KIII TV3
First week of Texas voting has lower turnout than expected
DALLAS — Last week, Texas voters got their first chance to line up and cast a ballot, but across the state those lines have been shorter than expected. Dallas County Republican Chair Jennifer Stoddard Hajdu says the party is feeling confident about numbers they’ve seen so far. “This...
KIII TV3
Can't say you didn't try: Texans dropped $16 million on lottery tickets in one day
DALLAS — We can't say you didn't try. No one won the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot Monday night. But plenty of people tried, especially here in Texas. Numbers released from the Texas Lottery showed that Texans dropped nearly $17 million -- $16,695,498, to be exact -- on lottery tickets Monday, including a peak of $2.4 million in a single hour.
