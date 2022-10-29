Read full article on original website
Shooting investigation underway in Rancho Cordova
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 5:06 p.m. at 3500 Data Drive. However, few details surrounding the shooting and what led up to it have been released at this time.
Denzil Broadhurst identified as man killed in collision with Sacramento police cruiser
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the man killed in a collision with a Sacramento police cruiser as Denzil Ollen Broadhurst, 61. The collision happened around 8:10 p.m. Monday in the area of May Street and Bell Avenue. A Sacramento Police officer was in a marked police vehicle en route to a reported felony in progress when the collision between the motorcycle and cruiser happened. Authorities said the officer did not have their siren or emergency lights on when the crash happened.
FOX40
Police surround Elk Grove home in search of stabbing suspect
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police officers surrounded a house in Elk Grove Tuesday morning in search of a suspect who may have stabbed a relative, the Elk Grove Police Department said. According to police, a SWAT team searched the home but determined the suspect was not inside. Police said that Springhurst Drive, the road […]
Fox40
One person injured in shooting on Fruitridge Road
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said to FOX40 News. According to police, officers responded around 7 a.m. to a report of a shooting on the 8600 block of Fruitridge Road. Police said officers found a...
CBS News
1 person allegedly stabbed by relative in Elk Grove
Officers surrounded a house in Elk Grove after a stabbing Tuesday morning but couldn't locate the suspect. The scene was on Springhurst Drive, near Goldy Glen Way. Elk Grove police say they responded to the scene around 4 a.m. after getting a report of a person allegedly stabbing a family member. That victim has been transported to the hospital by family. The person's condition was not known by police.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento police investigating crash involving man who was shot and killed
The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a crash involving a man that was shot while he was driving. The incident occurred around 12 pm on Sunday. This is the third incident in the past week involving a shooting into a vehicle. On Thursday afternoon the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department was investigating...
Fox40
Motorcyclist dies in collision with Sacramento Police vehicle
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist died after their vehicle and a police vehicle collided Monday night, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said the officer driving the police vehicle was responding to “a call for service of a felony in progress” and did not have their emergency lights or siren activated.
abc10.com
Deadly I-5 collision leaves 1 dead near Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A two-vehicle crash near Elk Grove Tuesday morning left a 21-year-old driver dead, and another 38-year-old involved in the accident with major injuries. California Highway Patrol officers said a 2014 Nissan driver was heading northbound on I-5 just south of Hood Franklin Road. That's when a GMC truck with three people heading southbound on I-5 collided with the 2014 Nissan when the Nissan driver crossed over the center medium.
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on Fruitridge Road [Sacramento, CA]
The crash occurred on October 27th, at around 6:18 a.m., in the 8000 block of Fruitridge Road. According to reports, a man was walking in the area when he was struck by a vehicle. The impact of the collision left the pedestrian with serious injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the involved vehicle then fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Counterfeit credit cards, manufactured weapon, loitering
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 19. Daniel Edward Paita, 35, was arrested at 1:59 a.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant in the 11800 block of...
Lockdown lifted at Christian Brothers High School after shooting hoax
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A lockdown was lifted at Christian Brothers High School in Sacramento Tuesday after false reports of a shooting. The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded to reports that multiple people were shot at a high school on the 4300 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. They determined the shooting was a hoax.
krcrtv.com
Several felons arrested during Halloween weekend in Marysville, police say
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Officials with the Marysville Police Department (MPD) said their officers made 24 arrests over the Halloween weekend, including arrests for DUIs, drug-related crimes and more. The first incident occurred on Fri., Oct. 28. The MPD said, at around 5 a.m., one of their officers stopped...
KCRA.com
Roseville homeowner speaks out after Halloween decorations destroyed, 5 teens arrested
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Five teenagers accused of a vandalism spree in Roseville that targeted Halloween decorations have been arrested. One of the victims told KCRA 3 that within 30 seconds, the vandals had destroyed a display that was years in the making. "I’ve been working on it for four...
KRON4 News
Lili Xu’s murder was organized for financial benefit: DA
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested on Thursday for the murder of Oakland dentist Lili Xu, the Oakland Police Department announced. On Monday, documents released by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office shed more light on the motive behind the killing. One of the arrestees was 73-year-old Nelson Chia, who was Xu’s long-time […]
Man dies after being found shot inside crashed vehicle, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating a homicide where a man was found shot inside a crashed car. Police said officers responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a fence in the area of Phoenix Park Drive and Savannah Drive just after 12 p.m. Sunday.
FOX40
Dixon middle school student arrested for having gun on campus
DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — Dixon Police said a report that a student had a gun on campus led to an arrest on Monday. Just after 11 a.m., officers went to John Knight Middle School, and they, along with the school resource officer, found the student the report was about. According to police, the student was […]
Innocent bystander struck, killed in Modesto by suspected street racer who crashed
MODESTO – A 66-year-old Modesto man was killed after he was struck by a suspected street racer who had crashed Friday night, police say. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. near Scenic Drive and Bodem Street. Modesto police say a white BMW and a motorcyclist were allegedly racing each other when they hit slower traffic. The motorcyclist tried to evade the traffic – but ended up hitting a curb and getting ejected.That's when the motorcycle and the rider crashed into a man who was walking on the sidewalk. Officers got to the scene and found a citizen doing CPR on the bystander. However, the man was soon pronounced dead. Police say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with "substantial" injuries. The driver of the BMW also stayed at the scene. The name of the man killed has not been released at this point. Investigators note that this crash is the second of the year where alleged street racers have killed an innocent bystander in Modesto. It's also the city's 16th deadly crash of the year, police say.
KCRA.com
13-year-old middle school student in Dixon arrested with pistol, magazines in backpack
DIXON, Calif. — A 13-year-old middle school student in Dixon was arrested on Monday for having a semi-automatic pistol with magazines inside his backpack, police said. Dixon police said a school resource officer and other police personnel responded to John Knight Middle School at 11:08 a.m. in response to a report of a student with a weapon.
State Hornet
BREAKING: Officers respond to reports of shooting at student living facility
Editors note: The name of the witness is withheld to protect the safety of the person. Officers responded to the 2900 block of Ramona Avenue early Sunday morning after reports of a shooting inside an apartment unit, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Around 2:15 a.m., Crossings resident and Sacramento...
FOX40
Three shootings reported in Stockton on Friday night, early Saturday morning
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings between 6 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Friday night, into Saturday morning. The first reported shooting occurred around 6:07 p.m. in the 600 block of West Worth Street when officers in the Seaport District heard gunshots and responded to the area, according to police. When […]
