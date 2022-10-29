Read full article on original website
UK's Sunak U-turns on attending COP27 in Egypt
Britain's new prime minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday announced he will join the UN climate conference in Egypt after all, having provoked anger for refusing to attend the global event early into his tenure. It is only right that the prime minister attends the upcoming COP27," Oxfam GB climate lead Tracy Carty said after Sunak's U-turn.
