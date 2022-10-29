ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida State to break out white helmets for home game today vs. Georgia Tech

By Ira Schoffel
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
Florida State will wear white helmets today at home. (Courtesy of FSU Athletics)

Earlier this season, the Florida State football team wore alternative “icy white” uniforms for the Seminoles’ road game at Louisville.

Today, the Seminoles will be putting a new twist on their home uniforms when they face Georgia Tech.

Instead of wearing the iconic gold Florida State helmet, the ‘Noles instead will wear white helmets with a garnet facemask — to go with garnet jerseys and garnet pants.

Here is a look at the new combination from FSU’s official Twitter account.

The Seminoles and Yellow Jackets are scheduled for a noon kickoff on ACC Network.

Here is a complete matchup analysis of how the teams line up on paper.

