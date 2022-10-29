ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRAL

ICC prosecutor seeks to resume Venezuela investigation

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS — The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor sought Tuesday to reopen his investigation into allegations of torture and extrajudicial killings committed by Venezuelan security forces under President Nicolás Maduro’s rule. Prosecutor Karim Khan's request for authorization to resume the probe comes just over six...
WRAL

Germany stresses increasing defense role in Indo-Pacific

TOKYO — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday stressed his country's increased defense cooperation with Japan and other democracies in the Indo-Pacific region faced with security challenges such as Russia's war in Ukraine and China's rise. Steinmeier, after holding talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, told a joint...
WRAL

Family: Egypt activist in prison starts 'full hunger strike'

LONDON — Egypt’s most prominent imprisoned activist went on a “full hunger strike"’ on Tuesday and plans to stop drinking water on the first day of the global climate summit next week, his family said. Alaa Abdel-Fattah, an outspoken dissident and a U.K. citizen, rose to...
WRAL

Oleg Tinkov renounces Russian citizenship over war in Ukraine

CNN — Oleg Tinkov, the founder of a major Russian digital bank, has renounced his Russian citizenship in protest over the war in Ukraine. "I have taken the decision to exit my Russian citizenship," Tinkov announced in a post on Instagram on Monday alongside a photo of a certificate confirming his decision, dated October 26.
WRAL

Netanyahu eyes comeback as Israel votes in fifth election in four years

CNN — Israelis are heading to the ballot box for an unprecedented fifth time in four years on Tuesday, as Israel holds yet another national election aimed at ending the country's ongoing political deadlock. For the first time in 13 years, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not running...
Reuters

Central banks ease off on rate hike push in October

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The pace and scale of rate hikes delivered by central banks around the globe in October slowed down dramatically following September's historic peak. Central banks overseeing four of the 10 most heavily traded currencies delivered 200 basis points of rate hikes between them last month, while the remaining ones held rates. Policy makers at the European Central Bank, the Reserve Bank of Australia, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the Bank of Canada raised lending rates.
WRAL

What does Russia's withdrawal from a grain deal with Ukraine mean for global hunger?

CNN — Russia's decision to pull out of an agreement that guaranteed safe passage for ships carrying vital grain exports from Ukraine has sparked "grave concerns" over global food supply at a time when the world is already facing a growing hunger crisis. Global humanitarian organizations, the European Union,...
WRAL

Wheat and corn prices jump after Russia quits Black Sea grain deal

CNN — Prices of wheat and corn on global commodities markets rose on Monday after Russia pulled out of a deal that had allowed some vital grain exports from Ukraine to pass through the Black Sea despite the war. Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade jumped 6%...
WRAL

A spooky forecast for the future of interest rates

CNN — When will central banks stop raising interest rates? That's the multi-trillion dollar question that has Wall Street analysts wearing wrist braces from shaking their Magic 8 Balls so hard. Unfortunately, the answer they're receiving is "reply hazy, try again." What's happening: Last week, European Central Bank officials...

