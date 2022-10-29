ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Rick Scott calls attack on Paul Pelosi 'disgusting' but dodges questions about election conspiracies shared by alleged assailant

Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who chairs the Senate Republicans' campaign arm, on Sunday called the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, "disgusting" but dodged questions about election conspiracy theories that were shared by the alleged attacker on social media. "It's disgusting, this violence is horrible," Scott said...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

House January 6 committee 'in discussions' with Trump's attorneys for him to testify under oath, Cheney says

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection is "in discussions" with former President Donald Trump's attorneys about testifying under oath in the probe, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the vice chairwoman of the panel, said Tuesday. Cheney's comments came days after CNN reported that Trump's team...
OHIO STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Liz Cheney steps onto the campaign trail -- for a Democrat

Rep. Liz Cheney returned to the campaign trail Tuesday night, receiving a standing ovation more than 1,600 miles from her Wyoming home -- and a world away from the Republican politics that have been her family's lifeblood. She will be leaving office in two months, following a resounding defeat in...
WYOMING STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Secret Service spokesman interviewed by January 6 committee on Monday

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack interviewed Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi on Monday, three sources familiar with the panel's investigation told CNN. As CNN reported last week, the committee has been wrapping up its review of more than a million pages of Secret...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Judge dismisses Mark Meadows' challenge to House January 6 committee subpoena

A federal judge on Monday night dismissed the challenge former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows brought to a House January 6 select committee subpoena. US District Judge Carl Nichols wrote that the Constitution's Speech or Debate clause, which shields legislators from being targeted by certain legal actions in circumstances tied to their legislative duties, shielded the select committee from Meadows' lawsuit.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

CNN to host town hall with former Vice President Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to participate in a CNN town hall just eight days after the midterm elections on Wednesday, November 16. The event will be moderated by CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper and the former vice president is expected to take questions from Tapper and a live studio audience.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

CNN Exclusive: Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack had bag with zip ties, source says

The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home had with him a bag that contained multiple zip ties, among other things, according to two sources who have been briefed on the incident.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Five takeaways from the second Georgia gubernatorial debate

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams faced off in their second and final gubernatorial debate Sunday night, with a little more than a week to go before Election Day amid record high early voting in the state. They sparred over the state's economy, abortion rights and,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

What we know about the attack on Paul Pelosi

The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been charged with assault and attempted kidnapping, the US attorney's office announced on Monday. The federal charges against David DePape, 42, include one count of "attempted kidnapping of a US official," according...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers urges Fed to keep hiking rates

Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said on Tuesday that the growing chorus of economists and politicians urging the Federal Reserve to pause its aggressive rate hikes in order to fight inflation are misguided. Those critics say that the Fed could throw the economy into recession, but Summers argued there's a much greater risk to the economy that the Fed is not doing enough to bring down prices.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Trump asks Supreme Court to stop IRS from turning over his tax returns to the House

Former President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to put on hold the release of his tax returns by the Internal Revenue Service to a Democratic-led House committee. Trump filed the emergency request on Monday with the high court after a federal appeals court cleared the way last week for the returns to be disclosed to the House Ways and Means Committee in the coming days.

