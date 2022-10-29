Read full article on original website
Happy Halloween!!
I want to wish all our readers a fun and Happy Halloween!. Tutorial for this card can be found on my personal blog P is for Paper.
Make Your Own Quick and Easy Traveler’s Notebook
Traveler’s Notebooks are a fun and handy way to keep a journal or small scrapbook with you at all times for memory keeping on the go. Rosie has created her own quick and easy Traveler’s Notebook with thin cardboard, pattern paper, fabric and elastic. I love how her pages also have pocket pages with pull outs for added layouts or a place to tuck in ephemera.
10 DIY Crafts Using Shovels
This roundup is all about shovels, who would have thought so many different things can be made using them? Some of these crafts use plastic shovels from the Dollar store but you can use metal garden shovels and upcycled thrift store shovels too. As most of these tutorials are for making your shovel look old, recycled shovels with rust on them would be perfect!
Pattern Pumpkins Autumn Card
Wow, the beautiful pattern pumpkins on this Thinking of You Card are sure to brighten anyone’s Autumn day. Bobbi used products from Honey Bee stamps, creating a watercolor wash on the background, adding a layer of die cut leaves, coloring the pumpkin stamps with Copic Markers and adding a gold foiled sentiment.
Not too soon to make a bunch of ice lanterns
This is a great collection of ways to make ice lanterns but I bet they can be used with other materials like plaster or concrete? Pop on over to the blog Sew Historically for the step by step tutorials for 6 ways to make ice lanterns.
Free Prinatable Soap Labels
This roundup shares free printable soap labels, and we have made some of our own to share with you also. To print our free soap labels, you have to save the image and print on A4 paper landscape to create your own printable labels. A great way to label your soaps in brown paper and string. Add a little handmade tag like this to the top. Still, looking for more ideas? check out these designs for soap labels we found on Etsy.
20 DIY Christmas Candles To Make Your House Smell Amazing
Christmas is coming and a great way to make you feel festive this Holiday season is with some beautiful smelling DIY Christmas candles. These homemade candles are great for adding an atmosphere to your own home, they make wonderful Christmas Holiday gifts. Christmas candles are surprisingly easy, with the inclusion...
Saychelle Dreamcatcher Free Crochet Pattern
The Saychelle Dreamcatcher is a crochet pattern made with medium-weight yarn that has an easy level of difficulty. This pattern is available for free via Lionbrand.com. Dreamcatchers make wonderful gifts and it is not too early to get started on your handmade Christmas presents.
Camilla Long Sleeved Blouse – Free Sewing Pattern
Sew a long sleeved blouse that’s perfect for pairing with jeans! The Camilla Blouse by So Sew Easy is a free blouse pattern that features loose fit elastic sleeves, a slit collar, and a hi-low hem. Make it from lightweight fabrics like a silk crepe. The free pattern comes in women’s sizes S to XL. Go to So Sew Easy to get the free sewing pattern.
Pretty Turkey Cross Stitch Pattern
Turkeys are a fun crafting motif because they are easily recognizable but yet can be worked in lots of different colors. The Colorful Turkey from Cyberstitchers uses red, gold and green for the feathers, but really you could make them just about any fall colors you like. The pattern is...
Stylish Swirl Cape Crochet Pattern
I feel like this crochet cape pattern is something out of Russia but I have to admit it looks very warm and perfect for layering during the cold winter months. A super bulky-weight yarn and an extra-large P/Q hook will let you make this cape in just a few days.
