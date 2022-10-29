Road running calendar: NYC Marathon, Muche-Struck Run and Lou Marli Run highlight November events

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City is getting ready to spread holiday cheer through its iconic Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center. An 82-foot-tall, 14-ton Norway Spruce from Queensbury, N.Y., has been chosen to take center stage at Rockefeller Center this year. The tree, donated by the Lebowitz family of Glens Falls, N.Y., will be cut down on Thursday, Nov. 10. It will then travel more than 200 miles by flatbed to arrive on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, where it will eventually be illuminated for the world to see.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO