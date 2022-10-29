Stuff Your Stockings To The Brim With These 50 Gift Ideas Under $10

If you are in the throes of crafting your gift lists, then you’ve come to the right place. Our hearts are already racing just thinking about the never-ending shopping list. The holidays bring lots of happiness, but can also be easily coupled with stress.

Thankfully you don’t need to go big or go home (or broke). They say the best things come in small packages, but we say the best things come in small packages and under $10.

We’ve gathered 50 of the best budget-friendly gift ideas that are $10 at maximum and perfect for the holidays, whether you’re looking to fill up some stockings or simply don’t want to break the bank. Either way, these gifts are on-trend and a great way to show care for all of the loved ones in your life.

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

50 Gift Ideas Under $10

This gift will truly last them a lifetime. A good tote bag can be used for groceries, errands, work and much more. We love this one from Public Goods that is simple, made from 100% organic cotton, and features a water bottle holder and a magnetic closure. Public Goods Reusable Cotton Tote Bag, Originally $24.95, Now $5 at Public Goods

Perfect for the person with a proclivity to burn off their tongue, this hot sauce sticker is a cute and kitschy nod to their favorite condiment. They can add it to their water bottle, laptop, notebook, and more. PipSticks Big Puffy Hot Sauce Sticker, $5.95 at Nordstrom

Everyone can benefit from a good detangling brush to use post-shower and maintain healthy and strong strands. The Wet Brush is iconic for loosening knots without pulling or snagging the hair and helps prevent damage. Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush, $8.99 on Amazon

It’s bundle-up weather and everyone deserves to feel nice and cozy — including your drink of choice! This beverage jacket is not only hilarious but also a fun way to keep a drink insulated the whole night. Tuyuu Beverage Can Cover, $8.78 on Amazon

This gift is sweet as sugar! Lean into the theme of holiday baking aromas with this chic nail polish from Color Dept. It is not only a great basic shade to wear year-round but also eco-friendly, infused with clean ingredients, non-toxic, vegan, and cruelty-free. Color Dept Sugar Cookie Nail Polish, $10 at Revolve

Sleeping beauty’s hair will look better than ever with these satin sleep scrunchies from Kitsch. They prevent crimping and breakage overnight and help to keep the hair frizz-free. Kitsch Satin Sleep Scrunchies, $8 at Urban Outfitters

Whether your loved one has a green thumb, or not, they can grow a garden in their fridge with these adorable flower bottle stoppers. We’ve never been more excited to not finish a bottle of wine. Flycheers Flower Bottle Stoppers, $7.99 on Amazon

This adorable car toy is ideal for the little tyke in your life. The three peas can be pushed, pulled, and bobbed all around the house. Skip Hop Farmstand Pod Squad Car Toy, $9 at Nordstrom

In the words of Beyonce, if you like it then you should probably put a ring on it. We love this simple option from BaubleBar. It is not only an absolute steal, but it's also a classic band that can be stacked or worn with other jewelry. Baublebar Alice Ring, Originally $44, Now $8 at Baublebar

Oil be gone! We’ve all needed a good blot in a pinch and these mattifying sheets from Sephora are the ultimate take-everywhere purse essential. Can especially come in handy for anyone participating in all-day holiday gatherings. Sephora Collection Blot It! Mattifying Blotting Films, $9 at Sephora

Give the caffeine addict in your life a new way to fall in love with nature’s nectar. This body scrub from Frank Body is exfoliating, natural, vegan, and made from a blend of coffee, cold-pressed sweet almond oil, and Vitamin E. Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub, $9.95 at Ulta

Can we get a yee-haw? This adorable air freshener is a fun car accessory for anyone with an inner cowgirl. Not to mention it smells sweet like bubble gum. Made Au Gold Air Freshener, $6 at Urban Outfitters

We are in the age of ankle socks and this pair from Cutie Mango adds a sweet touch to any Y2K outfit. We can see them paired with chunky loafers from here. Cutie Mango Women's Heart Print Socks, $9.99 at Amazon

Matched with a Bourbon on the rocks kind of guy? Put a sugary twist on the drink of choice with these tasty Bourbon Bears from Sugarfina that are sure to satisfy the whiskey craving. Sugarfina Bourbon Bears, $10 at Paper Source

Multitaskers unite! This 3-in-1 product from Philosophy is ideal for the busy bee in your life. It’s great to travel with and hits all of the shower essentials acting as a shampoo, shower gel, and bubble bath solution. Philosophy Limited Edition 3-in-1 Shampoo, Shower Gel, and Bubble Bath, $10 at Ulta

Once the snow melts the sidewalks are free reign for creativity. This fun unicorn chalk holder comes with three colorful pieces that any child will be excited to use to adorn the streets with drawings. Good Banana Chalksters™ Unicorn Chalk Holder, $9.99 at Nordstrom

Reusable straws are a household essential and make for the perfect gift that is bound to be put to use. This stainless steel option from CB2 is sleek and guaranteed to look good in any kitchen. CB2 Gold Stainless Steel Straw, Originally $3.50, Now $2.50 at CB2

The skincare lover in your life will go crazy for this cleansing balm from the INKEY List. It is an Allure Best of Beauty award winner and acts as a makeup remover, cleanser, and face mask. It is hydrating, calming, and made from oatmeal to soothe the skin. The INKEY List Oat Cleansing Balm, $4.49 at Sephora

A match made in heaven! Any candle-lover will appreciate this set of 50 holiday-themed matches that pair perfectly with an aromatic candle. Anthropologie Magical Matches, $8 at Anthropologie

Quite literally give the gift of shut-eye with this fluffy sleep mask. We all could use some serious r&r after the holidays. H&M Fluffy Sleep Mask, $5.99 at H&M

A crossword a day keeps the doctor away! Well, maybe - don’t quote us on that. This tiny collection of brain teasers is sure to come in handy for anyone who loves a quick challenge. NYT Mini Crosswords, $9.99 at Paper Source

Help the people in your life embrace exfoliation from head to toe with this lip scrub. Just in time to tackle Winter chapped lips, it features a soft silicone tip for smoother, cleaner lips. H&M Lip Scrub Brush, $5.99 at H&M

Keep things clean this holiday season with the gift of hand sanitizer. Perfect for anyone and every one, this option from Touchland is not only a chic dispenser but a great way to prevent getting sick during the season of gathering. Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer, $9 at Sephora

This bubble-popping toy is a guaranteed hit with kids of all ages. Little do they know that it can also help improve motor skills and relieve anxiety while being a fun game to play around the house. Powa-Lab Push Bubble Popping Sensory Toys, $6.97 on Amazon

If you have an aspiring chef in your life then, first off, consider yourself lucky, and secondly, they are sure to love this meat thermometer from Amazon. With over 64,000 reviews and a 4.7 rating, it is a reliable tool to keep in the kitchen all year long. KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer, Originally $24.99, Now $9.58 on Amazon

Red wine here, honey-baked ham there, desserts around every corner — it’s like we’re asking for stained clothing during the holidays. This packet of stain-removing towelettes will be a lifesaver for anyone trying to come out of the winter season unscathed. Pinch Provisions Stain Removing Towelettes, $9 at Revolve

It’s the little luxuries in life that can often spark joy and these spa headbands are no exception. Once you start using the terry cloth headband for putting on or taking off makeup, you can never go back. Whaline Spa Facial Headband Trio, $7.99 on Amazon

These grilling wraps are a one-way ticket to flavor town. They can be used on the grill or in the oven to infuse foods with a smoky flavor from Pacific cedar and alder. Flavor Infusing Grilling Wraps, $10 at Uncommon Goods

Tranquility is always within reach with this mist from Sunday Rain. The lavender and cedarwood spray can be used on bedding and generally around any space to create a relaxing environment, guaranteed to be used once the holiday part is over. Sunday Rain Sleep Easy Pillow + Room Mist, $6 at Urban Outfitters

This daisy clip from 8 Other Reasons can be paired with a good or bad hair day. The acetate hair accessory adds a pop of color while keeping things in place. 8 Other Reasons Daisy Claw Clip, Originally $23, Now $9 at Revolve

The gift that keeps on giving! This booklet features twelve gold tickets for surprises and adventures that all lead back to dad and remind him that he is the #1 guy in your life. Paper Source Lucky Tickets For Dad, $9.95 at Paper Source

Make things personal with this monogram ornament from Anthropologie. The hand-sewn, knit holiday decoration will within the test of time and adorn your loved one’s tree for years to come. Anthropologie Snow Day Monogram Ornament, $10 at Anthropologie

Florals? For Winter? That is actually a little groundbreaking. Bring some Spring spirit to any tablespace this holiday season with this elegant glassware from Anthropologie. Anthropologie Clemence Glass, $10 at Anthropologie

Give your guy everything he needs and more for his manscaping routine with this kit from Every Man Jack. It includes a hydrating body wash and 2-in-1 shampoo + conditioner in a travel-size pouch for them to take on the go. Every Man Jack Sandalwood Travel Pouch Body Wash + Shampoo, $6.99 at Ulta

Target

Protection is important in all scenarios, but especially when it comes to technology. Don’t let your loved one walk around with a naked phone. This iPhone bumper case is a classic option and comes in a number of colors. Heyday™ Apple iPhone 11/XR Bumper Case, $9.99 at Target

This game is a perfect conversation starter post-food coma. With this pack of “Have You Ever” questions, you’ll quickly learn more about Uncle Dave than you ever imagined. After Dinner Amusements Have You Ever Conversation Game, $9 at Madewell

Add a personal touch to your gift with this birthstone charm that can be added to a bracelet or necklace chain of choice. They are made from glass stone and gold-plated brass. BaubleBar Birthday Charm, Originally $20, Now $5 at BaubleBar

It’s beanie season and we aren’t mad about it! This black rib-knit hat is a solid option for anyone in your life looking to keep their ears warm day and night. H&M Rib-knit Hat, $9.99 at H&M

Ideal for the sports lover, this airpod case is a nod to one of the greatest basketball players of all time. If your loved one is not a Lakers fan, opt for a case that reps their team or player of choice. Jusy Basketball Jersey Case for Airpod 1&2 Case, $8.99 on Amazon

Talk about getting the perfect holiday look! This eyeshadow palette from Makeup Revolution has everything a beauty lover would need — mattes, glitters, base shades, and more. Makeup Revolution Reloaded Palette, $8 at Ulta

If you’re shopping for a feline fanatic this season, you can’t go wrong with these unbearably cute caps. The set includes six different tiny hats for cats of all ages and sizes. Kitan Club Cat Cap, $7.99 on Amazon

Look no further for the perfect catch-all pouch. This makeup bag from Amazon comes in a number of prints and patterns, is made from quality canvas, is dirt resistant, and is easy to clean when that foundation inevitably explodes in transit. Velvet Makeup Bag, $9.99 on Amazon

Packing cubes are a Godsend when it comes to traveling. They help keep everything organized and magically make everything you need fit into the smallest of carry-ons. This set from Amazon is ideal for the person who is constantly jet-setting. FiveRen Packing Cubes, Originally $9.99, Now $8.99 on Amazon

We are supporters of enjoying Rosé all day, especially, when it comes in the form of eye gels. They are filled with antioxidants, ultra-hydrating, and help to protect the skin from environmental stressors (we have a feeling there are a lot of those during the holiday season). Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé Hydrating Eye Gels, $3 at Ulta

Everyone deserves to indulge in a hot cup of cocoa during the holidays, including any four-legged friends. This trio of squeaky toys gives them a chance to join in on holiday fun without the effects of an upset stomach. Frisco Winter Drinks Plush Squeaky Dog Toy, $6.48 at Chewy

Comfy and cozy are uniform requirements when the weather starts to decline. These furry slippers are perfect for padding around the house on cold days when leaving bed sounds nearly impossible. Tiosebon Open Toe Fluffy Slippers, $9.99 on Amazon

The holidays call for delicious cocktails just as much as delicious desserts. This stirrer from CB2 is an elegant addition to any bar cart and an essential tool for crafting tasty drinks. CB2 Brushed Gold Cocktail Stirrer, $8.95 at CB2

Calling all croc-lovers! These charms add an extra touch of personality to the shoe of choice. Your loved one can slip into sport mode and stride around town displaying their love for Chick-Fil-A. JunxinGYL Food Shoe Charms, $9.99 on Amazon

These treats are for the goodest of good boys. Let the fur babies in your life join in on favorite seasonal flavors like gingerbread and pumpkin with these all-natural treats made with cinnamon, clove and garbanzo bean flour. Gingerbread & Pumpkin Gluten Free Dog Treats, $10 at Uncommon Goods

Wireless = worry-less, at least in our eyes! This wireless charging phone stand is a perfect gift for practically anyone. It is sleek enough for all bedside tables and keeps all ugly white cords at bay. Wireless Phone Charger Stand, $9.99 on Amazon