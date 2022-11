A national convenience store chain will offer free cones of vanilla ice cream on Halloween.

Sorry, mom and dad, QuikTrip is giving the ice cream only to your kids.

Children 12 and under must be in costume and trick-or-treat inside any QT between 4 and 10 p.m. to get the free snack, according to a QT news release Friday.

“No tricks, all treats,” QT officials said in the release.

Details: QuikTrip.com .