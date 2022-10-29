SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man and his girlfriend were walking down Argyle Street when men in a vehicle with multiple occupants opened fire upon them. On Oct 30 at 11:07 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting on the 600 block of Argyle Street in the West Cedar Grove neighborhood. When officers arrived, they learned a man and his girlfriend were walking west on Argyle Street when a vehicle approached them going east. According to the victim, as the car came closer, men began to aim out of the window and fire at the victim and his girlfriend.

