‘Not right, not fair’: players scold Fifa over lack of women’s futsal World Cup
Female futsal players worldwide have united to condemn Fifa’s ‘discriminatory treatment’ in refusing to make good on a promise to launch a futsal Women’s World Cup
WRAL
ICC prosecutor seeks to resume Venezuela investigation
THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS — The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor sought Tuesday to reopen his investigation into allegations of torture and extrajudicial killings committed by Venezuelan security forces under President Nicolás Maduro’s rule. Prosecutor Karim Khan's request for authorization to resume the probe comes just over six...
WRAL
Germany stresses increasing defense role in Indo-Pacific
TOKYO — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday stressed his country's increased defense cooperation with Japan and other democracies in the Indo-Pacific region faced with security challenges such as Russia's war in Ukraine and China's rise. Steinmeier, after holding talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, told a joint...
Ukraine news - live: UN Security Council to vote on Russia’s dirty bomb claims
The UN Security Council will vote today on calls for a commission to probe Russia’s claims that Ukraine and the US are carrying out “military biological” activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons. Russia has made unsubstantiated allegations that Ukraine is planning to...
WRAL
Family: Egypt activist in prison starts 'full hunger strike'
LONDON — Egypt’s most prominent imprisoned activist went on a “full hunger strike"’ on Tuesday and plans to stop drinking water on the first day of the global climate summit next week, his family said. Alaa Abdel-Fattah, an outspoken dissident and a U.K. citizen, rose to...
WRAL
Violent clashes break out between students and security forces across Iran, rights groups say
CNN — Violent clashes broke out between security forces and student protesters at university campuses across Iran on Sunday, according to activist and human rights groups in the country. Students continued to protest in large numbers at some of the country's main universities despite a warning from the head...
WRAL
Oleg Tinkov renounces Russian citizenship over war in Ukraine
CNN — Oleg Tinkov, the founder of a major Russian digital bank, has renounced his Russian citizenship in protest over the war in Ukraine. "I have taken the decision to exit my Russian citizenship," Tinkov announced in a post on Instagram on Monday alongside a photo of a certificate confirming his decision, dated October 26.
WRAL
Netanyahu eyes comeback as Israel votes in fifth election in four years
CNN — Israelis are heading to the ballot box for an unprecedented fifth time in four years on Tuesday, as Israel holds yet another national election aimed at ending the country's ongoing political deadlock. For the first time in 13 years, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not running...
Central banks ease off on rate hike push in October
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The pace and scale of rate hikes delivered by central banks around the globe in October slowed down dramatically following September's historic peak. Central banks overseeing four of the 10 most heavily traded currencies delivered 200 basis points of rate hikes between them last month, while the remaining ones held rates. Policy makers at the European Central Bank, the Reserve Bank of Australia, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the Bank of Canada raised lending rates.
WRAL
What does Russia's withdrawal from a grain deal with Ukraine mean for global hunger?
CNN — Russia's decision to pull out of an agreement that guaranteed safe passage for ships carrying vital grain exports from Ukraine has sparked "grave concerns" over global food supply at a time when the world is already facing a growing hunger crisis. Global humanitarian organizations, the European Union,...
WRAL
Wheat and corn prices jump after Russia quits Black Sea grain deal
CNN — Prices of wheat and corn on global commodities markets rose on Monday after Russia pulled out of a deal that had allowed some vital grain exports from Ukraine to pass through the Black Sea despite the war. Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade jumped 6%...
WRAL
A spooky forecast for the future of interest rates
CNN — When will central banks stop raising interest rates? That's the multi-trillion dollar question that has Wall Street analysts wearing wrist braces from shaking their Magic 8 Balls so hard. Unfortunately, the answer they're receiving is "reply hazy, try again." What's happening: Last week, European Central Bank officials...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv sets up ‘heating points’ across city in wake of infrastructure attacks
Preparations underway in case of no electric power, water or district heating, says Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko
