Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
businessobserverfl.com
Bill Edwards expresses opposition to Dalí Museum expansion proposal
The former Tampa Bay Rowdies owner, whose company manages the nearby Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, says the referendum question amounts to an attempted “land grab.”. Former Tampa Bay Rowdies owner Bill Edwards has never been shy when it comes to voicing his opinions, and on Monday he spoke out against a ballot question concerning the expansion of the Salvador Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg.
stpeterising.com
13-story boutique hotel with significant food and beverage focus revealed for the EDGE District
At the beginning of 2020, there were around five new hotels planned for downtown St. Pete. When COVID-19 hit, financing for new hotel construction dried up. Most of the proposed hotels were either reconfigured into apartments or scrapped altogether. Only two hotels found a way to move forward. Today, with...
businessobserverfl.com
Historic St. Petersburg hotel property sells for $29 million
A 128-room hotel in St. Petersburg with roots going back almost 100 years has sold. The Courtyard by Marriott St. Petersburg Downtown went to the Atlanta real estate investment firm The RADCO Cos., which paid $29.1 million. The property, at 300 Fourth St. N., is in the city’s historic district...
stpetecatalyst.com
State’s first woman-owned trust company holds grand opening
November 1, 2022 - St. Petersburg-based Adelphi Trust, Florida’s first female-owned trust and wealth-management company, will hold its official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday. The event takes place in the lobby of the City Center in downtown St. Petersburg at 5:30 p.m. The firm offers complete fiduciary services, and Co-founders Katie Pemble and Gentry Barnett Byrnes launched Adelphi to fill gaps in the financial services industry and “meet the needs of St. Petersburg’s rapidly growing and evolving community.”
Tropicana Field to be used at D-SNAP location in Pinellas County beginning Thursday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a new Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will open in Pinellas County on Thursday. The location will be at Tropicana Field and begin operation on Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 5 to help...
Pinellas Urban League Receives $6 Million Gift from MacKenzie Scott
Largest Gift in Pinellas Urban League's History
Hurricane watches issued as Tropical Storm Lisa moves toward Central America
Tropical Storm Lisa formed in the central Caribbean Sea Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.
St. Pete weighs the future of historic Manhattan Casino building
The city hosted a community conversation Tuesday to gather ideas and focus on the future of the building.
Expanding The Dalí is on the St. Pete ballot: Here are both sides of the argument
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When St. Petersburg voters head to the polls, the future of one of the city's most renowned establishments will be on the ballot. The Dalí Museum is planning a $55 million expansion and because the upgrades take place on city-owned waterfront property, voters have a say through a referendum on the November ballot.
stpetecatalyst.com
Embarc Collective receives $100k grant
November 1, 2022 - Tampa-based incubator and startup hub Embarc Collective has received a $100,000 grant from Florida’s Business Development Corporation. This grant marks the fourth grant from FBDC they’ve received to date. Embarc Collective will use the FBDC grant to provide on-the-job training through tactical workshops and coaching support led by seasoned startup operators, who hail from organizations like companies such as Instagram, Zynga and Microsoft, according to Embarc's announcement.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa Mayor remains bullish on working with the Rays
November 1, 2022 - Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is continuing to voice her support for keeping the major league baseball team in the area with a potential Rays stadium in Tampa. "We are still in those conversations. We are looking at a third possible site down on the water," she said to reporters after a ribbon-cutting event for Kforce's new HQ in Midtown Tampa. "We are doing all we can first and foremost, that the Rays stay in Tampa Bay, whether that's St. Pete or Tampa, it's up to the Rays, but clearly, we are going to do everything we can to have the Rays in our backyard here in Tampa." Tampa's continued efforts to work with the Rays come as St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has made it a requirement that vying Tropicana Field developers must include plans for a future Rays stadium in their submitted proposals in response to a city-issued RFP.
New Shipping Container-Turned-Drive-Thru, Little’s, Coming to St. Pete
Named for the iconic ‘Chicken Little’ children’s story, the restaurant will specialize in serving sliders, chicken tenders, fries, and shakes.
westorlandonews.com
110 Acres Acquired in Plant City, Florida
Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, has acquired approximately 110 acres of industrial land located in Plant City, Florida. The site, located on the I-4 corridor, is between Tampa and Lakeland in east Hillsborough County and just three miles south of I-4. The site consists of approximately 70 net usable acres and is zoned industrial. It can accommodate approximately 950,000 square feet of Class A industrial product. The project will consist of two phases: Phase I will be a 665,000 square foot cross-dock distribution building (600′ x 1100′) and Phase II will be a 285,000 square foot rear-load distribution building (300′ x 950′).
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa Bay Tech to recognize top entrepreneurs, companies
Tampa Bay Tech has announced the finalists for this year’s technology awards show. The nonprofit technology council named the 15 finalists in six different award categories, spotlighting local tech emerging leaders and companies. The 19th Annual Tampa Bay Tech Awards show will return to Armature Works Nov. 18, from...
FEMA Hiring Local Residents To Work On Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian
FEMA is conducting local hiring for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian. These positions are full-time, 120-day appointments that may be extended depending on operational needs. Interested candidates are
fox13news.com
Amendment 1, explained: Florida voters weigh tax breaks for flood-prone areas
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Some lawmakers describe Amendment 1 as a money-saving measure to protect Florida homes from flooding. Others say Amendment 1 could mean the government makes less money through taxes, which is essential to providing services year-round. If it’s approved, Amendment 1 would let the legislature pass a...
2 Tampa restaurants named best in Florida for Thanksgiving
Two restaurants in Tampa have been named two of the best in Florida for Thanksgiving meals by a travel blog.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announces annual pass launch
FLA) - Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced its annual pass launch with benefits and a vibrant event lineup, including Mardi Gras, summer events and Christmas Town, on Tuesday.
fox13news.com
Tampa snack shop sells one of Asia's most popular street foods
TAMPA, Fla. - Juju Taiyaki is a Tampa snack shop that sells one of Asia’s most popular street food items. Taiyaki is a Japanese fish-shaped cake with sweet filling inside. Red bean paste is the tradition filling. Carmi Sutliff came up with the idea to start the business during...
Neighbors in Seminole Heights frustrated with storm debris collections
A month after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, people are still picking up the pieces from the storm. While Tampa was mostly spared, some people say their streets are still littered with debris.
Comments / 3