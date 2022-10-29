Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
Russian State TV Guest Admits Country 'Underestimated' U.S.
Professor Andrey Sidorov warned that Russia needed to improve its economy quickly to keep up with China and the U.S. in a future arms race.
Officials probe India bridge collapse as divers comb river
Scuba divers are combing through a river in western India to make certain no bodies are left behind after the collapse of a newly repaired suspension bridge
Ukraine news - live: UN Security Council to vote on Russia’s dirty bomb claims
The UN Security Council will vote today on calls for a commission to probe Russia’s claims that Ukraine and the US are carrying out “military biological” activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons. Russia has made unsubstantiated allegations that Ukraine is planning to...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv sets up ‘heating points’ across city in wake of infrastructure attacks
Preparations underway in case of no electric power, water or district heating, says Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko
