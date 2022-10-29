Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

Nationwide Report

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Friday.

The officials stated that the crash happened at the intersection of State Route 74 at around 10:15 a.m.

The officials reported that two vehicles were involved in the crash.

A woman was ejected from the vehicle after the initial impact.

Upon the arrival of the officials, the woman was declared dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased victim is yet to be disclosed by the officials.

Investigations related to the crash are ongoing and active.

No additional information regarding the fatal crash was provided.

October 29, 2022

Source: AZ Family

