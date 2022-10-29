Read full article on original website
Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU flexes its muscles at 13K gaming
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 is a beast at 4K gaming, and even able to cope with 8K resolutions, but how about 13K? Well, it can manage there too – just about – as a YouTuber has proved. The key to this 13K feat, as you might guess, is...
Using Microsoft Teams on mobile should soon be a lot more enjoyable
Getting the most out of Microsoft Teams on your smartphone could soon be a lot easier thanks to an update rolling out now. First revealed back in September, the video conferencing company has revealed that transcription for 1:1 calls and group calls (opens in new tab) is now available on the Microsoft Teams app for Android, giving users the chance to review exactly what was said, or if any details were missed.
Xiaomi 12S Ultra concept fixes the cameraphone's biggest problem
As impressive as smartphone cameras are these days, even the best camera phones face a couple of major limitations. One is the selection of lenses, since there’s a limit to how many different ones you can reasonably equip a phone with, and the other is the quality of those lenses, which is limited based on their necessarily small size. But Xiaomi has just shown off a phone that solves both of those problems.
Apple’s announcement may spell the end for passwords – and the beginning for biometrics
Apple is no stranger to making headlines around its annual WWDC Conference (opens in new tab) back in June 2022. While its products reach consumers and businesses all over the world, one of the biggest headlines from the 2022 conference were not about a slimmer, faster new iPhone, but the company’s planned replacement for passwords that will be coming soon to Safari and iOS; a plan to make even the best password managers (opens in new tab) all but obsolete.
Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals 2022: what to expect
Everything you need to know about 2022's Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals. Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals are on the horizon, and now that we're into November it's time to start preparing for this second round of holiday sales. Whether you're after a new console, upgrading your old device, or you're stocking up your backlog with the year's biggest games, there are bound to be plenty of discounts on the shelves this month. We're helping you work out which offers will last until this final bout, and which should be jumped on before Cyber Monday kicks off on November 27 right here.
Hands on: Canon EOS R6 Mark II review
The EOS R6 Mark II isn't a massive upgrade over its predecessor, but then it arguably didn't need to be. Canon has fixed the EOS R6's main weakness, bumping the resolution from 20MP to 24.2MP, and that change delivers a raft of smaller improvements that could collectively help this popular camera win even more fans. On paper, few cameras at this price can match its hybrid skills, but it's still in a close battle with the Sony A7 IV and Nikon Z6 II.
Worried about Nvidia RTX 4090 melting cables? Leaked RDNA 3 flagship pics could prove a tonic
A prototype AMD graphics card has been spotted – purportedly a Navi 31 model, presumably the RX 7900 (we’ll come back to that point) – and it shows that the GPU will run with a pair of 8-pin power connectors. The image was aired on Twitter by...
Here's how Fallout 5 can avoid the biggest pitfall of Fallout 4
Fallout 5 isn’t coming out any time soon, which allows plenty of time for a good old whinge about the failings of the series’ biggest disappointment: Fallout 4. With Starfield as Bethesda’s main focus, sadly, Fallout 5 won’t be coming out for years. My hope is that Microsoft will trot out Obsidian to take us for another unbridled post-apocalyptic romp.
Did Xiaomi’s Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus rival just leak in full?
Things are quiet on the new phone front right now, but another busy period is right around the corner, with the Xiaomi 13 line likely to be among the first of an influx of new handsets, and we now have a good idea of what to expect from the Pro model.
The Canon EOS R6 Mark II has the mirrorless firepower to take on the Sony A7 IV
The Canon EOS R6 Mark II has ended speculation that it might have the same sensor as Canon's flagship sports camera, but the new full-frame mirrorless beast is still a fine all-rounder. (Looking to jump straight to our early verdict? Head to our hands-on Canon EOS R6 Mark II review).
Fujifilm launch live: will we see the rumored Fujifilm X-T5?
Join us as we report live from Fuji’s exciting launch. Fujifilm's third X Summit launch of the year is taking place later today – and despite the arrival of two flagship cameras at its earlier events, this one could be its most exciting yet. Right now, there's very...
Which Samsung Galaxy phone should you buy on Black Friday?
There is a saying among smartphone experts – never pay full price for a Samsung phone. The best Samsung phones often see great deals from carriers at launch, along with discounts, price cuts, trade-in bonuses, and other offers throughout the year. We’re expecting some great Black Friday Samsung phone deals, and here are the devices we’d recommend buying.
The best drawing tablet 2022: top graphics tablets rated
If you’re a digital artist, choosing one of the best drawing tablets is crucial to ensure you can bring your artistic visions to life. Whether it’s for drawing, retouching and editing images or animating, there are plenty of options available. In years past, the best drawing tablets were...
Why the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra won our Phone of the Year award
This has been a superb year for smartphones, and yet one of the first flagships that really made a statement in 2022 managed to stay at the top of the pile through it all. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra proved itself worthy of the Phone of the Year award at the TechRadar Choice Awards 2022 sponsored by Sky Broadband, by being able to fend off practically every major competitor that's followed.
MacBook Pro 2022 dreams dead as Apple rumored to delay launch
Apple has some new Macs on the horizon, but we won’t see these devices this year sadly – the fresh hardware supposedly won’t turn up until early 2023. This is the latest from well-known leaker Mark Gurman, who made the prediction in his newsletter as published by Bloomberg (opens in new tab).
Lenovo ThinkPad X13s review
This laptop begs to ask the question of why you might want Windows 11 if you can’t run all Windows applications. There are some reasons, but there are just as many for running Linux or using a Chromebook. Amazing battery life is available for those willing to embrace this hybrid concept.
Watch out: The Meta Quest Pro might not be the VR headset of your dreams
Meta’s latest VR headset, the Meta Quest Pro, is finally getting into users' hands, and it looks like many aren’t impressed with the next-generation device. Following its October 25 launch, preorders for the Meta Quest Pro – a much more powerful and feature-packed device than Meta’s Oculus Quest 2 – are arriving at people’s doors, and users are taking to social media to share their thoughts.
DJI launch live: all the latest news on its rumored new Mavic drone
DJI has already bowled us over this year with the launch of the DJI Mini 3 Pro, but it has another big launch planned for today – and the rumors suggest we could see a new DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone. The intriguingly-named 'Explore Vivid' is scheduled to kick...
To beat a 16-inch iPad, Samsung should revive its weirdest tablet
Rumors of a massive new iPad 16-inch model have me very excited, as a fan of a category I call Obnoxiously Large Mobile Devices. While others scoff, I greet the news with glee. I’m a huge sucker for massive screens, and I rejoice when I find my new toy is too big for every bag I own.
Here we go again – Microsoft accidentally shows the next update for Windows 11
The next update to Windows 11, called 'Moments 2', has accidentally been showcased in a YouTube video, which is rumored to get the upcoming update to Photos and a better Taskbar for tablet devices. According to Windows Latest (opens in new tab), a YouTube video (opens in new tab) was...
