ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bjpenndotcom

Conspiracy alert! Viral TikTok suggests Anderson Silva took a dive against Jake Paul

Jake Paul did the unthinkable on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The YouTuber turned boxer beat Anderson Silva via unanimous decision, even knocking down the middleweight GOAT in the 8th round to seal the deal. It was another bitter pill Paul forced MMA fans to swallow. And it seems like some are refusing to accept that Jake beat Anderson fair and square.
GLENDALE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cody Rhodes didn’t leave AEW because of The Elite or CM Punk. Source? Cody Rhodes.

As Cody Rhodes continues to rehab and heal up from his torn pec, he’s still finding some time to set the record straight on a few things. Specifically, Rhodes explained why he decided to leave AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE. Responding to a fan on Twitter (whose tweet is now hidden), Rhodes said it wasn’t disputes with his fellow EVPs or CM Punk that made him want to leave, nor was it motivated by financial considerations. “I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny,” Rhodes said. ” … and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk....
MMAmania.com

Logan Paul challenges Andrew Tate to a UFC fight: ‘I don’t like you, I want to f— you up’

Logan Paul wants to kick canceled social media influencer Andrew Tate’s butt, and he wants to do it in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The elder Paul brother hasn’t been as visible in the combat sports world as his little brother Jake Paul. But, he still pops up on our radar from time to time. With professional wrestling and mixed martial arts (MMA) so intertwined, it was hard to miss his impressive WWE debut at WrestleMania 38. During an interview with Dana White on his Impaulsive podcast, White said he’d be willing to sign the popular YouTuber to UFC.
The Independent

Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms

Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
MMAmania.com

Was Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight fixed? ‘Problem Child’ responds to ‘stupid’ allegations

Jake Paul keeps on keeping on as a professional boxer. This past weekend (Oct. 29, 2022) in Phoenix, Ariz., Paul gained his sixth career victory, extending his undefeated record. Once again battling a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion, Paul managed to secure a unanimous decision nod over Middleweight legend, Anderson Silva (watch highlights).
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy