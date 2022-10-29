This roundup shares free printable soap labels, and we have made some of our own to share with you also. To print our free soap labels, you have to save the image and print on A4 paper landscape to create your own printable labels. A great way to label your soaps in brown paper and string. Add a little handmade tag like this to the top. Still, looking for more ideas? check out these designs for soap labels we found on Etsy.

2 DAYS AGO