Boxing Scene
Prograis: I Think Crawford Can Go To 154, I Don't Think He Can Beat Jermell Charlo
Although he’s remained mostly mum, Terence Crawford has revealed to the boxing world that his ambitions are as high as ever. The soft-spoken WBO belt holder at 147-pounds is scheduled to return to the ring in December, against dangerous puncher David Avanesyan. Crawford had failed in his attempt to...
ringsidenews.com
Iron Sheik Threatens To Break Jake Paul’s Neck After Anderson Silva Fight
Jake Paul has always been part of huge boxing matches, and he manages to build up a ton of hype for his fights. Jake Paul also loves trash-talking his opponents, and it has proven to be an effective strategy. However, even The Problem Child is no match for the Iron Sheik.
Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones has miscalculated his return by not creating storyline in time away from the UFC: “Nothing has changed in three years”
Chael Sonnen believes that former UFC champion Jon Jones has done himself a bit of a disservice. ‘Bones’ has been out of action since his win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Following that victory, Jones decided to relinquish his light-heavyweight title due to a pay dispute with the UFC. Soon thereafter, he announced a move to heavyweight.
worldboxingnews.net
Anthony Dirrell prophesized Caleb Plant knockout in Twitter bio
Anthony Dirrell made a startling choice for his Twitter bio that mimicked a knockout the former world champion suffered against Caleb Plant. “The Dog” gave his fourth-round uppercut KO win over Marcos Hernandez pride of place at the top of his social media. In a shocking twist, the move...
worldboxingnews.net
Haney made big favorite after Lomachenko digs deep for Ortiz win
The odds of Devin Haney defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2023 shifted considerably after the latter went tooth and nail with Jamaine Ortiz. Undisputed WBC, IBF, WBO, and WBA lightweight champion Haney was ringside to witness the fight and later got in the ring for a head-to-head with the formidable Ukrainian.
Le’Veon Bell issues statement following decision loss to Uriah Hall
Free agent NFL running back Le’Veon Bell suffered a loss against former UFC fighter Uriah Hall, but he’s all class in defeat. Bell and Hall shared the ring on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva card this past Saturday night. This was Bell’s first pro boxing match, although he scored a knockout victory over fellow NFL running back Adrian Peterson in an exhibition bout back in September.
worldboxingnews.net
Exclusive: Ricky Hatton confirms exhibition plan is ‘one last dance’
World Boxing News caught up with British boxing legend Ricky Hatton ahead of his November 12 exhibition comeback in Manchester. “The Hitman” faces Marco Antonio Barrera in an eye-catching encounter between two boxing greats from the past two decades. Hatton is ready to put on a show for his...
BoxingNews24.com
Fury reacts to Deontay Wilder crying after Helenius win: “Maybe I knocked a big of sense into him”
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury took credit for Deontay Wilder crying after his sensational return victory over Robert Helenius on December 15th, saying that his victories over ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had “humbled” him. Interestingly, Fury claimed that he’d beaten Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) three times rather...
BoxingNews24.com
Jorge Linares gives Haney edge against Lomachenko
By Craig Page: Jorge Linares is leaning toward Devin Haney to defeat Vasyl Lomachenko if they meet for the undisputed lightweight championship. Haney doesn’t possess the same hand speed or power as Jamaine Ortiz, so Lomachenko will likely do better against him. Ortiz had a lot of speed and power early on. Where Haney is superior to Ortiz is in the stamina and jab departments.
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz Undisputed Championship Ordered By WBA
Amanda Serrano is now officially within a conversation of fighting to become Puerto Rico’s first-ever undisputed champion. If the reigning unified featherweight titlist gets her way, the next two fights will leave her on the short list of fighters to claim undisputed status at two weights. BoxingScene.com has confirmed...
UFC’s Conor McGregor Debuts New Look, Fans Say He’s Unrecognizable
Conor McGregor has stunned the UFC world. It has absolutely nothing to do with anything inside the Octagon, either. Rather, it’s the fighting superstar’s new look that has taken social media by storm. McGregor shared photos of his Halloween costume this week. While it’s unusual to see the...
Boxing Scene
Isaac Cruz's Coach Confident They Would Beat Lomachenko, Knock Him Out
Without hesitation, Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz would fight Vasiliy Lomachenko. This was assured by Isaac Cruz Sr., father and coach of Pitbull Cruz, who said in an interview that he viewed the Ukrainian veteran as being out of rhythm in his most recent ring appearance. Cruz Sr. believes his son would...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0 vs Rocky Marciano’s 49-0
Floyd Mayweather is sitting alone on a benchmark many boxers could only dream of after surpassing the great Rocky Marciano. Despite having a scare when former WBC minimumweight champion Wanheng Menaythin hung up his gloves at 54-0, Mayweather remains in possession of the undefeated retirement record. Real name Chayaphon Moonsri,...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather Cameo videos down to $60 after starting at $999
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will sell you a business video message for a cool $10,000 if you have the cash to afford it. The five-weight world champion remains a regular on Cameo, asking for one of the most considerable sums on the platform for a clip. According to Cameo, Mayweather...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Motivated To Stage Taylor-Serrano Rematch at Croke Park
Eddie Hearn, promoter for undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor, will be focused on making a rematch with Amanda Serrana at Croke Park in Ireland. Last Saturday night in London, the 36-year-old Taylor retained her titles with a dominant ten round unanimous decision over mandatory challenger Karen Elizabeth Carabajal. Back in...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez shows off his surgically repaired left hand
By Dan Ambrose: Canelo Alvarez showed off his surgically repaired left hand today on social media after the cast removal. The Mexican star had been fighting with the injury for a long period, and he finally decided to have the problem fixed following his victory over Gennadiy Golovkin last September.
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney unlikely to fight Lomachenko says Paulie Malignaggi
By Sam Volz: Paulie Malignaggi still believes Devin Haney will unlikely take the fight with Vasyl Lomachenko despite his his “suspect” performance against Jermaine Ortiz last Saturday night in New York. After the fight, a VERY large Haney went into the ring to build hype for a fight...
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez Sr says Lomachenko beats Haney & Shakur Stevenson
By Brian Webber: Teofimo Lopez Sr says Vasyl Lomachenko still beats Devin Haney & Shakur Stevenson despite his less-than-impressive performance against Jamaine Ortiz last Saturday night in their Top Rank Boxing headliner in New York. Teofimo Sr attributed Lomachenko’s subpar effort to the ring rust that had accumulated during his...
MMAmania.com
Showtime’s exec: Jake Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather could be ‘bigger than Floyd vs. Logan’
While the Jake Paul business is definitely a good business to be in, his older brother, Logan Paul, still holds the record for most pay-per-view (PPV) units sold by a Paul in a main event. His bout against Floyd Mayweather broke the million PPVs sold threshold at a cool $49.95 per unit.
worldboxingnews.net
Door opened for Deontay Wilder to get first shot at undisputed title
Deontay Wilder is a step closer to fighting for the WBC and undisputed heavyweight title after the WBO put a mandatory shot for Joe Joyce on hold. WBO President Paco Valcarcel is holding off on confirming a shot for Joyce in 2023 as current champion Oleksandr Usyk eyes a mandatory fight with Tyson Fury.
