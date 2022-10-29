Read full article on original website
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
Germany tells Serbia: you have to choose between EU and Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) – Serbia must decide whether it wants to join the European Union or enter into a partnership with Russia, Germany told Belgrade on Tuesday, two days before six Western Balkan countries are scheduled to discuss closer cooperation in Berlin. “The need for a decision is coming to...
Ukraine news - live: UN Security Council to vote on Russia’s dirty bomb claims
The UN Security Council will vote today on calls for a commission to probe Russia’s claims that Ukraine and the US are carrying out “military biological” activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons. Russia has made unsubstantiated allegations that Ukraine is planning to...
Israel’s Netanyahu: ‘We are on the brink of a very large victory’
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that his right-wing religious bloc was on the cusp of a great election win. “We are on the brink of a very large victory,” a smiling Netanyahu told supporters at his Likud party headquarters, after late-night exit polls predicted his bloc would win a narrow parliamentary majority in the Nov. 1 election, paving the way for his political comeback and a record sixth term in office.
Pakistan’s Sharif lands in Beijing to discuss economy, debt
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Beijing on Tuesday to meet Chinese leaders and discuss plans for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a $65 billion investment in the South Asian nation. The major investment in development and energy projects in Pakistan is part...
Danish PM’s bloc could lose majority in parliament, exit poll shows
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Denmark’s former prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen looked set to become king-maker following an election on Tuesday in which neither the ruling left nor the right-wing opposition looked set win a majority in parliament, according to an exit poll. The result could for the first time in...
Iran university students strike, piling pressure on rulers
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian university students pressed ahead with sit-down strikes on Tuesday in support of some of the biggest protests since the 1979 revolution, ignoring harsh warnings by elite security forces and a bloody crackdown. The Islamic Republic has faced sustained anti-government demonstrations since Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini...
Worries over Germany’s China dependency overshadow Scholz trip
BERLIN (Reuters) – Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes an inaugural visit to China on Friday that will be closely watched for clues on how serious Germany is about reducing its economic reliance on Asia’s rising superpower and confronting its Communist leadership. His one-day visit on Nov. 4, will make...
S.Korea president calls for safety measures to prevent crowd accidents
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called on Tuesday for safety measures to prevent accidents with masses people, saying the Halloween crush that killed more than 150 in the capital shows the importance of crowd management, his office said. Yoon made the remarks as he presided over a cabinet...
China’s Xi says will support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation
BEIJING (Reuters) – China will continue to support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation, state media quoted China’s President Xi Jinping as saying on Wednesday. China and Pakistan should move forward more effectively with the construction of their economic corridor, as well as accelerate the construction of infrastructure for the Gwadar Sea Port, state media reported.
Brazil’s Lula to attend COP27 climate change summit
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will participate in this month’s COP27 United Nations climate summit in Egypt, the head of his political party said on Tuesday. Environmentalists cheered Lula’s election win on Sunday after he campaigned on promises to protect the Amazon...
Brazil’s Lula would like to attend COP27 summit, says foreign policy adviser
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is keen on going to the COP27 United Nations climate summit in November, his senior foreign policy adviser Celso Amorim said on Monday, a day after he won the country’s presidential election. “He is interested (in going)...
Government ‘war games’ emergency plans to cope with week-long blackouts
The British government has reportedly “war gamed” emergency plans to deal with week-long electricity blackouts amid concerns over the security of power supply this winter due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.Officials are “stress testing” the confidential plan, known as “Programme Yarrow”, to deal with the blackouts and have held a series of exercises with government departments across the country in recent days.Under the plan, getting food, water and shelter to the young and elderly would be prioritised amid fears of an increased chance of a colder-than-usual winter this year. Those with caring responsibilities will also be the first to...
U.S. calls for immediate end to hostilities in east Congo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States on Monday said it condemns the resumption of fighting by the March 23 Movement (M23) group in the Democratic Republic of Congo, saying the hostilities have caused significant human suffering including deaths and injuries among civilians. The United States calls for an immediate...
Egyptian security arrests dozens ahead of COP27 climate summit- rights group
CAIRO (Reuters) – Egyptian security forces have arrested nearly 70 people in connection with calls for protests to coincide with the COP27 climate summit, a rights group said. They also briefly detained an Indian activist after he set off on a protest march from Cairo. The arrests come after...
Soccer-‘This is not our national team’ – why some Iranians want their own country banned from World Cup
MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – A group of current and former Iranian sportspeople say they have no choice but to turn on their own country, citing what they called state-sponsored violence and discrimination against ordinary Iranians, especially women. The group, containing former champions in sports such as karate, judo and...
France’s Thales says hackers claim to have stolen data
PARIS (Reuters) -French defence and technology group Thales said on Tuesday the hacker group LockBit 3.0 claimed to have stolen some of its data and was threatening to publish it. Thales said the extortion and ransomware group had announced plans on the dark web to release the data on Nov....
Guards on India bridge struggled to control crowd before collapse, witnesses say
MORBI, India (Reuters) – A security guard stood at either end of a 145-year-old footbridge in the Indian town of Morbi on Sunday evening, blowing whistles and repeatedly asking surging crowds to get off the structure spanning the murky Machchhu river, witnesses said. One of the six people who...
Oath Keeper saw Jan. 6 storming of U.S. Capitol as ‘Bastille’ moment
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A member of the far-right Oath Keepers group who took part in the attack on the U.S. Capitol in January 2021 compared it to the 1789 storming of the Bastille prison in the French Revolution on Monday, and said he hoped to “disrupt Congress” from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.
