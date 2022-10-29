Read full article on original website
Steelers Crippled In Week 8 By Clueless Coaching At Halftime Because Mike Tomlin Thinks “We’re Going To Be Fine”
The Pittsburgh Steelers are patient with how they treat members of the organization. They do not give up easily or early on players, coaches and for all we know, the janitorial staff. Chuck Noll had a terrible run in the mid to late ’80’s and Bill Cowher’s seat got awfully warm in the late ’90’s before righting the ship. Mike Tomlin’s seat should be on fire after Sunday’s performance.
Cowboys 'Embarrass' Roquan Smith - Traded By Bears to Ravens; Brandin Cooks Buzz: Live-Blog NFL Tracker
OCT 31 'EMBARRASSED' ROQUAN TRADED The Chicago Bears were handed a 49-29 loss by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, something star linebacker Roquan Smith found “embarrassing.''. And now Smith is being traded to the Baltimore Ravens. ... and in doing so jumps from a 3-5 NFC loser to a 5-3 AFC winner.
REPORT – Potential Steelers Trade Target Could Be Released Following The Nov 1 Trade Deadline
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in desperate help for a cornerback. Levi Wallace hasn’t exactly fulfilled expectations from the two-year, $8 million deal that he signed in the off-season. Ahkello Witherspoon has regressed a ton after signing an extension in the off-season as well. Pro Football Focus has him with a 45.4 grade so far this season, certainly not what you want.
Giants unwilling to meet price for Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy?
The New York Giants may not be willing to part ways with the draft assets needed to acquire Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy before Tuesday's trade deadline. "Everyone naturally points to receiver," ESPN's Jordan Raanan said about Big Blue's needs coming off Sunday's 27-13 loss at the Seattle Seahawks that dropped the Giants to 6-2 on the season heading into their bye week. "It's certainly a need, but the Giants are just as likely to add to their defensive line considering their struggles stopping the run this season. They lacked depth and lost veteran Nick Williams (biceps) on Sunday.
Watch: Deion Sanders bans Jackson State players from leaving Houston hotel after Takeoff's death
Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders has banned his players from leaving the team hotel after rapper Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning. "Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston — where we’re going," Sanders told his team on Tuesday in comments shared by TMZ Sports and Barry Werner of Touchdown Wire/USA Today. "So, that eliminates all y'all leaving that hotel, 'cause it ain’t happening until I give you further notice."
Did officials rob Panthers of win with costly mistake?
Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore made a boneheaded mistake after he came up with a huge play on Sunday, but one former NFL official says it should not have drawn a flag. The Panthers were trailing the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 with eight seconds left in regulation when Moore caught...
Bill Cowher Has Some Words Of Advice For Steelers
It is weird to see the Pittsburgh Steelers playing without Ben Roethlisberger. This is their first season since 2004, where Roethlisberger is not under center. Many people knew this could be a tough year for the Steelers as they transition to a rookie QB. Sitting with a record of 2-6,...
Make No Mistake Steelers Receiver Diontae Johnson Calls Out Matt Canada As What’s Wrong After Week 8 Loss
The team’s supposed No. 1 wideout, Diontae Johnson signed a pricey contract extension before the season. So far in 2022, he has yet to live up to that $18+ million per year deal. Some of the issues haven’t been on him, as the quarterbacks have struggled and he’s dealing with an inept offensive coordinator in Matt Canada. With that being said, Johnson hasn’t performed to the best of his abilities.
Several Steelers Defenders Including Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward Own Their Critical Mistakes After Big Week 8 Loss
There could be a lot of changes coming out of the Week 9 bye week for the Steelers. They could potentially be moving on from offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, and promoting QB coach Mike Sullivan. They could be making significant depth chart changes, among several other things. Regardless of whether or not any of the changes actually happen, one thing the team does need to be focused on is sticking together and not dividing the locker room or the organization.
Packers president hints trade for WR could be coming
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers clearly isn’t happy with the supporting cast he’s been given this year, and Packers president Mark Murphy may just be inclined to remedy the situation. Prior to Green Bay’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a fan asked Murphy, who...
Broncos are losers in the Bradley Chubb trade?
Despite getting a hearty portion of players and draft picks, the Broncos still received the small potatoes in the Bradley Chubb deal. Denver traded Chubb to Miami for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round draft pick, running back Chase Edmonds and defensive end Jalean Phillips. That sounds like a haul, but these assets won't push them back into AFC West contention.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady reportedly made 'too little, too late' effort to save marriage
There's a new update regarding the divorce of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen that was finalized Friday. According to Steve Helling and Natasha Dye of People, a source claims Brady was "really trying to fix" the marriage "near the end" before he and Bündchen confirmed their divorce after 13 years of marriage.
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dead at 38
Zimmer worked on his father’s staff as a defensive assistant in Minnesota from 2014-2021 when Mike was fired. He had been working as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals this season. Adam was an assistant defensive backs coach with the Bengals in 2013. He worked for the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints prior to that.
NFL power rankings: 49ers, Seahawks surge as NFC contenders; Raiders, Steelers flirt with worst for Week 9
There has been some significant separation of power happening in the NFL in a wild 2022 season. A few powerhouses have continued their march toward strong playoff positions toward getting to Super Bowl 57. Behind the still undefeated NFC team and the clear-cut favorite AFC team, there are some surprise...
Justin Jefferson Gives Honest Take About Vikings’ Offense
The Minnesota Vikings may be one of the most underrated teams in the NFL through eight weeks. After beating the Arizona Cardinals 34-26 on Sunday, the Vikings improved to 6-1. This is the fifth-straight win for the Vikings and they are first in the NFC North. Minnesota has a group...
Should The Las Vegas Raiders Make 2023’s Derek Carr Payment?
On the heels of an embarrassing 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Las Vegas Raiders are 2-5 and once again sinking like a rudderless ship. In the offseason, Derek Carr received a generous contract extension and a raise. Has he earned it this season? Is he worth $34.87M in 2023, $43.87M in 2024, and $43.17M in 2025 in the coming seasons? This is the decision facing general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels.
Bears reportedly stole Chase Claypool out from under the Packers
When Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst woke up on Tuesday morning, he likely believed receiver Chase Claypool would be a Green Bay Packer by the NFL’s 4 p.m. trade deadline. After all, it was reported by CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson that Green Bay had the best offer on the...
Dolphins could be sneaky threat in AFC
While everyone is rightly fixated on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC, one of their division rivals shouldn't be counted out. The Miami Dolphins have emerged as one of the NFL's true shocks this season, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leading one of the league's most dangerous passing attacks. Head coach...
T.J. Hockenson trade likely signals end of Irv Smith Jr.’s Vikings tenure
When the Minnesota Vikings selected Irv Smith Jr. in the second round of the 2019 draft, the expectation was he would become the team’s No. 1 tight end. But following Tuesday’s trade with the Detroit Lions that brought in Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson as well as draft-pick trades, Smith Jr.’s time in Minnesota is likely coming to an end.
Hall of Famer says Buccaneers should strip captain of rank
"I want you to watch the effort of the captain right here, No. 45," Sapp said in the video. "How do you show up with your defense on Monday morning with this type of effort? I'd ask for your C off your chest." Sapp also included a #HopeMayBeGoneInTampa hashtag on...
