Gene Tierney's Starring Role in 'Laura' Highlights the Impossible Struggle for Perfection
The death of illusion would be the death of cinema, a sobering fact not lost on Hollywood, which regularly dabbles in meta concepts and the dark side of fame. From the fictional Sunset Boulevard to the harsh realities that plagued Norma Jean aka Marilyn Monroe, the movie industry has churned out incredible stories and damaged people since day one, using fantasy as currency. Despite this, there remains a strong allure for would-be actors and actresses yearning to be embraced by the system, often at a cost to their mental and physical health. In other words, the image is rarely reflective of reality. The contrast is touched upon in Otto Preminger’s 1944 noir Laura, but made all the more poignant when one considers the trajectory of its star, Gene Tierney, an actress whose life, like so many before her, was a constant struggle to live up to the on-screen perfection.
How to Watch 'The Wonder' Starring Florence Pugh
Coming in hot from the massive box office run of Don’t Worry Darling, Academy Award-nominated actress Florence Pugh is back with her latest project, The Wonder. Directed by Sebastián Lelio, The Wonder is a period drama that follows English nurse Lib Wright (Pugh), assigned to watch a young girl who has not eaten a single thing for months.
How to Watch ‘The Independent’ Starring John Cena
Peacock is all set to release a new thriller film featuring a landmark presidential election campaign with The Independent. The political drama is joining the streaming network’s long list of the latest additions that include releases like Jurassic World: Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, The Black Phone, The Northman, and more. Directed by Amy Rice, The Independent follows the story of a young journalist who uncovers a major conspiracy about a U.S. presidential candidate during the last few weeks of a landmark election campaign that could change the said election, and thus, the future of the nation. Rice is a two-times Emmy-nominated filmmaker and has a resume covering politics and journalism content. She is best known for her previous projects like By the People: The Election of Barack Obama, and has also worked on the writing for the popular HBO series, The Newsroom. The Independent is written by Evan Parter, who is debuting as a feature-film writer with this movie. Parter also serves as one of the producers of the film, along with Sam Bisbee, Theodora Dunlap, Caddy Vanasirikul, and Ryan Cunningham.
'Documentary Now!' Footage Exposes How Sheep-Stealing Prompted a Legendary Rivalry [Exclusive]
As you might know, the acclaimed mockumentary series Documentary Now! has kicked off Season 53 (or Season 4, but who cares about numbers, really) earlier this month, and it’s already reaching its halfway mark on the unfairly short season. As we can’t get enough of this show, IFC and AMC+ decided to share with us an exclusive clip from the series’ upcoming episode, as well as the poster that illustrates the story that will be told next.
'Enola Holmes 2's Director Explains Sam Claflin's Absence in the Sequel Film
Netflix's Enola Holmes 2, the sequel to the 2020 film starring Millie Bobby Brown as the titular sister to Henry Cavill's Sherlock Holmes, will be streaming on November 4, and looking up and down the cast will reveal a glaring absence from the original film. Sam Claflin, who played the duo's oldest sibling Mycroft in the original film, did not make a return in the newly released follow-up with many fans wondering why. Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the chance to sit down with the film's director Harry Bradbeer and asked about his exclusion. While Claflin was unable to appear in this film, fans of the actor and the character will be happy to hear that he has an open invitation to return in the future.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Tenoch Huerta and Cast Discuss What It Means to Be a Ruler in New Featurette
A showdown between the Black Panther and Namor is imminent as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters in ten days. Along with paying an ode to late actor Chadwick Boseman, the film is also a celebration of cultures and wraps up the MCU Phase 4 on the big screen by introducing some new characters who will eventually play a big role in events to come in Phase 5 and 6. In a new featurette, director Ryan Coogler, along with the cast and crew of Wakanda Forever, talks about the new antihero Namor (Tenoch Huerta).
Millie Bobby Brown On the Russo Brothers and Their New Movie, 'The Electric State'
While all eyes are on Enola Holmes 2 this week, when Collider sat down with two-time Emmy nominee Millie Bobby Brown we also talked a little about AGBO and Netflix's The Electric State, which is the upcoming action-adventure flick that she’s starring in alongside Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Stanley Tucci (The Hunger Games film series), and Chris Pratt (Jurassic World Dominion). The movie, which is also a Netflix production, helps to establish Brown as one of the most prominent stars of the streaming giant; especially after her breakout role as Eleven in the hit series Stranger Things and her work as the titular Enola Holmes.
'Terrifier 2's Damien Leone Reveals How They Made That Bedroom Scene
Terrifier 2 director Damien Leone has been discussing the infamous kill scene involving Allie (Casey Hartnett) in the movie; he revealed how difficult it was to bring to life, in an interview with Variety. This news comes as the film continues to make its mark at the box office as it approaches $8 million dollars. This article does reveal major spoilers for an iconic death scene in the movie.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Premiere Uses Aubrey Plaza to Amp Up the Awkwardness
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of The White Lotus. In the premiere of The White Lotus Season 2, the biggest item on the itinerary was not checking out the picturesque locations or partaking in the extravagant meals at this newest destiny location. It wasn’t even about piecing together who among the various characters ended up dead in the water just off the beach. No, it was something that was present in the first season in small doses but is already ramping up even more here.
'Andor's Leida Mothma Is Another Star Wars Legends Deep Cut
Editor's note: The below contains minor spoilers for Andor.Andor has distinguished itself from the other Star Wars projects on Disney+ so far with its deliberate lack of obvious fan service and connections to the Skywalker saga. There’s no creepy CGI Mark Hamill or Hayden Christensen, as Tony Gilroy has given us a more grounded look at the galaxy far, far away that doesn’t need lightsabers or the force to be captivating. The lack of cameos and overt references is one of Andor’s best attributes. By telling a unique and original story, it makes the Star Wars universe feel even more expansive.
Rihanna Releases "Lift Me Up" Music Video Featuring ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Footage
The tear-jerking video for Rihanna's new song "Lift Me Up" - which will be featured in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - has finally arrived. The track was co-written by Rihanna, Tems, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson and director Ryan Coogler, and was penned to honor the life of the film's late titular hero Chadwick Boseman who died in 2020 following a devastating battle with colon cancer.
Johnny Depp Becomes King Louis XV in New 'Jeanne du Barry' Image
A new look at Johnny Depp as Louis XV in French actor/director Maïwenn’s period drama Jeanne du Barry has been released, Deadline reports. In the new portrait-like image, Depp is seen with a sword in hand and a ruby in his neck, which was quite favored by Louis XV. What's more, along with directing, Maïwenn also co-stars as the titular courtesan.
How James Gunn's Indie Roots Could Influence DC's Future
In a move that nobody saw coming, this past Tuesday, world-renowned director and genre filmmaking fan favorite, James Gunn, was announced as the co-CEO over DC Studios, alongside mega producer Peter Safran. The two will oversee the company's film, animation, and TV projects, essentially giving DC two Kevin Feige-like figures.
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Kathryn Newton Reveals Cassie Lang Will Be "Kind of a Mess"
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is emerging to be one of the most anticipated Marvel Studios projects coming next year. While Loki gave us a glimpse of Jonathan Major as He Who Remains, the upcoming movie will be our first proper introduction to Kang the Conqueror. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily return to their titular roles and will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang aka Stature, along with Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight Newton shared her experience working with the marvelous cast and her take on Cassie.
Ryan Coogler Says 'Terminator 2' Inspired 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
When Ryan Coogler co-wrote and directed 2018's Black Panther, he wasn't just tasked to breathe life into King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and the world of Wakanda. He also had to create an antagonist worthy of both. With Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), Coogler crafted an unforgettable, driven-to-a-fault character by giving him the kind of deep aspirations and ambitions most 2-D villains never enjoy.
Kit Harrington Comments on His MCU Future as Black Knight After 'Eternals'
Fans were really hyped about Kit Harington’s entry in the MCU with Eternals. After Game of Thrones cconcluded, Marvel was quick to cast him as Dane Whitman, aka the Black Knight in Chloe Zhao’s movie that also introduced Richard Madden as Ikaris. In a new chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Harington spoke about his casting process and Black Knight’s MCU future.
Ralph Macchio Revisits "Emotional" Decision to Write Elizabeth Shue Out of ‘Karate Kid’ Franchise
Even though The Karate Kid remains a beloved franchise, it had shortcomings. For instance, Elizabeth Shue’s character, Ali, was written off with one line in Part II. During an interview with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff for his newly released biography, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me, Ralph Macchio commented on that line,m and how he was too young and busy to realize what it meant for Shue.
Here’s Why Marvel Hasn’t Announced ‘Black Panther 3’ Yet
Since the late Chadwick Boseman's official debut as King T'Challa in Ryan Coogler's 2018 film Black Panther, fans have been anticipating a return to the nation of Wakanda. This November, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will see the kingdom in the wake of T'Challa's death, when the vibranium claws will be passed on as a new threat emerges. With the coming battle between Wakanda and the Talocan people, Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub asked producer Nate Moore if he envisions a third Black Panther film in the works within the next few years.
‘Something in the Dirt’ Review: Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead Explore the Dangers of Searching for Signs
Human beings are in an uncomfortable position in the cosmos. Our sensorial apparatus is incapable of seeing or hearing everything that happens around us, while our nervous system can only process a limited amount of information. Yet, we are pattern-seeking animals that try to make sense of the things around us. It's no wonder we are always trying to look for the meaning of everything, and frequently creating explanations for phenomena we can't possibly understand. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead's new movie, Something in the Dirt, is all about the search for meaning, a fantastic addition to their exploration of cosmic horrors.
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Image Shows the Return of Stephen Lang
We have a brand new look at Stephen Lang's Colonel Quaritch in next month's eagerly anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water, courtesy of Fandango. The James Cameron-directed sci-fi epic - which is shaping up to be over three hours long - is set to be the kind of action-packed showcase that audiences have come to expect from the auteur, and Quaritch is set to antagonize our heroes, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) even further.
