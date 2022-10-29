Nets, Tsai Condemn Irving’s Promotion of Antisemitic Film

The guard had shared information about the film on social media.

The Nets condemned Kyrie Irving ’s decision to promote an antisemitic film and book on his social media accounts in a statement on Friday night.

“The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech,” the team wrote. “We believe that in these situations, our first action must be open, honest dialogue. We thank those, including the ADL (Anti-Defamation League), who have been supportive during this time.”

Brooklyn owner Joe Tsai followed up the team statement with one of his own, saying that the situation is “bigger than basketball.”

“I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-Semitic disinformation,” Tsai tweeted . “I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion.”

An article published by Rolling Stone earlier on Friday first drew awareness to Irving’s promotion of a movie called Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America . According to the magazine, the film is based on a 2015 book with the same title that is “stuffed with antisemitic tropes.”

Irving tweeted out a link to the film’s Amazon page on Thursday. The tweet remains up as of Saturday morning.

Irving has yet to comment on the matter. The Nets play the Pacers on Saturday night.

More NBA Coverage