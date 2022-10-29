Five Players to Watch when Texas A&M takes on No. 15 Ole Miss

Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins (Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Texas A&M is sitting at 3-4 on the season coming off three-straight losses. The Aggies return to Kyle Field for the first time since Sept. 17 for a 6:30 PM CST matchup with No. 15 Ole Miss on Saturday looking to end the losing streak, and get back to .500 on the season. Ahead of the matchup, here are five players to watch on both sides.

Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman

The five-star freshman out of Cypress (Tex.) Bridgeland is expected to make his first start against the Rebels with a lot of eyes on him to help jumpstart the Aggies offense. The freshman made his long-awaited debut against South Carolina after Haynes King exited due to injury and completed 8 of 15 pass attempts for 91 yards, along with one rush for two yards. Ole Miss has the ability to put up points in a hurry, and if if the Aggies defense isn’t able to keep the Rebels in check, it will be on Weigman and the offense to generate consistent scoring drives, something Texas A&M has not been able to do all season.

Ole Miss RBs Quinshon Judkins/Zach Evans

Texas A&M’s defense has struggled to keep running backs in check and two really good ones are coming to town. Ole Miss is third in the country in team total rushing yards and rushing yards per game behind the legs of true freshman Quinshon Judkins and TCU transfer Zach Evans. Judkins wasn’t expected to contribute much in his first year with the program after Evans and Ulysses Bentley transferred in, but the freshman has been a pleasant surprise, rushing for 831 yards and 12 touchdowns through eight games, averaging 5.7 yards per game. Evans has missed some time with injuries, but has rushed for 605 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging over 6 yards per carry while splitting time with Judkins. The two will

Texas A&M WR Evan Stewart

Stewart will likely be the go-to target for Weigman and the Aggies will be counting on the freshman to consistently come up when called upon. He’s the team leader in both receptions and receiving yards, but has just one touchdown on the season. In order for Texas A&M to pull off the upset, Stewart will need to have a big day, and a touchdown or two from the freshman wouldn’t hurt.

Ole Miss DE Jared Ivey

After transferring in from Georgia Tech over the offseason, Ivey has been a difference maker for the Rebels defense. He leads Ole Miss in sacks with 4.5 on the season along with two forced fumbles. Texas A&M’s offensive line has struggled all season and Ivey has the ability to make life hard on the Aggies offense. Keeping Weigman, or Haynes King, clean could prove to be a tough task.

Texas A&M S Bryce Anderson

The true freshman out of Beaumont (Tex.) West Brook was a difference maker against South Carolina playing in a bigger role replacing Antonio Johnson, who missed the game with injury. It’s unknown whether Johnson will return but after his performance against the Gamecocks, it’s likely regardless of Johnson’s status, Anderson will be a factor on Saturday. The Aggies will need to create turnovers to slow down the potent Rebels offense and Anderson’s knack for finding the ball could prove valuable.