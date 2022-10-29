Read full article on original website
multihousingnews.com
Affordable Community, Homeless Services Center Open in East Bay
The project represents the single largest infusion of low-income and affordable housing in Berkeley's history. Berkley Way Apartments and the Hope Center, an affordable housing and homeless services center project developed by Berkeley Food & Housing Project (BHFP) and BRIDGE Housing, has officially opened its doors in Berkeley, Calif. Leddy Maytum Stacy Architects was the architect and Nibbi Brothers served as general contractor.
kalw.org
Contra Costa County 'Supes' may close youth facility
The board was originally set to consider the matter last Tuesday but was forced to delay to a week due to the length of deliberations concerning other matters. Supervisors are considering closing the facility due to a dwindling population and $5.4 million in necessary repairs to keep it open. Operating expenses for the facility total about six-and-a-half million dollars for fiscal year 2022-23.
eastcountytoday.net
Contra Costa Fire Medical Dispatch Excellence Recognized With International Accreditation
CONCORD, CALIF. – Contra Costa County Fire Protection District today announced its Contra Costa Regional Fire Communications Center has earned accreditation by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch for excellence in medical dispatching. Con Fire’s regional fire dispatch center is now the 311th such communications center worldwide to earn...
Homeowners lose millions as California mortgage relief company faces accusations of illegal activity
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- A mortgage relief company in California operating under at least 10 different names is temporarily shut down and its assets frozen under court order. It is accused of bilking homeowners out of millions of dollars. In this well-manicured neighborhood in Hayward is the home that Abhend...
Butt out after 27 years of Richmond politics, so now voters must decide on next mayor
Richmond Mayor Tom Butt is the longest continuously serving member of the City Council in Richmond’s history. Term limits are about to end his 27 years in office — the last eight of which were as mayor. At first glance, Butt’s longtime colleague Nathanial Bates has the advantage...
postnewsgroup.com
Schaaf Administration Proposes Rezoning Former Mills College Campus to Allow Condos, Retail Development
Buried in a draft plan for future housing in Oakland, submitted to City Council by Mayor Libby Schaaf’s Administration, is a map of zoning changes that would rezone the beautiful park-like 135-acre campus at what is now known as Mills College at Northeastern University to allow for private real estate development, including condominiums and retail, the Oakland Post has learned.
CBS San Francisco
Contra Costa DA gets canine assistance when working with children on cases
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY -- The court process can often be intimidating for children who are witnesses or victims of violent crimes, which has led the Contra Costa District Attorney's office to enlist a canine friend to assist in the process. Meet Bear, a five-year-old Black Labrador and Golden Retriever mix that is helping investigators connecting with young victims and witnesses."Bear picks up on things that I would never pick up on. We humans don't realize how nervous someone is or how anxious they are, but Bear does," said Janet Era, an investigator with the DAs office and also Bear's...
californiaglobe.com
Ethics Violations Levied in Oakland Mayoral Race
The Oakland Public Ethics Commission opened an ethics violations investigation over the weekend on Oakland City Councilwoman and Mayoral candidate Sheng Thao, over allegations that she had her City Council staff work on her campaign while receiving their pay from the city. According to a verbal complaint to the Commission,...
sfbayview.com
Stop locking us out! Hire Black developers!
Last month the SF Bay View reported cold, brown water at the Fillmore’s Plaza East housing due to a disingenuous last ditch attempt by the billion-dollar slumlord developer, McCormack Baron Salazar (MBS), to show they are addressing long overdue violations and much needed repairs. The slumlord gets an F for effort – and still City Hall allows them a pass.
48hills.org
Nonprofit with $20 million in city money defies supes, won’t talk about labor issues
A social-service nonprofit that gets more than $20 million a year in public money from San Francisco is engaged in a union struggle—and has refused to discuss the situation with the Board of Supervisors. SEIU Local 1021 is trying to organize workers at The Felton Institute, which provides a...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland schools officials ask families for help as it sees 'disturbing increase' in threats to schools
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) asked its school community for help, as it faced what it called a "disturbing increase" of threats against schools or specific individuals through the use of social media. The district sent out letters to students’ families on Tuesday, saying several OUSD...
eastcountytoday.net
An Open Letter to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe
The following Open Letter is in response to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe claiming EastCountyToday and another local publication are “creating a dangerous climate in Antioch”. Dear Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe:. The old saying goes that when you point fingers at other people, there are always three fingers pointing...
Bay Area city looks likely to ban construction of new gas stations
The city currently has 12 gas stations.
eastcountytoday.net
Burglary Suspect Costs Taqueria Chapala More than $2k in Damages and Loss
The burglary occurred at approximently 2:00 am on October 31 at their new location off Lone Tree Way and Fairview. You are asked to contact the Brentwood Police Department if you recognize the suspect.
SF promotes new home security initiative for Sunset District
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar and community members of Sunset District gathered to promote a new home security initiative for residents of the Sunset District on Friday. The initiative includes a new Video Doorbell Home Security program, new neighborhood watch groups and free safety assessments for homeowners. The Video Doorbell Home […]
CBS San Francisco
Alleged hitman-for-hire charged with murder of Oakland dentist
OAKLAND (KPIX) -- The suspected hitman in the alleged murder-for-hire of an Oakland dentist has been formally charged with murder and conspiring to kill for cash.Alleged hitman, 33-year-old Hasheem Bason appeared court on Tuesday.He is being held without bail in the August murder of Dr. Lili Xu in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood.Xu's boyfriend, Nelson Chia killed himself last week after being taken into custody.Investigators say he plotted to kill Xu and live off her estate, estimated to be worth at least $12 million.
eastcountytoday.net
Former Santa Rita Jail Inmate Sentenced To 7 Years For Distributing Fentanyl That Killed Fellow Inmate
OAKLAND – A federal judge today sentenced Kameron Patricia Reid to 84 months in prison for distributing fentanyl that killed an inmate at the Santa Rita Jail, announced United States Attorney Stephane M. Hinds, FBI San Francisco Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp, and Drug Enforcement Administration Acting Special Agent in Charge Bob P. Beris. The sentence was handed down by United States District Judge Jon S. Tigar.
vallejosun.com
Vallejo police officer failed to report crash during pursuit in 2017
VALLEJO – A Vallejo police officer crashed into another car while driving through a red light during a 2017 pursuit, but did not stop to assess the other driver and did not report the crash to the police department for 47 minutes, according to a notice of discipline recently obtained by the Vallejo Sun.
Stabbing, fighting at Dolores Park Halloween ‘Hill Bomb’
A man was stabbed during a confrontation near Dolores Park, where a crowd of Halloween skateboarders were hill-bombing down Dolores Street, according to both police sources and an eyewitness. At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing at 20th and Dolores streets, police said. Officers located a male victim...
KRON4 News
Four arrested for armed robbery at Bay Fair BART Station
(KRON) — BART police arrested four individuals at the Bay Fair BART station on Monday night for armed robbery, according to a statement sent out by the BART Police Department. Honesty Gray, 19, of Oakland, was taken into custody around 8 p.m. Monday night. BART police also arrested three juveniles in connection with the incident. […]
