CONTRA COSTA COUNTY -- The court process can often be intimidating for children who are witnesses or victims of violent crimes, which has led the Contra Costa District Attorney's office to enlist a canine friend to assist in the process. Meet Bear, a five-year-old Black Labrador and Golden Retriever mix that is helping investigators connecting with young victims and witnesses."Bear picks up on things that I would never pick up on. We humans don't realize how nervous someone is or how anxious they are, but Bear does," said Janet Era, an investigator with the DAs office and also Bear's...

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO