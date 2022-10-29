ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

KTLA

Cold front to bring rain, wind and snow to drought-parched California

A potent cold front from the Gulf of Alaska headed into drought-stricken California on Tuesday, and forecasters predicted widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty winds and unusually low temperatures in much of the state. With the calendar still saying autumn, winter storm warnings were set to go into effect in much of the Sierra Nevada by […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KFOR

Tracking Oklahoma’s next storm system!

Good Tuesday morning! Great weather next 2 days! Then it still looks like our next storm system arrives Thursday and Friday. Increasing chances for showers and t’storms and some potential for severe weather. You can see the storm with the jet stream flow approaching Oklahoma late Thursday. Then the storm moves across Oklahoma Friday and Friday Night and to our east Saturday. So…it appears the storm system is speeding up and tracking more north of Oklahoma. This means not as much rainfall across the state but still some potential for severe weather from west to east Thursday evening through Friday evening. If the storm keeps moving it should clear out for this next weekend! Watching the trends closely. Please stay tuned to the very latest!
OKLAHOMA STATE
US105

These Two Winter Weather Predictions for Texas Are Complete Opposites

Okay, there are two sources of wisdom here when it comes to predicting the winter weather for 2022 through 2023 in Texas. The first one is my favorite the Old Farmers Almanac which I've trusted for a good many years and the second is the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA as many might know it the National Weather Service.
TEXAS STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Is Oklahoma Meteorologist Lexie Walker Leaving KSWO 7News?

Changes in the on-air lineup at KSWO-TV have led to questions among Lawton residents. Oklahoma recently bid a fond farewell to meteorologist Noel Rehm. Since then, 7News viewers have not only been curious about who will be replacing him but also about another 7News meteorologist who is MIA. Lexie Walker did not cover the morning forecasts as usual, and viewers had questions. So they want to know if Lexie Walker is leaving KSWO 7News, too, or if she is taking over Noel Rehm’s timeslot. Fortunately, we know what happened to Lexie Walker straight from the source herself.
LAWTON, OK
FOX40

A rainy and snowy start to November: This is what you need to know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The first day of November will coincide with the first winter storm of the season in Northern California, bringing “significant mountain snow” in the Sierra Nevada and a higher possibility of rain in the Northern Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service. Tap here to view FOX40’s Weather Center, with […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

First Significant Storm of the Season Arriving Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a dry Halloween, a winterlike storm will impact Northern California with much-needed rain and snow. Rain will reach the Sacramento/San Joaquin region Tuesday morning, spreading east into the foothills. The steadiest rain is forecast to fall between late Tuesday morning and early that afternoon. Scattered showers behind the initial front are possible […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Four States Home Page

Oklahoma Regional Weather for 10/29/22

Most of the Northeast Oklahoma will be dry this weekend but a few isolated showers are possible this afternoon and evening. This will mainly be south of Interstate 44. It will be cool for the weekend but warmer weather returns next week. There is a low that’s making its way across Southern Oklahoma right now. […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday due to threat of heavy rain and storms

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 meteorologists have declared Friday a First Alert Weather Day for North Texas due to the threat of heavy rain and storms. Cloud coverage will increase Thursday but North Texas should remain dry with highs in the low/mid 70s. It'll be a cool start with 40s and low 50s, so make sure to at least have an extra layer on for the morning.Weather conditions Friday morning will cause a messy commute as a line of storms moves from west to east. The main threat from this is heavy rain and some strong winds.After our initial morning...
DALLAS, TX
KOCO

Large power outage impacts nearly 21,800 residents in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — A large power outage impacted many residents in Oklahoma. On Tuesday night, 21,765 Oklahoma Gas and Electric customers were without power. OG&E said this was a circuit outage and crews were on the scene working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power. Power has...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Roof caves in during early morning house fire in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A house fire in Lawton Monday morning grabbed the attention of multiple fire stations. Crews were called out to the intersection of Southwest I and Southwest 9th around 2:15 A.M. When 7News arrived on scene, flames could be seen coming from the roof as it was...
LAWTON, OK
KOCO

New tornado rating scale proposal could change research in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new tornado rating scale proposal could change research in Oklahoma. KOCO 5 is watching the potential for tornadoes later this week but there are some interesting things happening in tornado research around the world. Meteorologist Michael Armstrong is looking into this for us. Watch the...
OKLAHOMA STATE

