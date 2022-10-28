Dr Disrespect’s Doctober cosplay contest returned for Halloween 2022 and after seeing some of the submissions, he has once again been blown away. The YouTube streamer has been running his annual competition ever since the old days on Twitch, before he was banned in the summer of 2020. In 2019, for example, a pug was even pictured dressed as the best video gamer in the world.

1 DAY AGO