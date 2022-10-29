Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Multiple 'cloaking' boomerang UFOs cross over Arizona townRoger MarshSurprise, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in LineMark HakeGlendale, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes, New Indian Restaurant Moves InGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Conspiracy alert! Viral TikTok suggests Anderson Silva took a dive against Jake Paul
Jake Paul did the unthinkable on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The YouTuber turned boxer beat Anderson Silva via unanimous decision, even knocking down the middleweight GOAT in the 8th round to seal the deal. It was another bitter pill Paul forced MMA fans to swallow. And it seems like some are refusing to accept that Jake beat Anderson fair and square.
ringsidenews.com
Iron Sheik Threatens To Break Jake Paul’s Neck After Anderson Silva Fight
Jake Paul has always been part of huge boxing matches, and he manages to build up a ton of hype for his fights. Jake Paul also loves trash-talking his opponents, and it has proven to be an effective strategy. However, even The Problem Child is no match for the Iron Sheik.
MMAmania.com
Anderson Silva issues post-fight statement on decision loss to Jake Paul: ‘I failed my whole strategy’
Anderson Silva was supposed to be the man to finally take out Jake Paul after the YouTuber turned boxer had punked the MMA community multiple times. Alas, it was not to be. After seven closely contested rounds, Paul knocked “The Spider” down in the eighth and final round, cementing a unanimous decision win over Silva (watch the highlights here)
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz may not be interested in fighting Jake Paul next: ‘Nate has mentioned Floyd Mayweather’
Jake Paul stunned the MMA world once again by beating yet another former UFC champion in the boxing ring. This time it was Anderson Silva, who put up a good fight but got knocked down in the eighth round, leading to a unanimous decision loss for “The Spider.” See the scorecards here.
MMAmania.com
Easy work! Jake Paul eager to fight ‘slow’ Nate Diaz next - ‘He lost it’
The odds-on favorite to win the latest “Jake Paul Sweepstakes” is former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight and Welterweight contender, Nate Diaz. It’s an opportunity that is as real as it gets because the Stockton slugger is no longer bound by his iron-clad UFC contract. Paul is...
MMAmania.com
Crazed fan threatened to kill Sean Brady, bury him in desert if he beat Belal Muhammad at UFC 280
Sean Brady suffered the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career at the hands of Belal Muhammad at UFC 280 on Oct. 22, 2022, losing to “Remember the Name” via technical knockout in the second round (highlights). Prior to the fight, though, a crazed fan...
UFC’s Conor McGregor Debuts New Look, Fans Say He’s Unrecognizable
Conor McGregor has stunned the UFC world. It has absolutely nothing to do with anything inside the Octagon, either. Rather, it’s the fighting superstar’s new look that has taken social media by storm. McGregor shared photos of his Halloween costume this week. While it’s unusual to see the...
Cody Rhodes didn’t leave AEW because of The Elite or CM Punk. Source? Cody Rhodes.
As Cody Rhodes continues to rehab and heal up from his torn pec, he’s still finding some time to set the record straight on a few things. Specifically, Rhodes explained why he decided to leave AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE. Responding to a fan on Twitter (whose tweet is now hidden), Rhodes said it wasn’t disputes with his fellow EVPs or CM Punk that made him want to leave, nor was it motivated by financial considerations. “I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny,” Rhodes said. ” … and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk....
BoxingNews24.com
Fury reacts to Deontay Wilder crying after Helenius win: “Maybe I knocked a big of sense into him”
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury took credit for Deontay Wilder crying after his sensational return victory over Robert Helenius on December 15th, saying that his victories over ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had “humbled” him. Interestingly, Fury claimed that he’d beaten Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) three times rather...
MMAmania.com
Former UFC title challenger demands Jake Paul fight boycott: ‘Why are we pandering to this POS?’
Despite doing some decent things early on in his boxing career, Jake Paul has still not won over most people, specifically those who partake in the combat sports arena. Dana White is obviously not a fan, and several boxers and professional mixed martial arts (MMA) combatants have lashed out at the fighting circus that is “The Problem Child.”
MMAmania.com
Who will Jake Paul fight next after upsetting Anderson Silva? Oddsmakers have surprising list
Jake Paul picked up the biggest win of his budding combat sports career, upsetting former UFC Middleweight champion, Anderson Silva, after eight rounds of Cruiserweight action this past weekend (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) in Glendale, Arizona (see it again here). Naturally, once the dust settled, all of the talk had...
MMAmania.com
Logan Paul challenges Andrew Tate to a UFC fight: ‘I don’t like you, I want to f— you up’
Logan Paul wants to kick canceled social media influencer Andrew Tate’s butt, and he wants to do it in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The elder Paul brother hasn’t been as visible in the combat sports world as his little brother Jake Paul. But, he still pops up on our radar from time to time. With professional wrestling and mixed martial arts (MMA) so intertwined, it was hard to miss his impressive WWE debut at WrestleMania 38. During an interview with Dana White on his Impaulsive podcast, White said he’d be willing to sign the popular YouTuber to UFC.
Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms
Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
MMAmania.com
Michael Chandler changes tune on Islam Makhachev - ‘He’s the real deal, I stand corrected’
Michael Chandler wasn’t initially sold on Islam Makhachev. While “Iron” did give him some credit for his fighting skills, he still didn’t feel that Khabib Nurmagomedov’s protege was deserving of all the hype and title contender talk. Fast forward to present day and Chandler is...
MMAmania.com
Was Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight fixed? ‘Problem Child’ responds to ‘stupid’ allegations
Jake Paul keeps on keeping on as a professional boxer. This past weekend (Oct. 29, 2022) in Phoenix, Ariz., Paul gained his sixth career victory, extending his undefeated record. Once again battling a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion, Paul managed to secure a unanimous decision nod over Middleweight legend, Anderson Silva (watch highlights).
MMAmania.com
New video leaks of Nate Diaz being ejected from ‘Paul vs. Silva’ event, nearly arrested after backstage Stockton slap
Just a few weeks after cutting ties with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Nate Diaz is still stealing headlines. Over the weekend, the Stockton slugger and his entourage were involved in a scuffle with members of Jake Paul’s team backstage at the “Paul vs. Silva” event in Glendale, Arizona.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 64’s main card takes last-minute hit after losing Heavyweight slugfest
UFC Vegas 64, which is set to go down this Saturday night (Nov. 5, 2022), is down to 12 fights after losing a Heavyweight tilt between Jailton Almeida and Maxim Grishin, according to MMA Fighting. The 265-pound bout was removed from the ESPN+-streamed main card for undisclosed reasons. “Man, arrived...
MMAmania.com
Showtime’s exec: Jake Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather could be ‘bigger than Floyd vs. Logan’
While the Jake Paul business is definitely a good business to be in, his older brother, Logan Paul, still holds the record for most pay-per-view (PPV) units sold by a Paul in a main event. His bout against Floyd Mayweather broke the million PPVs sold threshold at a cool $49.95 per unit.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 64 predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Rodriguez vs. Lemos
Dangerous women’s Strawweight strikers go from co-feature to main event when Marina Rodriguez battles Amanda Lemos this Saturday (Nov. 5, 2022) inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Neil Magny will also be in action against Daniel Rodriguez, while Tagir Ulanbekov welcomes Nathan Maness to the Flyweight division. There...
