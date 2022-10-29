Read full article on original website
WEAR
Troopers searching for pickup truck suspected in fatal Escambia County hit-and-run
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is looking for assistance in tracking down a pickup truck suspected to be involved in Tuesday morning's fatal hit-and-run in Escambia County. FHP says they are looking for a dark in color newer model Chevrolet or GMC full sized pickup truck, which they...
Pensacola woman hit, killed early Tuesday morning on Hwy. 29
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 53-year-old Pensacola woman was hit and killed in a pedestrian crash on U.S. Hwy. 29 early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said in a release a possible pickup or SUV was traveling northbound on U.S. Hwy. 29 in the center lane. “The pedestrian was in […]
School bus backs into tree in Laurel Hill, kids OK
LAUREL HILL, Fla. (WKRG) — A school bus change for Laurel Hill kids in Okaloosa County Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said the county bus backed into a tree while using a driveway to transport kids to school. FHP said the 64-year-old driver was making a routed u-turn on Old Ebenzar Rd south of Old […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County crash claims life of Cantonment woman
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, claimed the life of a Cantonment, Fla., woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Amber N. Wiggins, 35, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Armada she was driving caught fire after striking a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Akbar Shah Nazar Mohammad, 27, of San Antonio, Texas. After the initial collision, the Nissan struck the rear of a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Gurkirt S. Benipal, 26, of Cypress, Texas, and was then struck on the rear by the 2020 Freightliner, ALEA said.
Pensacola man arrested in Atmore extradited to Escambia Co., charged with attempted murder
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man arrested in Atmore for domestic violence charges was extradited back to Escambia County and charged with attempted murder on Tuesday. On Oct. 18, Atmore Police Department arrested Jason Coleman, 38, after officers responded to the 100 block of Marshall Avenue in Atmore in reference to a domestic […]
WEAR
Victim in weekend Escambia County murder identified as 26-year-old man
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The victim in Saturday's homicide in Escambia County has been identified by family as a 26-year-old man. Family told WEAR News on Monday the victim is 26-year-old Jesse Geoghagan. The incident happened Saturday afternoon in the 1100-block of Medford Ave. in the Montclair community. The Escambia...
WPMI
Florida woman killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, has claimed the life of a Cantonment, Fla., woman. Amber N. Wiggins, 35, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Armada she was driving caught fire after striking a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Akbar Shah Nazar Mohammad, 27, of San Antonio, Texas.
WEAR
UPDATE: Man pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A homicide investigation is now underway in Escambia County after a man found with multiple gunshot wounds died from his injuries. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a call came in Saturday afternoon about a man being found in his home with multiple gunshot wounds off Medford and Fremont Avenue.
Person shot on Euclid Avenue, Mobile police investigating
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person was shot on Euclid Avenue. According to officials, one person was shot. The victim left the scene in a personal vehicle and went to the hospital for treatment. Officials said the extent of the injuries are unknown at […]
Shooting on Medford Avenue, 1 dead, 1 arrested, 1 on the run: ECSO
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Pensacola man in connection with a shooting that happened on Oct. 29. According to a Facebook post by ECSO, deputies responded to the 1000-block of Medford Ave., for a shooting victim. Upon arrival, they located a male victim with multiple gunshot […]
Man dies after shooting on Azalea Road Sunday, Mobile police investigating
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man that was shot on Azalea Road Sunday night has died. According to officials, officers were called to the 300 block of Azalea Road, near Party City, just after 11 p.m after shots were heard in the area. When officers arrived they found […]
Mobile’s first felony murder charge in fentanyl overdose death case
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the first time in Mobile County, a person is charged with felony murder for allegedly selling fentanyl to someone who then overdosed on the powerful opioid, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Elton Moseley was arrested and charged with felony murder on Oct. 31, in the overdose death […]
WALA-TV FOX10
3 people shot inside SUV
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three people were shot inside a bullet riddled SUV Tuesday evening. The vehicle stopped in the middle of Zeigler Boulevard, just west of Schillinger Road right around 8 p.m. It’s unclear where the shots were fired. FOX10 was told the victims’ wounds are not life-threatening....
WEAR
Deputies: Man found with multiple gunshot wounds inside Escambia County residence
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway following a shooting in Escambia County Saturday afternoon. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, one male has been transported to the hospital after he was found in his residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The incident took place off Medford and Fremont...
Pensacola dentist sentenced to nine months in prison
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles was sentenced to nine months in prison on Tuesday. WKRG News 5 reported last week Stamitoles was found guilty of battery after several employees and clients complained of “inappropriate conduct.” Judge Kristina Lightel also ordered Stamitoles to pay $1,350 in restitutions and $625 in fines and […]
WEAR
Car found on fire underneath Escambia County Eleven Mile Creek bridge
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A bridge in Escambia County has been blocked off Saturday evening after a car was found on fire underneath it. According to fire rescue, they responded to the call around 4 p.m. on Mobile Highway and Klondike Road in Beulah. Firefighters say crew members were able...
4th man arrested in connection with October alleged drugging, raping of underage minor: ECSO
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The fourth man involved in an alleged drugging and raping of an underage girl in Pensacola has been arrested, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Jason McBride, 34, was charged with sexual assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. WKRG News 5 previously reported on the three other […]
Mobile Government Plaza lockdown: Man shoots himself after daylong standoff
Portions of Government Plaza and the area around it continue to be blocked from public access Monday afternoon while police investigate what could be a tragic ending to an armed standoff with an “incoherent,” suicidal man parked outside the downtown Mobile government building. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine...
Suspect dead after 5+ hour standoff outside Government Plaza in Mobile
UPDATE (10:10 p.m.): Court is expected to continue as normal tomorrow. UPDATE (5:06 p.m.): Officials confirm the man who shot himself at the end of a more than five hour standoff in downtown Mobile has died. Video of our live coverage is below. UPDATE (3:39 p.m.): Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine gave a statement after […]
niceville.com
Wanted former Okaloosa County man is arrested in Massachusetts
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A former Okaloosa County man wanted by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years has been arrested in Massachusetts, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Mark Burns, 70, a former Shalimar area tennis...
