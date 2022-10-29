Georgia Football vs. Florida: Gameday Central

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 30: Brock Bowers #19 of the Georgia Bulldogs runs for yardage against Kaiir Elam #5 of the Florida Gators during the second half of a game at TIAA Bank Field on October 30, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s game day in Duval County as No. 1 Georgia takes on Florida in the annual rivalry matchup between the Bulldogs and Gators. Georgia has this as the 101st. Florida sees it as No. 100. Either way, these two teams don’t like each other.

However, there is a great amount of respect between Kirby Smart and Billy Napier. Those two coached together at Alabama and both grew up in the state of Georgia. Now with Napier in his first season at Florida, they’ll be on opposite sidelines.

“As we get moving forward for Georgia/Florida, our guys took Friday, Saturday, Sunday off and getting ready to go back to work today. It’s another exciting matchup with these guys in Jacksonville,” Kirby Smart said this week ahead of the matchup. “I have a lot of respect for Billy. I’ve known him for a long time. One of the most intelligent coaches I’ve been around in terms of preparation and understanding what it takes to run a program, an organization. I think he does a fabulous job. I know a lot of guys on his staff. Got a lot of respect for him. And being a high school coach’s son in this state, we grew up very similar. So it’s on to the Gators and we kind of started on them last week at the end of the week. And looking forward to a good week of practice.”

Both teams are coming off of byes, but going into the byes were different stories. On one hand you have Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs who won 55-0 over Vanderbilt to move to 7-0 on the season and 4-0 in the SEC. On the other is Billy Napier’s Florida Gators who lost 45-35 to LSU to fall to 4-3 on the season including a 1-3 record in the SEC. Things certainly have played out different ways for these two rivals.

How to Watch, Listen and Stream

Kickoff Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (Brad Nessler – Play by Play, Gary Danielson – Color Commentator, Jenny Dell – Sideline Reporter)

Streaming: Paramount Plus

Radio: Atlanta (750 AM/95.5 FM), Athens (960 AM/106.1 FM), Augusta (580 AM/95.1 FM), Brunswick (1440 AM, 107.7 FM), Columbus (1270 AM/102.5 FM), Macon (106.3 FM), Savannah (1400 AM/104.3 FM), Sirius XM (Channel 190 – Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network), Online at www.georgiadogs.com/watch/

