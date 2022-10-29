Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit provide update on Lee Corso after ESPN College Gameday absence, medical situation

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If College GameDay feels like it’s missing something on Saturday, it’s because it is — the legendary Lee Corso isn’t on the show with the crew at Jackson State.

While Corso would love nothing more than to be at the desk, ESPN released a statement saying a health issue prevented him from taking his seat on Saturday.

“Lee Corso will not travel to Jackson State for College GameDay this week due to a health issue. Coach Corso is in good spirits and he hopes to be back on the road with the crew soon,” the statement read.

With a raucous crowd behind them, the College GameDay crew of Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit made sure to give the latest update on their friend and colleague before getting into the meat and potatoes of Saturday’s slate.

“Our good friend Lee Corso is dealing with a health issue,” prefaced Davis to begin the show. “He’s in good spirits, we hope to have LC back very soon in his rightful place on the desk.”

Of course, Herbstreit and Corso have a special relationship, and he made sure to point out how much the crew is missing him this weekend.

“Real quick on Lee Corso, talked to him yesterday just to make sure he’s feeling okay, he’s going to have some more tests and a procedure done in the next couple of days, but he’s very, very optimistic about being back on the show next week,” revealed Herbstreit. “So Coach, if you’re watching, we love you and we’ll see you soon.”

Alas, McAfee couldn’t agree more, wishing Corso could be on hand to witness the grandeur that Jackson State has welcomed the crew with.

“And Coach if you’re watching, which I know you are, I wish you were here to experience to Jackson State,” stated McAfee. “Obviously there’s a game in Happy Valley, a big one — Ohio State is going to take on Penn State in a Big Ten matchup that’s going to have rippling effects for the rest of the season. ESPN said nah, nah, nah, we’re not going to Happy Valley. Kentucky is playing Tennessee, could we have went to Rocky Top for the third time on the season? ESPN said no, no, no. We have to get down to the SWAC.”

Moreover, Corso has missed two previous editions of GameDay earlier in October. On Oct. 1, he missed the broadcast from Clemson after he woke up under the weather. The following week at Kansas, he was again absent.

However, he came back stronger and with more highlight reel head gear picks to make earlier in the season, and the College GameDay crew can’t wait to have him back once again. Lee Corso will be missed on Saturday, and the college football world will eagerly await his return to the desk moving forward.