People are waiting in great anticipation for season 3 of The Witcher, and yet this new announcement that season 4 will not feature Henry Cavill as the titular character is something of a bombshell that has yet to truly show any effect on people. It could be that people are still processing the information and might have more to say about it in the months to come, but it could also be that no one is really surprised by this turn of events, especially since it’s been made clear that Henry Cavill is going to be taking on the role of Superman for the DCEU once again. He’s also going to be busy with other projects in the coming months and years, so it’s not tough to assume that he would have little to no time to take up the role of Geralt once again. Instead, it sounds as though season 3 will see that role go to Liam Hemsworth, which feels like an odd choice to be sure, but also feels like it could work if things go well. So far it doesn’t sound as though any other changes have been made to the cast, but this is significant enough that one can’t help but think that it’s going to have a huge effect on the series as it moves forward.

1 DAY AGO