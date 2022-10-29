ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Road running calendar: NYC Marathon, Muche-Struck Run and Lou Marli Run highlight November events

By George Kochman/Special to the Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
The Staten Island Advance

Source: Staten Island man dies in horrific crash on Van Wyck Expressway in Queens

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man who died in a horrific crash in Queens on Tuesday morning lived on Staten Island, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. The incident was reported around 10:15 a.m. on the northbound Van Wyck Expressway near Roosevelt Avenue, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
QUEENS, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Here’s a first look at the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City is getting ready to spread holiday cheer through its iconic Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center. An 82-foot-tall, 14-ton Norway Spruce from Queensbury, N.Y., has been chosen to take center stage at Rockefeller Center this year. The tree, donated by the Lebowitz family of Glens Falls, N.Y., will be cut down on Thursday, Nov. 10. It will then travel more than 200 miles by flatbed to arrive on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, where it will eventually be illuminated for the world to see.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Homeowner dresses Pa. home in massive spotted lanternflies to celebrate Halloween (and raise awareness)

A Pennsylvania homeowner, in an effort to raise awareness about an invasive species that Staten Islanders know all too well, has decorated his Mechanicsburg house in giant spotted lanternflies for Halloween. Furthermore, as our sister site, PennLive.com reports, the homeowner John Lamb wants folks to make work of lanternfly eggs...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
The Staten Island Advance

Halloween with an Armenian and Russian twist in Midland Beach

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Flight attendants and inmates belted out “Sweet Caroline,” Billy Joel and Armenian tunes at Lilya’s Restaurant and Grill-Cafe Gourmand, as the Midland Beach restaurant kicked up its karaoke game with Halloween and called it “Scaryoke.”. “It was crazy and fun!” said...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in November

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its November application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Tuscan-inspired,‘ Lighthouse Hill, $1.8M

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this home, located at 131 Meisner Ave., sits on a 9,850 square-foot, street-to-street property nestled on Lighthouse Hill. Priced at $1,825,000, the three-bedroom, five-bathroom home features a built-in, two-car garage, a large paved driveway with parking for several vehicles,...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Yes, Aldi is coming to Staten Island. But what can you buy there?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When Aldi announced plans for an anticipated 2023 Staten Island opening earlier this month, borough residents who frequent the discount grocer’s existing locations reveled in the news. A new array of food selections and bargain-priced private label offerings? Yes, please. But the uninitiated --...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Academy to host Middle School Leadership Summit: How to nominate a student

STATEN, N.Y. -- Staten Island Academy is hosting its first-ever Middle School Leadership Summit on Saturday, Dec. 3, to support and celebrate leadership among area youth. The summit will feature hands-on activities for students in grades five through eight and a panel discussion with NYC leaders in the arts, athletics and academics, according to the school, which is located on Todt Hill.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Will Staten Island amusement park, go-kart track slated for former Safari Golf site ever be complete?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In 2016, the New York City Parks Department promised Staten Island a miniature golf course, bumper car pavilion, go-kart track and more. Scheduled to be constructed at the corner of Arthur Kill Road and Richmond Avenue, the expansive project was planned as a replacement for the former Safari Golf Amusement Park and Val’s Pizzeria, which had long ago fell into decay. Six years later, borough residents are still waiting.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Lock the front doors of NYC public schools already (opinion)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It doesn’t seem all that complicated. If you want to secure your home, you make sure that all the doors to the dwelling are locked. It shouldn’t be any different at New York City public schools. But it is. Under current policy, every...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Need an ‘impossible-to-find,’ personalized gift? Staten Island toy boutique has lots of unique merch.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There are now officially less than two months left until Christmas and Steph Coco is quietly starting to panic. “The holidays are always exciting, overwhelming and chaotic -- all in the same breath,” Coco said, half-smiling/half-legitimately-crying while detailing an overflowing stock room that’s currently stuffed with shipment boxes and a “crazy” amount of “incredible” new finds.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

