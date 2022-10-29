Read full article on original website
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Tales of the Jedi-Recap
It’s been debated that maybe Star Wars doesn’t need the Jedi/Sith conflict as much as it used to and that it might be best to move on from this overriding element. Thankfully, this sentiment isn’t as strong as it could be since the truth is that the Jedi and Sith are a big part of the franchise still, and finding a different direction is what is really needed to flesh out characters and their stories to give people something else to think about.
Henry Cavill Is Leaving “The Witcher”?
People are waiting in great anticipation for season 3 of The Witcher, and yet this new announcement that season 4 will not feature Henry Cavill as the titular character is something of a bombshell that has yet to truly show any effect on people. It could be that people are still processing the information and might have more to say about it in the months to come, but it could also be that no one is really surprised by this turn of events, especially since it’s been made clear that Henry Cavill is going to be taking on the role of Superman for the DCEU once again. He’s also going to be busy with other projects in the coming months and years, so it’s not tough to assume that he would have little to no time to take up the role of Geralt once again. Instead, it sounds as though season 3 will see that role go to Liam Hemsworth, which feels like an odd choice to be sure, but also feels like it could work if things go well. So far it doesn’t sound as though any other changes have been made to the cast, but this is significant enough that one can’t help but think that it’s going to have a huge effect on the series as it moves forward.
Let’s Talk about the Willow Trailer
November is upon us, almost, and apart from a satisfying turkey dinner near the end of the month, there are bound to be a lot of people who are looking forward to seeing the return of a classic tale that a lot of us can remember from our youth. Back in 1988, when a lot of the actors starring in the upcoming Willow series were a great deal younger, and several probably weren’t even born yet, this story wasn’t the most popular since there were plenty of movies that lit up the 80s in a lot of different ways.
AHS: NYC: Black Out Recap
First off, let’s answer the question that a lot of people have been hung up on during this episode, that a landline could in fact operate during a power outage. Yeah, I’m dating myself in that regard, but the truth is that a cordless phone, which required electricity, couldn’t work, but a corded phone could. Moving on from that, it would likely take the experience of a New Yorker to know what a blackout means in the big city, though those who live in other big cities could likely tell anyone that it does happen from time to time and can be a real annoyance during a heatwave. But what’s really telling about this is the fact that both of these subjects are far more interesting than the current premise of AHS: NYC at this time, which is becoming a trend that’s building quickly and hasn’t really been disputed yet. As unkind as that might sound, the truth of it is that this season has been rather lackluster throughout first four episodes and it doesn’t appear to be getting any better, apart from the idea that the killer might be growing bolder and could be ready to step things up a few notches.
AHS: NYC: Smoke Signals Recap
It’s a wonder how anyone is following this current season of AHS since it’s playing out more like a crime story than a true horror story, as the decision to focus on a point in history that was exceedingly difficult for a group of individuals is kind of a strange one when it comes to laying out a horror story that’s easy to follow. The thought is pretty strong that if anyone were to denounce this season openly, as some are already doing, it could be surmised that they might be accused of being homophobic or simply ignorant of the main theme. But the truth is that this story isn’t really that compelling in terms of being a horror story. Most of the characters feel one-dimensional at best, and those who have more to them still feel as though they’re not quite as solid as they should be. To be fair, the seasons that have come before this one were a lot better because the characters, cisgender or otherwise, were folks that people could believe in and empathize with. The amount of shame and self-loathing that’s being used in this season kind of makes it tough to feel anything for the characters at all.
House of the Dragon: Episode 10-Recap
Is it just me, or did the first season of House of the Dragon end on a note that was slightly less than hopeful for Rhaenyra and her people? There are spoilers ahead, so if you haven’t watched the episode yet, then you might want to catch up first since, like so many other writers, I’m not slowing down to wait. But at this time, it would appear that the dragons of both the King’s and the Queen’s houses are going to be the greatest asset but also the biggest detriment, especially if the demise of Prince Lucerys and his dragon are any indication.
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities-Recap
There’s no denying that Guillermo del Toro and his fellow directors are great storytellers, though there are criticisms to be had as well as congratulations for Cabinet of Curiosities. Thankfully most of them are based on personal bias and possibly the idea that the stories didn’t quite mesh the way the directors wanted, so it’s easy to forgive quite a bit and just get into the idea of what was meant to be presented.
Movie Review: Run Sweetheart Run
There are a few moments within this movie that feel as though they might have touched upon a theme that is less than desirable to a lot of people, but otherwise, this is a horror movie like many others in that it features a protagonist, an antagonist, and a driving need for the former to find a way to eradicate the latter. Cherie, a working woman and a mother that hasn’t dated in quite a while, is asked by her boss to attend to a client, as it would appear that he’s double-booked his anniversary and dinner with the client.
Details on The “Ready Player One” Film Series
Ready Player One was one of the more recent Steven Speilberg films, but unlike a large portion of his work, it was based on the work of something else. While he has adapted the original Jurassic Park, which was first a book, and spun it into a huge franchise, Ready Player One was also a book and created an incredible eye-popping movie to help fans get more into the series.
Movie Review: Barbarian
With a title like Barbarian, it’s fair to think that a lot of people had a different idea of what this movie was going to be about, especially since the lean toward Vikings in popular culture has been building over the years and has yet to fully wane. In fact, one could say that the Viking culture is still one that a lot of people hope will last for a while. But this movie is far different than some might have envisioned, especially since it deals with a subject that many people find abhorrent.
