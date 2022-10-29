Road running calendar: NYC Marathon, Muche-Struck Run and Lou Marli Run highlight November events

Read full article on original website
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new storeWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
The Staten Island Advance
Source: Staten Island man dies in horrific crash on Van Wyck Expressway in Queens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man who died in a horrific crash in Queens on Tuesday morning lived on Staten Island, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. The incident was reported around 10:15 a.m. on the northbound Van Wyck Expressway near Roosevelt Avenue, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
The Staten Island Advance
Entire street in this N.J. city gets decked out for Halloween and it’s back after 3 year hiatus
Frank Rios and Pat Patrizio of Bordentown must be magicians because each year around Halloween they make their house on Thompson Street disappear. Giant black cloth draping the entire front façade serves as a blank canvas for an elaborate set design based on a theme that changes each year.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island students strive to make beaches a ‘safe haven’ through trash clean-ups | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Ever since Elliot Zakursky was growing up, he viewed the beach as a safe haven — a place to enjoy the sand, water, sun, and a feeling of freedom.
The Staten Island Advance
Here’s a first look at the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City is getting ready to spread holiday cheer through its iconic Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center. An 82-foot-tall, 14-ton Norway Spruce from Queensbury, N.Y., has been chosen to take center stage at Rockefeller Center this year. The tree, donated by the Lebowitz family of Glens Falls, N.Y., will be cut down on Thursday, Nov. 10. It will then travel more than 200 miles by flatbed to arrive on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, where it will eventually be illuminated for the world to see.
The Staten Island Advance
Homeowner dresses Pa. home in massive spotted lanternflies to celebrate Halloween (and raise awareness)
A Pennsylvania homeowner, in an effort to raise awareness about an invasive species that Staten Islanders know all too well, has decorated his Mechanicsburg house in giant spotted lanternflies for Halloween. Furthermore, as our sister site, PennLive.com reports, the homeowner John Lamb wants folks to make work of lanternfly eggs...
The Staten Island Advance
‘A Mile in Their Shoes’ Domestic Violence Awareness Walk and Family Day held at Willowbrook Park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — District Attorney Michael E. McMahon, the William L. Murphy Staten Island Family Justice Center, and the NYPD joined forces Saturday to hold the first annual “A Mile In Their Shoes” Domestic Violence Awareness Walk and Family Day in Willowbrook Park. Hundreds of Islanders...
The Staten Island Advance
Halloween with an Armenian and Russian twist in Midland Beach
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Flight attendants and inmates belted out “Sweet Caroline,” Billy Joel and Armenian tunes at Lilya’s Restaurant and Grill-Cafe Gourmand, as the Midland Beach restaurant kicked up its karaoke game with Halloween and called it “Scaryoke.”. “It was crazy and fun!” said...
The Staten Island Advance
What happened seconds before crash that paralyzed Staten Island businesswoman? 2 scenarios offered at driver’s trial.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What happened in the seconds leading up to a 2020 crash that left Diana Petrone, a popular Staten Island business owner and motorcycle enthusiast, paralyzed from the neck down?. According to prosecutors, it was an intentional act carried out by the man behind the wheel...
The Staten Island Advance
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its November application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, are...
The Staten Island Advance
Trick-or-treaters find candy ‘Harvest’ in West Brighton | 25 images available for download
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s Halloween again which means all the best costumes are out including Harvest Avenue in West Brighton, which for 364 days of the year is a quiet tree-lined street, but on October 31, it’s the go-to spot for Trick-or-treating on Staten Island. School...
The Staten Island Advance
Where’s the best grandma pie in NYC? Right here on Staten Island | Brother’s Pizzeria wins Bracket Buster challenge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “The pizza speaks for itself.”. That’s what Filippo Giove, owner of Brother’s Pizzeria, had to say when his storied joint was tabbed as having the borough’s best grandma pie in the Advance/SILive.com’s final Best of Staten Island Bracket Buster challenge of the year.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Tuscan-inspired,‘ Lighthouse Hill, $1.8M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this home, located at 131 Meisner Ave., sits on a 9,850 square-foot, street-to-street property nestled on Lighthouse Hill. Priced at $1,825,000, the three-bedroom, five-bathroom home features a built-in, two-car garage, a large paved driveway with parking for several vehicles,...
The Staten Island Advance
Yes, Aldi is coming to Staten Island. But what can you buy there?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When Aldi announced plans for an anticipated 2023 Staten Island opening earlier this month, borough residents who frequent the discount grocer’s existing locations reveled in the news. A new array of food selections and bargain-priced private label offerings? Yes, please. But the uninitiated --...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island Shakespearean Theatre to roast Doreen Cugno and Luanne Sorrentino, co-founders of the St. George Theatre
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What happens at the Roast, stays at the Roast!. “Heavy is the head that wears the crown,” Shakespeare once said, but this year’s raucous roast of crowned honorees Doreen Cugno and Luanne Sorrentino will bring smiles and tears of diabolical laughter. Staten Island...
The Staten Island Advance
NYC is seeking developers to build 150k square feet of space on Staten Island to house city offices and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New York City initiative meant to inject economic stimulus into the outer-boroughs has set its sights on the North Shore, and it’s coming with a large appetite. The New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) announced Wednesday that it wants to see building...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island Academy to host Middle School Leadership Summit: How to nominate a student
STATEN, N.Y. -- Staten Island Academy is hosting its first-ever Middle School Leadership Summit on Saturday, Dec. 3, to support and celebrate leadership among area youth. The summit will feature hands-on activities for students in grades five through eight and a panel discussion with NYC leaders in the arts, athletics and academics, according to the school, which is located on Todt Hill.
The Staten Island Advance
There’s a new tool to measure health equity. These Staten Island communities are at high risk.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Heavy pollution from diesel trucks traversing Staten Island, a higher level of poverty and a greater prevalence of chronic diseases are among the factors combining to place a significant environmental burden on the residents of the borough’s North Shore. A new federal tool centered...
The Staten Island Advance
Will Staten Island amusement park, go-kart track slated for former Safari Golf site ever be complete?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In 2016, the New York City Parks Department promised Staten Island a miniature golf course, bumper car pavilion, go-kart track and more. Scheduled to be constructed at the corner of Arthur Kill Road and Richmond Avenue, the expansive project was planned as a replacement for the former Safari Golf Amusement Park and Val’s Pizzeria, which had long ago fell into decay. Six years later, borough residents are still waiting.
The Staten Island Advance
Lock the front doors of NYC public schools already (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It doesn’t seem all that complicated. If you want to secure your home, you make sure that all the doors to the dwelling are locked. It shouldn’t be any different at New York City public schools. But it is. Under current policy, every...
The Staten Island Advance
Need an ‘impossible-to-find,’ personalized gift? Staten Island toy boutique has lots of unique merch.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There are now officially less than two months left until Christmas and Steph Coco is quietly starting to panic. “The holidays are always exciting, overwhelming and chaotic -- all in the same breath,” Coco said, half-smiling/half-legitimately-crying while detailing an overflowing stock room that’s currently stuffed with shipment boxes and a “crazy” amount of “incredible” new finds.
