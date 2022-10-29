Read full article on original website
Related
Officials probe India bridge collapse as divers comb river
Scuba divers are combing through a river in western India to make certain no bodies are left behind after the collapse of a newly repaired suspension bridge
Ukraine news - live: UN Security Council to vote on Russia’s dirty bomb claims
The UN Security Council will vote today on calls for a commission to probe Russia’s claims that Ukraine and the US are carrying out “military biological” activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons. Russia has made unsubstantiated allegations that Ukraine is planning to...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv sets up ‘heating points’ across city in wake of infrastructure attacks
Preparations underway in case of no electric power, water or district heating, says Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko
Comments / 0