UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Police: Suspect Performed Obscene Act Inside Business
The Shreveport Police Department has released the images of a suspect in a crime against the public. According to a release from the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called to a business in the 2800 block of Jewella Avenue on June 20th, 2022. Employees called them to the location because of a crime committed inside their store on June 18th. Reportedly a man had entered the store, and was captured on security camera performing an obscene action inside the business.
96.5 KVKI
Arrest Made in Deadly Shreveport Hit-And-Run
A cyclist struck and killed by a car in Caddo Parish south of Shreveport late Saturday, October 29, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Jessie Jackson Scott III, 49, homeless, was mortally injured on Mayo Road near Crow Road, where he was known to frequent, around 10:40 p.m. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at 11:17 p.m.
Shreveport Police Searching for Mail Thief
On September 22nd, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a report of an unknown black male who broken into multiple mailboxes at an apartment complex at 1017 Quail Creek Road. This same suspect then entered a mail room and prying open mailboxes. During the investigation detectives obtained...
49-Year-Old Jessie Jackson Scott Killed In Fatal Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Saturday night in Shreveport. Officials confirmed that a 49-year-old man died due to the hit and run accident.
KSLA
Arrest made in fatal shooting in southwest Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Shreveport Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened back in mid-September. On Monday, Oct. 31, SPD announced the arrest of Tahiron King, 33. He’s charged with second-degree murder. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 28-year-old...
ktalnews.com
Motorist responsible for fatal hit and run jailed
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Shreveport woman for the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in south Shreveport late Saturday night. According to CPSO, 24-year-old Victoria Woodfork surrendered to the sheriff’s office Sunday after investigators could match evidence from...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man found guilty of double murder
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man accused of killing his former girlfriend and her male companion was found guilty of double murder Monday. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 31-year-old Arthur Deandre Anderson was convicted in District Judge John D. Mosley Jr.’s court. The two-man ten-woman jury returned unanimous guilty-as-charged verdicts of second-degree murder for the November 19, 2016 slayings of Ashley Williams and Huey Leonard.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Altercation on I-20 draws motorist’s attention
A Bossier City man was arrested Friday after reports of an altercation at roadside on Interstate 20. At about 7:00 a.m. Friday, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned motorist about a man attempting to hit a woman on Interstate 20 near milepost 74. When...
KSLA
Victim, girlfriend shot at by multiple people in a passing vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man and his girlfriend were walking down Argyle Street when men in a vehicle with multiple occupants opened fire upon them. On Oct 30 at 11:07 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting on the 600 block of Argyle Street in the West Cedar Grove neighborhood. When officers arrived, they learned a man and his girlfriend were walking west on Argyle Street when a vehicle approached them going east. According to the victim, as the car came closer, men began to aim out of the window and fire at the victim and his girlfriend.
KSLA
Man shot while walking on E Kings Highway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was walking on E Kings Highway between Atlantic Avenue and Fremont Street when he heard a gunshot and felt a sting in his back. On Oct. 30 at 4 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department received a call about a shooting victim arriving at a hospital. When SPD officers arrived, they learned that the victim was walking in the 1100 block of E Kings Highway when he heard a shot and felt a sting in his back.
KSLA
Bossier gas station clears up rumor on $9 gas
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Some Bossier City residents have expressed concern after seeing a $9.67 price tag at a gas station on Airline Drive and Wemple Road. KSLA reached out to the Exxon station to see if gas was actually selling for that amount. They say the sign is wrong and regular unleaded gas will only cost you $3.32.
Shreveport Man Arrested for September Homicide
Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Salem Drive on September 19th, 2022, at 7:35 p.m. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by the Shreveport Fire Department to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
KTBS
Armed robbery in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are searching for the suspect of an early morning armed robbery at the Circle K on Pines Road in Shreveport. Police said the robbery was around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday. A man pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money. According to police, the suspect...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating October 29 Deadly Hit-and-Run
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating October 29 Deadly Hit-and-Run Louisiana – On October 30, 2022. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator revealed that the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that occurred in Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday night. The initial investigation showed that a...
ktalnews.com
1 wounded in West Cedar Grove drive-by
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in West Cedar Grove late Sunday morning. Police responded to the scene on Argyle St. just after 11:00 a.m. Officials say a man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks. According to...
KSLA
Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle that then flees in Wallace Lake Heights
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) is investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a man on a bike. On Oct. 29 at 10:40 p.m., CPSO responded to a hit-and-run incident on the 200 block of Mayo Road. Deputies discovered that a man, possibly in his 40s, was riding his bike west on Mayo Road when a vehicle struck him and fled from the scene.
KSLA
Longview woman killed after hitting pickup stopped on I-20 shoulder
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A car crashed into a truck on the shoulder of I-20, killing one driver and leaving the other injured. On Oct. 30 at about 3:15 a.m., Nina L. Allen, 26, of Longview, was traveling east on I-20 in a Toyota Corolla when she struck a Ford F-150 that was disabled from a previous crash on the shoulder of the road, according to a DPS report. The crash happened about 3 miles east of Longview.
Longview woman killed after I-20 crash in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A Longview woman died early Sunday morning on Interstate 20 in Harrison County after striking a stalled vehicle that was involved in another crash. Nina L. Allen, 26, of Longview, was driving east on I-20, drove on the shoulder and struck a 2004 Ford F-150 that was disabled in the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 20 due to a previous crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Bossier City Police on the Hunt For Hotel Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured. On October 21,2022 the subject was captured on video surveillance stealing property from the Hilton Garden Inn in Bossier City. The subject was wearing a black hoodie, white shorts, and white shoes.
KSLA
SPD offers up Halloween safety tips
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There will be lots of ghosts and goblins out for Halloween Monday night. Drivers need to pay extra attention, and parents need to be vigilant about Halloween candy too. Shreveport Police Department’s Cpl. Chris Bordelon stopped by the KSLA station Monday morning to offer up some important Halloween safety tips.
