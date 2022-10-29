Read full article on original website
Ukraine news - live: UN Security Council to vote on Russia’s dirty bomb claims
The UN Security Council will vote today on calls for a commission to probe Russia’s claims that Ukraine and the US are carrying out “military biological” activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons. Russia has made unsubstantiated allegations that Ukraine is planning to...
N. Korea fires more than 10 missiles, one close to S. Korea
North Korea fired more than 10 missiles Wednesday, including one that landed close to South Korea's waters in what President Yoon Suk-yeol said was "effectively a territorial invasion". "President Yoon pointed out today that North Korea's provocation is an effective territorial invasion by a missile that crossed the Northern Limit Line for the first time since the division," his office said in a statement.
Government ‘war games’ emergency plans to cope with week-long blackouts
The British government has reportedly “war gamed” emergency plans to deal with week-long electricity blackouts amid concerns over the security of power supply this winter due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.Officials are “stress testing” the confidential plan, known as “Programme Yarrow”, to deal with the blackouts and have held a series of exercises with government departments across the country in recent days.Under the plan, getting food, water and shelter to the young and elderly would be prioritised amid fears of an increased chance of a colder-than-usual winter this year. Those with caring responsibilities will also be the first to...
Israel's Netanyahu appears to edge toward victory after vote
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared headed toward victory Wednesday, with 80% of the ballots from national elections counted and showing that voters gave him and his far-right allies what looks like a stable majority in the country’s parliament. Votes were still being counted and results were not final. But if preliminary indications were correct, Israel was potentially headed to its most right-wing government, bolstered by a strong showing from the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party, whose members use inflammatory anti-Arab and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. The initial results pointed to a continued rightward shift in the Israeli electorate, further dimming hopes for peace with the Palestinians and setting the stage for possible conflict with the Biden administration and Israel’s supporters in the United States. The early results also showed that Netanyahu had overcome his detractors, who claimed he was not fit to rule while on trial for corruption and have refused to sit with him in government. Netanyahu’s partners have promised to help him evade a conviction.
