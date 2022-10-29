The aromatic mixture of potpourri can spruce up your home and add a delightful scent to any room. A combination of dried flower petals, oils, and spices used to freshen up a space, this aesthetic practice has been around since as far back as the 18th century, according to Merriam-Webster. Potpourri can be displayed as its own figure piece with the dried petals placed in bowls throughout your house or distributed more discreetly by securing the flowers in fabric bags that are hidden in drawers, cabinets, and desks around your home, according to The Herb Lady. Since the smell of potpourri can last for months and the elegant look of the dried petals even longer, it is a simple way to make the most of a floral arrangement.

