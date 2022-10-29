ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, VA

News Maker Linda Tyler on 2 for 2 breaking world records

On Oct. 29 the 2 for 2 Foundation attempted to break 2 world records to raise awareness to their efforts to bring an indoor pool and ice skating rink facility to the region. We spoke with 2 for 2 Foundation Board Chairperson Linda Tyler about the attempt and what’s next for the Foundation in our latest news maker.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
News Makers Jean and Jennifer on RPSC support for C4H

The collection of nonperishable foods in support of The River 953 Camping for Hunger (C4H) campaign is in progress at The Royal Plaza Shopping Center (RPSC). We spoke with Jennifer Nicholson of Jennerations Hair Studio and Spa and Jean Plauger of Jean’s Jewelers about it in our latest news maker.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Safe Halloween option from Sherando’s band

Sherando High School’s Band Boosters and Students are putting on their 15th Annual Safe Halloween Sunday October 30th from noon to 4 pm. This family friendly event invites you to the haunted hallways of Sherando High School for one of the band’s largest fundraisers. Last year the safe...
STEPHENS CITY, VA
Grand opening & ribbon cutting at Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services

Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services at 126-B W. 5th Street in Front Royal held its grand opening on October 28, 2022. Nike Foster Cales and Byron Biggs of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce and Town of Front Royal Mayor Chris Holloway welcomed Rachel Paugh of Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services to the community.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Photo Gallery: Purcellville’s Halloween Block Party

Hundreds gathered on the west end of town Saturday night to the annual Purcellville Halloween Block Party. Participants competed for $2,500 in prize money awarded to those with the best costumes, horrific scream or werewolf howl. The event is organized by Discover Purcellville.
PURCELLVILLE, VA
Collision Sunday Afternoon at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds

According to Battalion Chief for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services James Carpenter, four people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg on Sunday afternoon. The fairgrounds hosts various events at the site on weekends, including private parties, flea markets and food trucks.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
EDA welcomes C-CAP into office complex, reports on operational reviews, prospects, budget, and civil case results

Treasurer, Jim Wolfe, presented an update on monthly financial statements and the reestablishment of the small business loan committee. The Board will provide feedback on their Fiscal Year-2023/24 budget request and plans to hold a special meeting in November to prioritize the request. The Warren County Director of Economic Development,...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport Receives Education Funding

An outdoor education center and an airshow are coming to the Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport with a $300,000 contribution from the Berkeley County Council. The airshow is set for August 26 and 27 of next year to recognize a century of flights at Berkeley County’s Shepherd Field. Flights from West Virginia’s oldest airport began in 1922 and officially opened the following year on June 17, 1923. It has the state’s longest runway at nearly nine thousand feet.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
Bear spotted walking around Tysons, Virginia

TYSONS, Va. — People living in Tysons, Virginia are being warned of bear activity in the area of Boyd Point Way and nearby neighborhoods to the west of Tysons. According to the Fairfax County Police Department Wildlife Management Specialist and Animal Protection Police, the young black bear has been spotted around Fairfax County for about two months. The bear has been seen in the Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston and McLean areas.
TYSONS, VA
Video shows a bear roaming the streets of Tysons

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - FOX 5 has obtained a video of a bear roaming the streets of Vienna. The viewer who sent the video in told FOX 5 they spotted the bear on Boyd Pointe Way near the Tesla dealership in Tysons on Sunday. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Fairfax County...
VIENNA, VA
Operation Valley Venue X nets 68 charges & seizure of $42,100 in illegal drugs in Northern Shenandoah Valley

This week, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue. The three-day operation took place from Wednesday (October 26, 2022) to Friday (October 28, 2022) and was a collaborative effort between the task force and area law enforcement agencies. The annual operation concentrated on identifying and arresting individuals for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing illegal narcotics within the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page counties.
WINCHESTER, VA
It’s a sweet season for Virginia apples

WINCHESTER—Crisp fall weather means apple cider, pie and other products—and Virginia growers are supplying the market with plenty of local apples. “It’s been a great season,” said Joe Snapp, owner of West Oaks Farm and Market in Winchester. Snapp grows 16 apple varieties that he sells...
VIRGINIA STATE
Berryville’s requirements to fill the vacant council seat

Berryville has announced the requirements to fill the vacant council seat. Town Manager Keith Dalton announced a process to fill the Ward 1 councilmember position that has been vacant since October 26. Any qualified voter from Ward 1 can submit a letter of interest, the completed Talent Bank Form and...
BERRYVILLE, VA
Frederick County Finance Dept. recognized for excellence

The Government Finance Officers Association recognized the Frederick County Finance Department as a Triple Crown Winner. The designation goes to governments that received the GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award, and Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for a fiscal year. During the...
A Family Found Its Lost Dog at a Fairfax County Animal Shelter

Three months after the Martinez family lost their dog after his collar got loose on a walk, they went to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter looking to fill the hole that Dante’s disappearance had left. After touring the shelter and not feeling that familiar tug at their heartstrings, they started to head home. Suddenly, a photo on the adoption board of a dog the shelter had named Soldier stopped them cold. “That looks like our dog, Dante,” one of the Martinez kids said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

