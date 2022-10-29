‘Your Loved Ones Will Already Be in a State of Trauma.' The Ramifications of Dying Without a Will

Read full article on original website
Former Boxer Charged With Trafficking $1B Worth of Cocaine Through US Ports
Former heavyweight boxer Goran Gogic was charged by the U.S. Department of Justice on Monday with trafficking in 22 tons of cocaine worth over $1 billion. The 43-year-old Montenegrin was arrested on Sunday night at Miami International Airport while trying to board a flight to Zurich. He was previously indicted by a grand jury in New York.
16-Year-Old Alcuin School Student Published in Scientific Journal
Alcuin School junior Rohan Jagarlamudi assigns his own homework. He has spent months researching whether there is a common link between three diseases: Crohn's disease, cancer, and diabetes. "There are family members who have the diseases that I was writing about," Jagarlamudi said. "It just inspired me to figure out...
