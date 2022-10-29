Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
Russian State TV Guest Admits Country 'Underestimated' U.S.
Professor Andrey Sidorov warned that Russia needed to improve its economy quickly to keep up with China and the U.S. in a future arms race.
Bay News 9
UK minister under fire for calling migrants an 'invasion'
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s interior minister faced criticism Tuesday for describing migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats as an “invasion,” days after an immigration center was attacked with firebombs. Home Secretary Suella Braverman used the term while defending conditions at a processing center for...
Bay News 9
Russian strikes hit Ukraine, most of Kyiv without water
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A massive barrage of Russian strikes on Monday morning hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities, knocking out water and power supplies in apparent retaliation for what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea Fleet over the weekend. Russia’s Defense...
Officials probe India bridge collapse as divers comb river
Scuba divers are combing through a river in western India to make certain no bodies are left behind after the collapse of a newly repaired suspension bridge
Ukraine news - live: UN Security Council to vote on Russia’s dirty bomb claims
The UN Security Council will vote today on calls for a commission to probe Russia’s claims that Ukraine and the US are carrying out “military biological” activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons. Russia has made unsubstantiated allegations that Ukraine is planning to...
Bay News 9
EXPLAINER: What Russia's suspension of grain deal could mean
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Russia has suspended its part of a U.N.-brokered deal allowing Ukraine to export grain safely from its Black Sea ports during a monthslong war, saying it was not going to allow ships to travel. Ukraine said a dozen ships had sailed Monday after initially reporting...
Bay News 9
Ukrainians grapple with power outages as winter approaches
The decorative candles Yaroslav Vedmid bought more than a year ago were never meant to be lit, but the dried wax that now clings to them attests to how they've been used almost nightly — a consequence of power cuts across Ukraine. What You Need To Know. Rolling blackouts...
North Korean fires 17 missiles; one lands off South Korean coast for first time
SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - North Korea fired at least 17 missiles into the sea on Wednesday, including one that landed less than 60 kilometres off South Korea's coast on Wednesday, prompting South Korea to issue rare air raid warnings and launch its own missiles in response.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv sets up ‘heating points’ across city in wake of infrastructure attacks
Preparations underway in case of no electric power, water or district heating, says Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko
