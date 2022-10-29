ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

businessobserverfl.com

Bill Edwards expresses opposition to Dalí Museum expansion proposal

The former Tampa Bay Rowdies owner, whose company manages the nearby Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, says the referendum question amounts to an attempted “land grab.”. Former Tampa Bay Rowdies owner Bill Edwards has never been shy when it comes to voicing his opinions, and on Monday he spoke out against a ballot question concerning the expansion of the Salvador Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Historic St. Petersburg hotel property sells for $29 million

A 128-room hotel in St. Petersburg with roots going back almost 100 years has sold. The Courtyard by Marriott St. Petersburg Downtown went to the Atlanta real estate investment firm The RADCO Cos., which paid $29.1 million. The property, at 300 Fourth St. N., is in the city’s historic district...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

State’s first woman-owned trust company holds grand opening

November 1, 2022 - St. Petersburg-based Adelphi Trust, Florida’s first female-owned trust and wealth-management company, will hold its official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday. The event takes place in the lobby of the City Center in downtown St. Petersburg at 5:30 p.m. The firm offers complete fiduciary services, and Co-founders Katie Pemble and Gentry Barnett Byrnes launched Adelphi to fill gaps in the financial services industry and “meet the needs of St. Petersburg’s rapidly growing and evolving community.”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Embarc Collective receives $100k grant

November 1, 2022 - Tampa-based incubator and startup hub Embarc Collective has received a $100,000 grant from Florida’s Business Development Corporation. This grant marks the fourth grant from FBDC they’ve received to date. Embarc Collective will use the FBDC grant to provide on-the-job training through tactical workshops and coaching support led by seasoned startup operators, who hail from organizations like companies such as Instagram, Zynga and Microsoft, according to Embarc's announcement.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa Mayor remains bullish on working with the Rays

November 1, 2022 - Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is continuing to voice her support for keeping the major league baseball team in the area with a potential Rays stadium in Tampa. "We are still in those conversations. We are looking at a third possible site down on the water," she said to reporters after a ribbon-cutting event for Kforce's new HQ in Midtown Tampa. "We are doing all we can first and foremost, that the Rays stay in Tampa Bay, whether that's St. Pete or Tampa, it's up to the Rays, but clearly, we are going to do everything we can to have the Rays in our backyard here in Tampa." Tampa's continued efforts to work with the Rays come as St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has made it a requirement that vying Tropicana Field developers must include plans for a future Rays stadium in their submitted proposals in response to a city-issued RFP.
TAMPA, FL
westorlandonews.com

110 Acres Acquired in Plant City, Florida

Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, has acquired approximately 110 acres of industrial land located in Plant City, Florida. The site, located on the I-4 corridor, is between Tampa and Lakeland in east Hillsborough County and just three miles south of I-4. The site consists of approximately 70 net usable acres and is zoned industrial. It can accommodate approximately 950,000 square feet of Class A industrial product. The project will consist of two phases: Phase I will be a 665,000 square foot cross-dock distribution building (600′ x 1100′) and Phase II will be a 285,000 square foot rear-load distribution building (300′ x 950′).
PLANT CITY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa Bay Tech to recognize top entrepreneurs, companies

Tampa Bay Tech has announced the finalists for this year’s technology awards show. The nonprofit technology council named the 15 finalists in six different award categories, spotlighting local tech emerging leaders and companies. The 19th Annual Tampa Bay Tech Awards show will return to Armature Works Nov. 18, from...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa snack shop sells one of Asia's most popular street foods

TAMPA, Fla. - Juju Taiyaki is a Tampa snack shop that sells one of Asia’s most popular street food items. Taiyaki is a Japanese fish-shaped cake with sweet filling inside. Red bean paste is the tradition filling. Carmi Sutliff came up with the idea to start the business during...
TAMPA, FL

