Florida State

Comments / 0

People

Babies Conceived via Fertility Treatments Born to Black Mothers 4 Times More Likely to Die as Newborns

A study found babies conceived via fertility treatments and born to Black mothers are four times likelier to die as newborns than their white counterparts Babies conceived via assisted reproduction technology and born to Black mothers are more than four times as likely as their white counterparts to die as newborns, according to a new study. Published Tuesday in the American Academy of Pediatrics' Pediatrics journal, the results of the study, conducted "on all singleton births in the United States from 2016 to 2017," found that "neonatal mortality...
Daily Mail

Billionaire, 62, who owns New York's Chrysler Building tells High Court he doesn't want to pay his estranged 47-year-old wife £45million because he wants their children to 'learn the value of money'

The billionaire owner of New York's Chrysler Building, who is embroiled in a High Court battle, has told the judge that he does not want to pay his estranged wife £45million because he wants their children to 'learn the value of money'. Michael Fuchs, 62, told Mr Justice Mostyn...
NEW YORK STATE
Ricky

The woman who died without having a relationship with a man

Clara Meadmore is known to be the oldest virgin in the world. In 2011, she died a virgin at 108 years old, making her the oldest virgin in recorded history. She told in an interview that staying a virgin was one of the factors that helped her live a long life.
Insider

How to spot narcissistic abuse: 6 signs and where to seek treatment

Narcissistic abuse happens when someone with narcissistic personality disorder tries to manipulate you. An abuser with NPD may try to control you by isolating you from friends and family. Narcissistic abusers may also gaslight you, make you feel worthless, or bring others into the abuse.
Maya Devi

A Man Lived For 82 Years Without Seeing A Single Woman In His Entire Life

Mihailo Tolotos, a Greek orthodox monk, died at the age of 82 without seeing a single woman in his entire life. In 1856, Mihailo’s mother died just four hours after he was born. Since none of the family members came forward, the little boy was abandoned on the steps of a monastery on top of Mount Athos. The monks adopted him and named him Mihailo Tolotos. He was raised there and spent his life in the service of the monastery.
Alisha Starr

Woman Ends Relationship With Fiancé After She’s Dished an Ultimatum to Support His Newly Orphaned Kid Brother or Leave

There are an estimated 153 million children worldwide that are orphans. One more child was added to that figure after his parents passed away in a "horrific accident." U/AITAfinanceskidbro created a post to share her involvement in this story. The newly orphaned child is her fiance's half-brother. She and her fiance are both in their late 20s and never planned to have kids. Aside from that, they currently live in a tiny studio apartment while he finishes college and they work on saving for a home.
Chris Freyler

Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships

Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
Health Digest

Cracked Heels Could Be A Sign Of Something More

Dry skin of any kind is no fun, but a pair of dry, severely cracked heels can be particularly painful, notes Healthline. Often made worse during the colder months of the year, some people may find that their heels start to bleed. Yet the development of cracked heels is not...
Chris Freyler

Why a Narcissist Stops Talking to You

There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
studyfinds.org

Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder

VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.

