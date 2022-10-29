Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
How to Watch 'The Wonder' Starring Florence Pugh
Coming in hot from the massive box office run of Don’t Worry Darling, Academy Award-nominated actress Florence Pugh is back with her latest project, The Wonder. Directed by Sebastián Lelio, The Wonder is a period drama that follows English nurse Lib Wright (Pugh), assigned to watch a young girl who has not eaten a single thing for months.
Zach Braff and Florence Pugh: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Met their matches. Zach Braff and Florence Pugh were forced to defend their relationship more than once, but their connection was undeniable. The Scrubs alum and the Oscar nominee first sparked dating rumors in April 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. The PDA followed their collaboration on his 2019 short […]
Collider
How to Watch ‘The Independent’ Starring John Cena
Peacock is all set to release a new thriller film featuring a landmark presidential election campaign with The Independent. The political drama is joining the streaming network’s long list of the latest additions that include releases like Jurassic World: Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, The Black Phone, The Northman, and more. Directed by Amy Rice, The Independent follows the story of a young journalist who uncovers a major conspiracy about a U.S. presidential candidate during the last few weeks of a landmark election campaign that could change the said election, and thus, the future of the nation. Rice is a two-times Emmy-nominated filmmaker and has a resume covering politics and journalism content. She is best known for her previous projects like By the People: The Election of Barack Obama, and has also worked on the writing for the popular HBO series, The Newsroom. The Independent is written by Evan Parter, who is debuting as a feature-film writer with this movie. Parter also serves as one of the producers of the film, along with Sam Bisbee, Theodora Dunlap, Caddy Vanasirikul, and Ryan Cunningham.
Collider
Millie Bobby Brown On the Russo Brothers and Their New Movie, 'The Electric State'
While all eyes are on Enola Holmes 2 this week, when Collider sat down with two-time Emmy nominee Millie Bobby Brown we also talked a little about AGBO and Netflix's The Electric State, which is the upcoming action-adventure flick that she’s starring in alongside Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Stanley Tucci (The Hunger Games film series), and Chris Pratt (Jurassic World Dominion). The movie, which is also a Netflix production, helps to establish Brown as one of the most prominent stars of the streaming giant; especially after her breakout role as Eleven in the hit series Stranger Things and her work as the titular Enola Holmes.
Collider
'Project Artemis' Casts Ray Romano Opposite Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum
Director Greg Berlanti has tapped Ray Romano to join the cast of his 1960s-set space race feature, Project Artemis, according to a report by Deadline. Romano joins stars Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum. The film is being produced by These Pictures, the company owned by Johansson and her colleagues Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn. Apple won the rights to the film at a highly competitive auction.
Collider
Gene Tierney's Starring Role in 'Laura' Highlights the Impossible Struggle for Perfection
The death of illusion would be the death of cinema, a sobering fact not lost on Hollywood, which regularly dabbles in meta concepts and the dark side of fame. From the fictional Sunset Boulevard to the harsh realities that plagued Norma Jean aka Marilyn Monroe, the movie industry has churned out incredible stories and damaged people since day one, using fantasy as currency. Despite this, there remains a strong allure for would-be actors and actresses yearning to be embraced by the system, often at a cost to their mental and physical health. In other words, the image is rarely reflective of reality. The contrast is touched upon in Otto Preminger’s 1944 noir Laura, but made all the more poignant when one considers the trajectory of its star, Gene Tierney, an actress whose life, like so many before her, was a constant struggle to live up to the on-screen perfection.
Collider
Rihanna Releases "Lift Me Up" Music Video Featuring ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Footage
The tear-jerking video for Rihanna's new song "Lift Me Up" - which will be featured in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - has finally arrived. The track was co-written by Rihanna, Tems, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson and director Ryan Coogler, and was penned to honor the life of the film's late titular hero Chadwick Boseman who died in 2020 following a devastating battle with colon cancer.
Collider
Johnny Depp Becomes King Louis XV in New 'Jeanne du Barry' Image
A new look at Johnny Depp as Louis XV in French actor/director Maïwenn’s period drama Jeanne du Barry has been released, Deadline reports. In the new portrait-like image, Depp is seen with a sword in hand and a ruby in his neck, which was quite favored by Louis XV. What's more, along with directing, Maïwenn also co-stars as the titular courtesan.
Collider
'Terrifier 2's Damien Leone Reveals How They Made That Bedroom Scene
Terrifier 2 director Damien Leone has been discussing the infamous kill scene involving Allie (Casey Hartnett) in the movie; he revealed how difficult it was to bring to life, in an interview with Variety. This news comes as the film continues to make its mark at the box office as it approaches $8 million dollars. This article does reveal major spoilers for an iconic death scene in the movie.
Collider
Ryan Coogler Says 'Terminator 2' Inspired 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
When Ryan Coogler co-wrote and directed 2018's Black Panther, he wasn't just tasked to breathe life into King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and the world of Wakanda. He also had to create an antagonist worthy of both. With Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), Coogler crafted an unforgettable, driven-to-a-fault character by giving him the kind of deep aspirations and ambitions most 2-D villains never enjoy.
Collider
Ralph Macchio Revisits "Emotional" Decision to Write Elizabeth Shue Out of ‘Karate Kid’ Franchise
Even though The Karate Kid remains a beloved franchise, it had shortcomings. For instance, Elizabeth Shue’s character, Ali, was written off with one line in Part II. During an interview with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff for his newly released biography, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me, Ralph Macchio commented on that line,m and how he was too young and busy to realize what it meant for Shue.
Collider
'Werewolf By Night' Director Michael Giacchino Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of Hallway Fight
The MCU made its first foray into full-on horror earlier this month with Werewolf By Night, an homage to both classic universal monster flicks and old-school Marvel monster comics made to celebrate the spooky season. It's been touted as a breath of fresh air for the superhero movie giant, trading adherence to continuity for a fun, gory ride that stands on its own. With Halloween just around the corner, director Michael Giacchino celebrated the show's success by giving fans a peak behind the curtain at one of the most impressive and well-choreographed scenes from the special - the hallway fight.
Collider
Here’s Why Marvel Hasn’t Announced ‘Black Panther 3’ Yet
Since the late Chadwick Boseman's official debut as King T'Challa in Ryan Coogler's 2018 film Black Panther, fans have been anticipating a return to the nation of Wakanda. This November, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will see the kingdom in the wake of T'Challa's death, when the vibranium claws will be passed on as a new threat emerges. With the coming battle between Wakanda and the Talocan people, Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub asked producer Nate Moore if he envisions a third Black Panther film in the works within the next few years.
Collider
'Captain America 4': Sam Wilson Will Clash With Thunderbolt Ross Says Producer Nate Moore
With Ryan Coogler's sequel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just on the horizon, ushering in the bittersweet close to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4, it's time to begin looking to the future. At this summer's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed an entire slate of projects in the works, with Phase 5 and 6 mapped out for the coming years. Set for a 2024 release was the fourth Captain America sequel, Captain America: New World Order, marking Anthony Mackie's first feature-length debut as the new Captain America. Collider's editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub was able to sit down with one of the producers for the film, Nate Moore, for an exclusive tease of what fans can expect from the final Phase 5 feature.
Collider
From 'Always Sunny' to 'Jawbreaker': 10 Times Judy Greer Didn't Get Top Billing But Was First in Our Hearts
It's time to ask a very important question: is it even a hit if Judy Greer doesn't make an appearance? She has been a part of many ensemble casts, including Halloween Ends and the hit comedy Reboot. She has also played the best friend in several beloved romantic comedies. So many, in fact, she co-starred in a comedy short dubbed Judy Greer is the Best Friend.
Collider
'Lucy' Spin-Off Series in the Works With Morgan Freeman in Talks to Return
Morgan Freeman is in advanced negotiations to join the cast of the television series spinoff of Luc Besson's 2014 science fiction film, Lucy. Details of the plot are being kept closely underwraps at the moment, but it is expected to follow on from the story that ended at the conclusion of the $460 million-grossing movie. EuropaCorp and Village Roadshow are partnering to develop and produce the series, according to a report by Variety.
Collider
'Documentary Now!' Footage Exposes How Sheep-Stealing Prompted a Legendary Rivalry [Exclusive]
As you might know, the acclaimed mockumentary series Documentary Now! has kicked off Season 53 (or Season 4, but who cares about numbers, really) earlier this month, and it’s already reaching its halfway mark on the unfairly short season. As we can’t get enough of this show, IFC and AMC+ decided to share with us an exclusive clip from the series’ upcoming episode, as well as the poster that illustrates the story that will be told next.
Collider
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Kathryn Newton Reveals Cassie Lang Will Be "Kind of a Mess"
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is emerging to be one of the most anticipated Marvel Studios projects coming next year. While Loki gave us a glimpse of Jonathan Major as He Who Remains, the upcoming movie will be our first proper introduction to Kang the Conqueror. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily return to their titular roles and will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang aka Stature, along with Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight Newton shared her experience working with the marvelous cast and her take on Cassie.
Collider
‘Something in the Dirt’ Review: Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead Explore the Dangers of Searching for Signs
Human beings are in an uncomfortable position in the cosmos. Our sensorial apparatus is incapable of seeing or hearing everything that happens around us, while our nervous system can only process a limited amount of information. Yet, we are pattern-seeking animals that try to make sense of the things around us. It's no wonder we are always trying to look for the meaning of everything, and frequently creating explanations for phenomena we can't possibly understand. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead's new movie, Something in the Dirt, is all about the search for meaning, a fantastic addition to their exploration of cosmic horrors.
Collider
What Is the Significance of the Uneti Tree in 'Tales of the Jedi'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Tales of the Jedi.The world of Star Wars animation continues to expand with the new projects on Disney+. Star Wars: The Clone Wars was responsible for introducing a generation of fans to the franchise, and currently the spinoff series The Bad Batch seeks to honor its legacy. Tales of the Jedi isn’t the start of a new story as much as it is an amendment that deepens our knowledge of the saga. The six-part anthology series from Dave Filoni explores moments within the early lives of Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and Dooku (Corey Burton).
Comments / 0