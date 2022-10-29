ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
North Platte Telegraph

Mickey Joseph says Nebraska will ‘try and rely on the run’ vs. Minnesota

Is this the week that Nebraska finally commits to the run?. Given offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s desired offense, quarterback Casey Thompson’s connection with Trey Palmer and the team’s offensive line struggles, it’s understandable that Nebraska has been a pass-first team. But, with Thompson’s status against Minnesota...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Casey Thompson remains day-to-day heading into Minnesota week

Due to the injury sustained in Saturday’s 26-9 loss to Illinois, Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson remains day-to-day, Husker interim coach Mickey Joseph said at his Tuesday press conference. Thompson, who has thrown for 2,023 yards, 12 touchdowns and ten interceptions this season, left the Illinois game in the second...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker notes: Nebraska players say losses aren't on Mickey Joseph

LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph more than once in his six-plus weeks as interim coach has used the line when talking about a Nebraska loss. It’s on me. Multiple Huskers on Tuesday respectfully disagreed. “As players and as leaders, that’s on us,” tight end Chancellor Brewington said. “Every game...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

McKewon: Arnold Barnes may not be the last running back Nebraska adds

Nebraska received a commit from New Orleans Booker T Washington running back Arnold Barnes. Three takes on the commit of the 5-foot-9, 224-pounder:. Barnes is a rumbler — a short, thick, low-to-the ground runner who can get under the pads of the modern long, lean safety and knock him back.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

McKewon: The Big Ten West has Nebraska's number - and it may get worse

LINCOLN – Ethan Piper still wore his full uniform as he spoke on behalf of a Nebraska offense that couldn’t crack two eggs. The Norfolk Catholic graduate wasn’t angry, just a little plaintive as he unpacked why the Huskers gained 29 yards in the second half after quarterback Casey Thompson went down.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Fred Hoiberg not ruling out changes to starting lineup after slow starts

Exhibition games are all about learning. After the Nebraska men’s basketball team got off to slow starts in both its exhibition games this season, including in a loss to Colorado on Sunday, head coach Fred Hoiberg isn’t ruling out changes to the starting five. “We’ll look it and...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

‘Normalized enthusiasm’ has Nebraska soccer hosting Big Ten Tournament match

LINCOLN-- Nebraska soccer will face Ohio State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Sunday in the Huskers first appearance since 2018. Nebraska (7-6-5) tied Ohio State (10-4-3) Oct. 8. Currently, the Huskers are tied for fourth in the Big Ten with OSU and Penn State (5-3-2 Big Ten), a significant improvement from their 11th place finish last season.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Casey Thompson could miss Minnesota game, Mickey Joseph says on TV show

LINCOLN - Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph said on his weekly coaches show that quarterback Casey Thompson - who missed the final 2 1/2 quarters of NU's 26-9 loss to Illinois, may not be ready to play against Minnesota. "We don't know if Casey's going to be ready," Joseph said on...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska Wesleyan grad wins gold at international cycling competition

When asked when she started cycling, Kaitlyn Mittan sometimes struggles to find an answer. "I'm asked this question often," Mittan said. "I don't know where to start." No matter when she started, she's come a long way. Now she's a gold medalist at the international level. Last month, Mittan won...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. (two, three, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska Penitentiary

A 26-year-old inmate died Saturday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Phillip M. Garcia was serving a sentence of 26 to 46 years for felony theft, use of a knife to commit a felony and assault on a law enforcement officer. A spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections said the cause of death is under investigation.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Omaha police shoot and kill man they say wouldn't drop gun

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police shot and killed a man who authorities say refused to drop a gun during a confrontation with officers early Sunday. Officers were called to the neighborhood near 30th and Marcy streets shortly after 3 a.m. because a man was reported shooting a gun outside a home.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy