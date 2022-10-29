ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield County, CT

NBC Connecticut

November Starts Mild, With Temperatures in Mid-60s

November is starting mild, with temperatures in the mid-60s. The average high temperature is 57 degrees. Scattered rain showers Tuesday morning are ending, and the skies will slowly break this afternoon. We will have sunny days through the weekend and temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Looking toward...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: dry for trick-or-treating, showers arrive after midnight

Riders honored fallen officers riding from the Farmington Polo club to Bristol Police Headquarters. Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in New Haven. 68-year-old Damaso Rosario Luna was struck and killed trying to cross the street on Ella T. Grasso boulevard. Halloween events and road closures. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. City...
BRISTOL, CT
sheltonherald.com

Power outages linger in Fairfield after overnight crash

FAIRFIELD — Residents remained without power Sunday afternoon after a vehicle hit a telephone pole overnight, according to police. Fairfield police said Port Road was closed near its intersection with Lacey Place just before midnight after the crash. United Illuminating crews were on scene, police said. As of late...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Hudson Valley Post

Alert: Massive Fire Can Break Out Due to Using This Device

The temperatures are dropping quickly and it's very important to remember these fire safety tips. Ugh, we have officially reached that time of year where it's cold in the morning and at night. Unfortunately it's just going to be getting worse and a big debate always starts about when to turn the heat on. I have NO tolerance when it comes to the cold and the second I feel chilly it's game over for me. I try anything to stay warm, but you have to be careful because there are methods that you might not be aware of that are actually dangerous and could cause fires.
HIGHLAND FALLS, NY
WTNH

Waterbury fire officials respond to North Walnut Street blaze

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury Fire Department responded to a fire on North Walnut Street Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 5 p.m. at a single-family home on 207 North Walnut St. The house was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, officials said. The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the […]
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

What to Know About Flu Season in Connecticut This Year

As respiratory illnesses continue to rise, doctors are also seeing an increase in influenza cases for this time of year. “There are definitely probably a little more earlier than we are normally used to, but that was to be expected,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Yale doctor says flu season could be the worst in 10 years

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – We could be in for the worst flu season in the past 10 years, according to Yale Medicine physician F. Perry Wilson. Early cases are already being detected. “If these trends continue, it absolutely will be. I suppose there’s a chance that we’re just seeing an early flu season that […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Mattress flies off vehicle in Vernon, leads to 2-vehicle crash

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A mattress flew off a vehicle on Interstate 84 in Vernon back on Oct. 24 and led to a two-vehicle crash. According to state police, the mattress became unsecured from the first vehicle around 3:55 p.m. in the area of exit 67 on the eastbound side of the highway.
VERNON, CT
FOX 61

Middletown neighborhood welcomes trick-or-treaters this Halloween

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Halloween night Monday brought kids across the state out in their best costumes to do some trick-or-treating in their neighborhoods. One Middletown street attracted toddlers dressed as fairies, kids as their favorite characters, and even some adults in costume alongside their children. Vanessa Young and her...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Warning Issued About Utility Scams

The parent company of the United Illuminating Company, Southern Connecticut Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas is warning customers about a utility scam. AVANGRID, Inc. said it has received several reports of scammers threatening to disconnect gas or electric service unless the customer makes an immediate payment over the phone using a prepaid debit card. The company said most customers recognize the calls as scams, but a small number have been persuaded to make payments.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Car crash shuts down Route 8 South in Harwinton

HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A one-vehicle crash forced Route 8 South to close down between exits 42 and 43 on Sunday morning, according to CT Travel Smart. LifeStar has been called in to respond to the crash and serious injuries are reported, according to Connecticut State Police. Two people were transported by LifeStar to local […]
HARWINTON, CT
WTNH

Two transported to hospital following crash in Harwinton

HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police report says two men were Lifestared to the hospital Sunday morning after a vehicle overturned on Route 8 in Harwinton. The accident occurred around 10:46 a.m., south of the exit 42 on-ramp in the southbound lane. Officials have not determined the reason for how the crash started, but […]
HARWINTON, CT

