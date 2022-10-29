Read full article on original website
Search for solutions drives race to save Utah salt flats
WENDOVER, Utah (AP) — The glistening white salt of the world famous Bonneville Salt Flats is shrinking near the Utah-Nevada line. The prehistoric lakebed has long been a mecca for daredevil speed racers, as well as a backdrop for famous movie scenes and destination for selfie-seeking tourists. Concerns are mounting about the future of the treeless expanse of salt crystals and yet another study has been launched as researchers try to pinpoint the cause and solution. They know a century of mining a potassium-based salt called potash has played a role and are also trying to assess how racing, tourism and climate change factor in.
Uvalde families gather at Texas Capitol for Day of the Dead
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Families of some of the 19 children killed in the Uvalde school massacre commemorated the Day of Dead with a rally, procession and decorated altar outside the Texas Capitol on Tuesday night. Relatives chose the location to again demand tougher gun laws following the Robb Elementary School shooting in May. They have been most vocal about raising the age to purchase AR-15-style rifles to 21. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has pushed back on that. Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, is a Mexican and Latino holiday that celebrates the lives of deceased loved ones.
