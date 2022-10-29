‘Beyond the bounds of the crosswalk’: Staten Island crossing guard honored for her dedication to kids, families

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new storeWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
The Staten Island Advance
‘A Mile in Their Shoes’ Domestic Violence Awareness Walk and Family Day held at Willowbrook Park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — District Attorney Michael E. McMahon, the William L. Murphy Staten Island Family Justice Center, and the NYPD joined forces Saturday to hold the first annual “A Mile In Their Shoes” Domestic Violence Awareness Walk and Family Day in Willowbrook Park. Hundreds of Islanders...
The Staten Island Advance
Full scholarships available for EMT training on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thinking of becoming an EMT? Now might be the time, as Staten Island University Hospital has announced that it will award several full scholarships for EMT training in the borough. A total of 10 scholarships, valued at between $1,000 and $1,200 each, will be awarded...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island students strive to make beaches a ‘safe haven’ through trash clean-ups | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Ever since Elliot Zakursky was growing up, he viewed the beach as a safe haven — a place to enjoy the sand, water, sun, and a feeling of freedom.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 1, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Mary T. Brennan of Eltingville passed away on Oct. 28, 2022. Beloved wife of the late James. Devoted mother of Theresa Ducey, Eileen Capella and Marie Torre. She is also survived by her five grandchildren. For the full obit, click here.
The Staten Island Advance
Source: Staten Island man dies in horrific crash on Van Wyck Expressway in Queens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man who died in a horrific crash in Queens on Tuesday morning lived on Staten Island, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. The incident was reported around 10:15 a.m. on the northbound Van Wyck Expressway near Roosevelt Avenue, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Brooklyn parolee fatally shot in Crown Heights recalled as community-oriented family man: ‘Took care of his family’
A Brooklyn parolee who served time for robbery was killed in a shooting early Tuesday, and was remembered by loved ones as a community-oriented man who made it a priority to take care of his siblings after their mother died. “He’s like the head of the family,” said the man’s aunt, Michelle Bradshaw. “He stepped into big shoes because his mom was gone. We’re just shocked. We’re blindsided by ...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island Academy to host Middle School Leadership Summit: How to nominate a student
STATEN, N.Y. -- Staten Island Academy is hosting its first-ever Middle School Leadership Summit on Saturday, Dec. 3, to support and celebrate leadership among area youth. The summit will feature hands-on activities for students in grades five through eight and a panel discussion with NYC leaders in the arts, athletics and academics, according to the school, which is located on Todt Hill.
6 Amazing Birthday Party Places in Staten Island
Birthday Party planning for parents raising kids in Staten Island can be right up there with trying to find the right daycare provider. Ok, fine, they aren’t that stressful. Yet, we want our kids to have a fantastic birthday experience, and if your kids are like ours, they may start bringing up their birthday at […] The post 6 Amazing Birthday Party Places in Staten Island appeared first on SI Parent.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island Shakespearean Theatre to roast Doreen Cugno and Luanne Sorrentino, co-founders of the St. George Theatre
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What happens at the Roast, stays at the Roast!. “Heavy is the head that wears the crown,” Shakespeare once said, but this year’s raucous roast of crowned honorees Doreen Cugno and Luanne Sorrentino will bring smiles and tears of diabolical laughter. Staten Island...
The Staten Island Advance
See Staten Island’s new painted Sanitation truck: A tribute to DSNY essential workers
New York, N.Y. -- Artists were challenged to showcase cleanliness, sustainability and New York’s Strongest --the 7,500 uniformed men and women who keep New York City clean, safe and healthy -- for the city Department of Sanitation’s newest Trucks of Art project. “Our collection trucks are a part...
The Staten Island Advance
What happened seconds before crash that paralyzed Staten Island businesswoman? 2 scenarios offered at driver’s trial.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What happened in the seconds leading up to a 2020 crash that left Diana Petrone, a popular Staten Island business owner and motorcycle enthusiast, paralyzed from the neck down?. According to prosecutors, it was an intentional act carried out by the man behind the wheel...
The Staten Island Advance
Want something done? Give it to a busy person! A local band leader lends musical expertise to Miss Staten Island Pageant: | Inside Out
Editor’s Note: Welcome to Inside Out, our weekly roundup of stories about Staten Islanders making waves, being seen, supporting our community and just making our borough a special place to live. Have a story for Inside Out? Email Carol Ann Benanti at benanti@siadvance.com. STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On the...
The Staten Island Advance
Halloween with an Armenian and Russian twist in Midland Beach
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Flight attendants and inmates belted out “Sweet Caroline,” Billy Joel and Armenian tunes at Lilya’s Restaurant and Grill-Cafe Gourmand, as the Midland Beach restaurant kicked up its karaoke game with Halloween and called it “Scaryoke.”. “It was crazy and fun!” said...
The Staten Island Advance
There’s a new tool to measure health equity. These Staten Island communities are at high risk.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Heavy pollution from diesel trucks traversing Staten Island, a higher level of poverty and a greater prevalence of chronic diseases are among the factors combining to place a significant environmental burden on the residents of the borough’s North Shore. A new federal tool centered...
The Staten Island Advance
Need an ‘impossible-to-find,’ personalized gift? Staten Island toy boutique has lots of unique merch.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There are now officially less than two months left until Christmas and Steph Coco is quietly starting to panic. “The holidays are always exciting, overwhelming and chaotic -- all in the same breath,” Coco said, half-smiling/half-legitimately-crying while detailing an overflowing stock room that’s currently stuffed with shipment boxes and a “crazy” amount of “incredible” new finds.
Alert mom flags cops about missing girl, 12, on Staten Island Ferry
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — An alert mom noticed a 12-year-old girl who’d been missing more than a month riding the Staten Island Ferry Saturday. The NYPD confirmed to PIX11 News Saturday night the mother flagged police officers who were riding the ferry and told them the girl looked like the 12-year-old who never came […]
The Staten Island Advance
Light the Shore Vigil at Midland Beach remembers 24 Staten Islanders lost to Hurricane Sandy
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Despite the frigid temperature Saturday evening, dozens gathered for the Light the Shore Vigil, a candlelight ceremony in Midland Beach held to honor the lives lost to Hurricane Sandy 10 years after the storm changed Staten Island forever. The event, hosted by the Staten Island...
The Staten Island Advance
Here’s a first look at the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City is getting ready to spread holiday cheer through its iconic Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center. An 82-foot-tall, 14-ton Norway Spruce from Queensbury, N.Y., has been chosen to take center stage at Rockefeller Center this year. The tree, donated by the Lebowitz family of Glens Falls, N.Y., will be cut down on Thursday, Nov. 10. It will then travel more than 200 miles by flatbed to arrive on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, where it will eventually be illuminated for the world to see.
Squad of heavily armored NYPD officers dispatched to crime-plagued precincts: memo
The NYPD’s Strategic Response Group and additional officers are being deployed to neighborhoods and precincts with high crime rates in four boroughs.
The Staten Island Advance
Where’s the best grandma pie in NYC? Right here on Staten Island | Brother’s Pizzeria wins Bracket Buster challenge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “The pizza speaks for itself.”. That’s what Filippo Giove, owner of Brother’s Pizzeria, had to say when his storied joint was tabbed as having the borough’s best grandma pie in the Advance/SILive.com’s final Best of Staten Island Bracket Buster challenge of the year.
