salem Township, according to Allegan County Sheriff's Office. Allendale crash: Allendale...
Grand Rapids Police Want to Pay YOU to Help Reduce Crime

Everyone knows that crime doesn't pay.. but that doesn't mean your ideas to solve it won't rake in a little cash. The Grand Rapids police are offering a cash prize to any citizens who provide ideas and solutions to reduce our rising neighborhood violence. So if you think you have a solution to the problems your neighborhood faces, you may be given up to $10,000 to help solve them.
