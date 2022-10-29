Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
November Starts Mild, With Temperatures in Mid-60s
November is starting mild, with temperatures in the mid-60s. The average high temperature is 57 degrees. Scattered rain showers Tuesday morning are ending, and the skies will slowly break this afternoon. We will have sunny days through the weekend and temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Looking toward...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Beautiful fall weather for Sunday in Connecticut; some late showers on Halloween
Storm Watch Team meteorologist Michele Powers says seasonable temperatures have arrived with highs in the 60s during the daytime, but cooler 30s and 40s at night.
Eyewitness News
FORECAST: dry for trick-or-treating, showers arrive after midnight
Riders honored fallen officers riding from the Farmington Polo club to Bristol Police Headquarters. Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in New Haven. 68-year-old Damaso Rosario Luna was struck and killed trying to cross the street on Ella T. Grasso boulevard. Halloween events and road closures. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. City...
sheltonherald.com
Power outages linger in Fairfield after overnight crash
FAIRFIELD — Residents remained without power Sunday afternoon after a vehicle hit a telephone pole overnight, according to police. Fairfield police said Port Road was closed near its intersection with Lacey Place just before midnight after the crash. United Illuminating crews were on scene, police said. As of late...
Alert: Massive Fire Can Break Out Due to Using This Device
The temperatures are dropping quickly and it's very important to remember these fire safety tips. Ugh, we have officially reached that time of year where it's cold in the morning and at night. Unfortunately it's just going to be getting worse and a big debate always starts about when to turn the heat on. I have NO tolerance when it comes to the cold and the second I feel chilly it's game over for me. I try anything to stay warm, but you have to be careful because there are methods that you might not be aware of that are actually dangerous and could cause fires.
Waterbury fire officials respond to North Walnut Street blaze
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury Fire Department responded to a fire on North Walnut Street Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 5 p.m. at a single-family home on 207 North Walnut St. The house was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, officials said. The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the […]
NBC Connecticut
What to Know About Flu Season in Connecticut This Year
As respiratory illnesses continue to rise, doctors are also seeing an increase in influenza cases for this time of year. “There are definitely probably a little more earlier than we are normally used to, but that was to be expected,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare.
Amtrak will begin building new, faster CT River Bridge in 2024
The fix will cut commute times on Amtrak's Northeast Corridor at Connecticut River Bridge, which has become a chokepoint in recent years.
Yale doctor says flu season could be the worst in 10 years
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – We could be in for the worst flu season in the past 10 years, according to Yale Medicine physician F. Perry Wilson. Early cases are already being detected. “If these trends continue, it absolutely will be. I suppose there’s a chance that we’re just seeing an early flu season that […]
Connecticut State Police warn against drivers exiting disabled cars due to increased fatal crashes
(WTNH) – We are on pace for the deadliest year on Connecticut roadways in recent years, according to the Department of Transportation. Wrong-way accidents are just one reason why. According to state police, at least four people have been killed outside their disabled cars on state highways in a span of six weeks. All were […]
Trick or Treating Spots Across CT
Looking for some fun and safe trick or treating spots this Halloween? We've got you covered!
Eyewitness News
Mattress flies off vehicle in Vernon, leads to 2-vehicle crash
VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A mattress flew off a vehicle on Interstate 84 in Vernon back on Oct. 24 and led to a two-vehicle crash. According to state police, the mattress became unsecured from the first vehicle around 3:55 p.m. in the area of exit 67 on the eastbound side of the highway.
The 10 Most Scenic Hiking Trails in Connecticut
Connecticut is one of the most beautiful states in the U.S., with its rolling hills, rocky cliffs, and mountains. Many hiking trails in Connecticut feature rushing rivers, gorgeous waterfalls, and spectacular views.
Middletown neighborhood welcomes trick-or-treaters this Halloween
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Halloween night Monday brought kids across the state out in their best costumes to do some trick-or-treating in their neighborhoods. One Middletown street attracted toddlers dressed as fairies, kids as their favorite characters, and even some adults in costume alongside their children. Vanessa Young and her...
NBC Connecticut
Warning Issued About Utility Scams
The parent company of the United Illuminating Company, Southern Connecticut Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas is warning customers about a utility scam. AVANGRID, Inc. said it has received several reports of scammers threatening to disconnect gas or electric service unless the customer makes an immediate payment over the phone using a prepaid debit card. The company said most customers recognize the calls as scams, but a small number have been persuaded to make payments.
Why Day Pond State Park in CT is Worth the Trip
Day Pond State Park is one of Colchester, Connecticut’s most cherished treasures – it’s beautiful and there’s so much to do here. If you are looking to plan the perfect day at Day Pond or you’re curious about what there is to do here, this article is for you.
Car crash shuts down Route 8 South in Harwinton
HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A one-vehicle crash forced Route 8 South to close down between exits 42 and 43 on Sunday morning, according to CT Travel Smart. LifeStar has been called in to respond to the crash and serious injuries are reported, according to Connecticut State Police. Two people were transported by LifeStar to local […]
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: An effort is underway to clear the names of people believed to be witches in CT in 1600s
(WTNH) – Witches in Connecticut. Back in the 1600s, several women and men have brutally hanged because some thought they were witches. Now, there is an effort to clear their names. Watch the video above for the full segment.
Two transported to hospital following crash in Harwinton
HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police report says two men were Lifestared to the hospital Sunday morning after a vehicle overturned on Route 8 in Harwinton. The accident occurred around 10:46 a.m., south of the exit 42 on-ramp in the southbound lane. Officials have not determined the reason for how the crash started, but […]
