Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Rick Scott calls attack on Paul Pelosi 'disgusting' but dodges questions about election conspiracies shared by alleged assailant
Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who chairs the Senate Republicans' campaign arm, on Sunday called the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, "disgusting" but dodged questions about election conspiracy theories that were shared by the alleged attacker on social media. "It's disgusting, this violence is horrible," Scott said...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
House January 6 committee 'in discussions' with Trump's attorneys for him to testify under oath, Cheney says
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection is "in discussions" with former President Donald Trump's attorneys about testifying under oath in the probe, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the vice chairwoman of the panel, said Tuesday. Cheney's comments came days after CNN reported that Trump's team...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Obama campaigns in Nevada to try to bolster Senate's most vulnerable Democrat
Former President Barack Obama campaigned in Nevada Tuesday night to try to shore up support for Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, who is widely viewed as the most vulnerable Democrat in the US Senate, urging Nevadans to cast their ballots for her as well as the state's other Democratic candidates. "I'm...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden issues a warning as he accuses oil and gas companies of 'war profiteering' off Russia's invasion of Ukraine
President Joe Biden escalated weeks of sharp warnings to energy producers on Monday by floating a so-called "windfall" tax on their corporate profits, calling out major gas companies for racking up gains from a spike in prices he attributes to Russia's war in Ukraine. "Record profits today are not because...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Republicans ride optimistic wave into closing week of campaign, with all eyes on fight for Senate control
Republicans are riding a wave of optimism into the closing week of the fall campaign, eyeing seats far deeper into Democratic terrain than party leaders imagined only weeks ago, with rising GOP confidence of winning a strong House majority amid signs that critical Senate seats are also increasingly within their grasp.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Liz Cheney steps onto the campaign trail -- for a Democrat
Rep. Liz Cheney returned to the campaign trail Tuesday night, receiving a standing ovation more than 1,600 miles from her Wyoming home -- and a world away from the Republican politics that have been her family's lifeblood. She will be leaving office in two months, following a resounding defeat in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Secret Service spokesman interviewed by January 6 committee on Monday
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack interviewed Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi on Monday, three sources familiar with the panel's investigation told CNN. As CNN reported last week, the committee has been wrapping up its review of more than a million pages of Secret...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Judge dismisses Mark Meadows' challenge to House January 6 committee subpoena
A federal judge on Monday night dismissed the challenge former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows brought to a House January 6 select committee subpoena. US District Judge Carl Nichols wrote that the Constitution's Speech or Debate clause, which shields legislators from being targeted by certain legal actions in circumstances tied to their legislative duties, shielded the select committee from Meadows' lawsuit.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Absolutely no evidence:' Police, FBI affidavit debunk salacious conspiracy about Pelosi attack pushed by conservatives
Prominent figures on social media, including some of the loudest voices on the political right, are pushing a salacious and false conspiracy theory about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative about the assault. The claim that big names like Elon...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
CNN to host town hall with former Vice President Mike Pence
Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to participate in a CNN town hall just eight days after the midterm elections on Wednesday, November 16. The event will be moderated by CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper and the former vice president is expected to take questions from Tapper and a live studio audience.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
CNN Exclusive: Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack had bag with zip ties, source says
The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home had with him a bag that contained multiple zip ties, among other things, according to two sources who have been briefed on the incident.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
GOP Gov. Chris Sununu on backing election denier: 'I don't think anybody should be a one-issue voter'
New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu believes that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election but is supporting Don Bolduc -- a GOP Senate nominee who has consistently pushed election falsehoods -- because he is considering a "variety of issues" in making his choice on Election Day. "It is not...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Chief Justice John Roberts puts temporary hold on release of Trump's tax returns to Congress
Chief Justice John Roberts agreed to temporarily put on hold a lower court order requiring the release of former President Donald Trump's tax returns by the Internal Revenue Service to a Democratic-led House committee. The tax returns had been set to be turned over to the House Ways and Means...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
At least 12 Republican nominees for state elections chief have disputed the legitimacy of the 2020 election
In at least 12 states, the Republican nominee for the job of overseeing future elections is someone who has questioned, rejected or tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Secretaries of state will play a critical role in managing and certifying the presidential election in 2024. The distinct...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Five takeaways from the second Georgia gubernatorial debate
Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams faced off in their second and final gubernatorial debate Sunday night, with a little more than a week to go before Election Day amid record high early voting in the state. They sparred over the state's economy, abortion rights and,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US Capitol Police first learned of Paul Pelosi attack through live camera feed of house
US Capitol Police first learned of the break-in at the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about 10 minutes after the incident when an officer noticed police lights and sirens on a live camera feed in the Capitol Police's Washington, DC, command center, according to a source briefed on the attack.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Democrat Slotkin says Cheney's endorsement emphasizes need to put democracy over politics
A Michigan Democratic congresswoman who has been endorsed by GOP Rep. Liz Cheney emphasized on Tuesday how a shared concern for a functioning democracy can unite Democrats and Republicans despite policy disagreements. In an interview on "CNN This Morning," Rep. Elissa Slotkin said of Cheney, who is set to campaign...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
What we know about the attack on Paul Pelosi
The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been charged with assault and attempted kidnapping, the US attorney's office announced on Monday. The federal charges against David DePape, 42, include one count of "attempted kidnapping of a US official," according...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers urges Fed to keep hiking rates
Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said on Tuesday that the growing chorus of economists and politicians urging the Federal Reserve to pause its aggressive rate hikes in order to fight inflation are misguided. Those critics say that the Fed could throw the economy into recession, but Summers argued there's a much greater risk to the economy that the Fed is not doing enough to bring down prices.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump asks Supreme Court to stop IRS from turning over his tax returns to the House
Former President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to put on hold the release of his tax returns by the Internal Revenue Service to a Democratic-led House committee. Trump filed the emergency request on Monday with the high court after a federal appeals court cleared the way last week for the returns to be disclosed to the House Ways and Means Committee in the coming days.
Comments / 0