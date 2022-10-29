Read full article on original website
Making Your Own Potpourri Is Easier Than You Think
The aromatic mixture of potpourri can spruce up your home and add a delightful scent to any room. A combination of dried flower petals, oils, and spices used to freshen up a space, this aesthetic practice has been around since as far back as the 18th century, according to Merriam-Webster. Potpourri can be displayed as its own figure piece with the dried petals placed in bowls throughout your house or distributed more discreetly by securing the flowers in fabric bags that are hidden in drawers, cabinets, and desks around your home, according to The Herb Lady. Since the smell of potpourri can last for months and the elegant look of the dried petals even longer, it is a simple way to make the most of a floral arrangement.
This Is How Long Reed Diffusers Really Last
There's nothing better than relaxing at home with a good book or a warm cup of tea and breathing in deeply, inhaling your favorite scent. While many use candles to make their home smell pleasant, reed diffusers are an alternative that provides a consistent aroma without flames and smoke. Many reed diffusers are also made with essential oils, which don't have a lot of the harmful ingredients that can be found in some fragrances and air fresheners.
