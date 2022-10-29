ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Commanders Trade Ideas on Daron Payne: His Final Game in Washington?

By Mike Fisher
Commander Country
Commander Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Xc0g_0irHs2hq00

A natural response from other NFL teams? They call the Commanders and make inquiries about Daron Payne's trade-block availability.

It is an NFL open secret now: The Washington Commanders front office does not know exactly what to do about its "good problem to have'' in Daron Payne.

Sign him to an extension? Much of that available money has been eaten up elsewhere. Lose him via free agency this offseason and take the compensatory pick? Maybe, but it'd be nice to get something more than that for such a talent.

Trade him now for that "something more''?

When wide receiver Terry McLaurin and the Commanders agreed on a three-year contract extension worth upwards of $71 million , it became clear that defensive tackle Payne might have to play out the final year of his contract. ...

Unless Washington opted to trade him.

As coach Ron Rivera said just before Payne stayed on the sideline during some offseason OTA work: “When you ( pay) a veteran quarterback (as Washington did with newly acquired Carson Wentz ), it’s going to impact your salary cap and how you respond to it ... It’s a difficult thing. You try to figure out the best way to be able to pay players, and sometimes you can’t do it right away.

"And so that’s kind of the situation we’re in right now (with Payne) is we’re trying to take care of certain other things as well, as we go forward, and we’ll see how we can adjust to it. Who knows what happens after that.”

A natural response from other NFL teams? They call the Commanders and make inquiries about his trade-block availability.

On the eve of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline, The Athletic writes, "People with knowledge of the Payne market believe a 2023 second-round pick is possible trade compensation.''

The former first-rounder Payne has been a 320-pound force this year for the 3-4 Commanders, and a mid-round compensatory pick seems a poor consolation prize. ... which in the coming hours - with Sunday's game against the Colts a possible final showcase - will force Washington to be even more open about its open secret.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here .

Follow Commander Country on Twitter .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin

Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
AUBURN, AL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bengals Assistant Coach Announced Dead

CINCINNATI — Tragic news for the Bengals coaching staff. Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer has passed away. He was 38 years old. Zimmer joined the Bengals staff this season after coaching with his dad, Mike, on the Minnesota Vikings staff over the past eight seasons. He served as an assistant...
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Blockbuster Roquan Smith Trade Details Have Emerged

In a shocking trade announced Monday afternoon, the Chicago Bears sent star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.  After an initial wave of reports simply noted that Smith had been dealt, ESPN's Adam Schefter took to twitter and announced the official compensation information ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Packers, Bills Game Ejection

A Green Bay Packers player has been ejected from Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Packers first round draft pick Quay Walker was tossed from Sunday night's game against the Bills. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach on the sideline. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach during an incident...
GREEN BAY, WI
Commander Country

Commander Country

Washington, DC
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Commanders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/commanders

Comments / 0

Community Policy