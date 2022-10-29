ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

WKRG News 5

Pensacola woman hit, killed early Tuesday morning on Hwy. 29

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 53-year-old Pensacola woman was hit and killed in a pedestrian crash on U.S. Hwy. 29 early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said in a release a possible pickup or SUV was traveling northbound on U.S. Hwy. 29 in the center lane. “The pedestrian was in […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

School bus backs into tree in Laurel Hill, kids OK

LAUREL HILL, Fla. (WKRG) — A school bus change for Laurel Hill kids in Okaloosa County Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said the county bus backed into a tree while using a driveway to transport kids to school. FHP said the 64-year-old driver was making a routed u-turn on Old Ebenzar Rd south of Old […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Baldwin County crash claims life of Cantonment woman

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, claimed the life of a Cantonment, Fla., woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Amber N. Wiggins, 35, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Armada she was driving caught fire after striking a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Akbar Shah Nazar Mohammad, 27, of San Antonio, Texas. After the initial collision, the Nissan struck the rear of a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Gurkirt S. Benipal, 26, of Cypress, Texas, and was then struck on the rear by the 2020 Freightliner, ALEA said.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Florida woman killed in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, has claimed the life of a Cantonment, Fla., woman. Amber N. Wiggins, 35, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Armada she was driving caught fire after striking a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Akbar Shah Nazar Mohammad, 27, of San Antonio, Texas.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Person shot on Euclid Avenue, Mobile police investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person was shot on Euclid Avenue. According to officials, one person was shot. The victim left the scene in a personal vehicle and went to the hospital for treatment. Officials said the extent of the injuries are unknown at […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting on Medford Avenue, 1 dead, 1 arrested, 1 on the run: ECSO

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Pensacola man in connection with a shooting that happened on Oct. 29. According to a Facebook post by ECSO, deputies responded to the 1000-block of Medford Ave., for a shooting victim. Upon arrival, they located a male victim with multiple gunshot […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

3 people shot inside SUV

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three people were shot inside a bullet riddled SUV Tuesday evening. The vehicle stopped in the middle of Zeigler Boulevard, just west of Schillinger Road right around 8 p.m. It’s unclear where the shots were fired. FOX10 was told the victims’ wounds are not life-threatening....
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola dentist sentenced to nine months in prison

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles was sentenced to nine months in prison on Tuesday. WKRG News 5 reported last week Stamitoles was found guilty of battery after several employees and clients complained of “inappropriate conduct.” Judge Kristina Lightel also ordered Stamitoles to pay $1,350 in restitutions and $625 in fines and […]
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Wanted former Okaloosa County man is arrested in Massachusetts

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A former Okaloosa County man wanted by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years has been arrested in Massachusetts, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Mark Burns, 70, a former Shalimar area tennis...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

