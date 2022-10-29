Read full article on original website
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
MLive
17-year-old bicyclist shot and killed along wooded road near Millennium Park
WYOMING, MI -- Police said a 17-year-old was fatally shot along Indian Mounds Drive and they are looking for the shooter. The teen, a male, was on a bicycle, according to Wyoming Police Capt. Tim Pols. Police responded about 2:50 p.m. to the 2200 block of Indian Mounds Drive, across...
The Grand Rapids Press
Teen shot during reported attempted robbery of Wyoming business
WYOMING, MI -- A 15-year-old was shot and injured during a reported attempted armed robbery of a South Division Avenue business. Wyoming police responded about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 to a business at 3530 S. Division Avenue for a hold-up alarm. A short time later, police received a call...
The Grand Rapids Press
Bicyclist, 15, injured in Muskegon hit-and-run crash
MUSKEGON, MI -- Police are looking a driver in a hit-and-run crash that injured a 15-year-old bicyclist. Muskegon police said the 15-year-old was struck about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 in the area of Amity Avenue and Oakgrove Street. The teen’s injuries were not considered life-threatening and a full recovery...
22 -Year-Old Woman Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Allendale (Allendale Charter Township, MI)
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reported a multi-vehicle accident on Monday morning. The accident was reported to have occurred at 68th Avenue near Agri Drive around 7.40 a.m.
whtc.com
Motorist Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash on Chicago Drive
HUDSONVILLE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 31, 2022) – A 38-year-old Hudsonville woman as injured in a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jeff Steigenga, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Chicago Drive (M-121) and 36th Avenue at 8:35 AM. That was where the eastbound vehicle, driven by the unnamed woman, apparently drove through a red light, and her vehicle was hit by a southbound vehicle, driven by an unnamed 37-year-old Dorr man.
WNEM
Suspicious death under investigation in Gratiot Co.
GRATIOT CO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man’s death they have deemed suspicious. Deputies responded to a call in the 300 block of N. Main Street in Ithaca shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 for an unconscious man. Upon arriving at the scene, the 48-year-old man was pronounced dead inside the home.
newyorkbeacon.com
Witness Testifies That Michigan Officer Who Shot Patrick Lyoya Execution Style Had the Upper Hand In the Tussle: ‘He Always Had the Lead’
A man who witnessed the police shooting of Patrick Lyoya said the Congolese refugee seemed confused during his interaction with the officer who killed him. Wayne Butler told a Grand Rapids, Michigan, judge that he was getting out of the shower when he saw the police lights near his house in April. The 26-year-old Congo native was shot in the head by now-former Grand Rapids officer Christopher Schurr in Butler’s driveway.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Live stream: Judge announces if Ex-Grand Rapids officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya will stand trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The ex-Grand Rapids police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya is in court as the judge announces if he will stand trial on murder charges. UPDATE: Ex-Grand Rapids officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya will stand trial for murder. Christopher Schurr was charged in June...
WWMT
Grand Rapids woman killed in crash, 2 more injured
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 28-year-old woman is dead and two others are injured following a crash Sunday morning. The crash happened around 3 a.m. at the intersection of E. Beltline Ave. and Reeds Lake Blvd., according to Michigan State Police. A Grand Rapids woman was driving without headlights...
WLNS
Michigan man arrested after switching off home’s power in kidnapping attempt
A man is being charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree home invasion.
Grand Rapids woman, 28, killed in head-on crash on East Beltline
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman was killed and two others are injured after an early morning crash in Grand Rapids Twp., Michigan State Police say. The crash happened at the intersection of East Beltline Avenue and Reeds Lake Boulevard around 3:05 a.m. Police believe a 28-year-old woman from...
WLNS
Woman taken to hospital after attack in Lansing parking lot
Lansing Police said there are no suspects at this time and anyone with information is asked to call 517-483-4600.
wgvunews.org
Stabbing another incident of violence near GVSU housing over the weekend
For the second weekend in a row, Ottawa County law enforcement responded to a violent incident near Grand Valley State University in Allendale. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office, detectives are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning at an student living-apartment complex near GVSU. Authorities say....
WGAU
Officer charged in fatal shooting of unarmed Black man will go to trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids police officer charged with second-degree murder of Patrick Lyoya will go to trial. Christopher Schurr, a seven-year veteran of the Grand Rapids Police Department, has pleaded not guilty. Judge Nicholas Ayoub reviewed evidence presented in Schurr's preliminary hearing last week. Lyoya, a...
WWMTCw
Mobile home blocks Salem Township road, deputies say
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Allegan County drivers will need to find another way around 30th Street. Allegan County shooting: One dead after shooting involving driver, Allegan County deputy. A mobile home blocked off 136th and 137th Avenues in Salem Township, according to Allegan County Sheriff's Office. Allendale crash: Allendale...
The Grand Rapids Press
Police officer’s murder hearing, ArtPrize ending: Grand Rapids headlines Oct. 23-28
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The police fatal shooting of a Black motorist that thrust Grand Rapids into the national conversation about policing of minority communities and a call for police reforms was front and center again this week. MLive/The Grand Rapids Press provided comprehensive coverage this week of the...
Grand Rapids Police Want to Pay YOU to Help Reduce Crime
Everyone knows that crime doesn't pay.. but that doesn't mean your ideas to solve it won't rake in a little cash. The Grand Rapids police are offering a cash prize to any citizens who provide ideas and solutions to reduce our rising neighborhood violence. So if you think you have a solution to the problems your neighborhood faces, you may be given up to $10,000 to help solve them.
Odd-even parking to start in Grand Rapids Tuesday
Odd-even parking is set to begin in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
FOX 17 News West Michigan
GRPD: Man hospitalized after shooting at party
Grand Rapids Police are investigating what led up to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Saturday morning.
WLNS
Lansing man dies in Ingham County Jail
Deputies said they found 55-year-old Dudley Lamont Riley in medical distress while checking on him Tuesday morning.
