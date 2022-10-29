LOOK: Florida State reveals game day threads against Georgia Tech

White helmets, brand-new chrome facemarks, and garnet tops and bottoms? Georgia Tech might be in trouble.

Florida State revealed its game day uniform ahead of its matchup against the Yellow Jackets, and the ‘Noles are going to be looking clean as they hunt for their fifth win of the season.

Check out the sneak peak of the uniform that the FSU football Twitter account revealed:

FSU is looking to snap a three-game losing streak – though, they lost to the ACC’s best – and head into the Georgia Tech matchup as a 23-point favorite in Tallahassee.

The Seminoles and Yellow Jackets are scheduled for a noon ET kickoff on ACC Network.

Jordan Travis reveals lofty goal for remainder of 2022 season

Florida State started out strong in 2022. The Seminoles started 4-0 and managed to get ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since Week 1 of the 2018 season. Then, in a streak of three straight difficult games, Florida State fell to 4-3. Now, quarterback Jordan Travishas set a big goal for the rest of the season.

While speaking to the media, Jordan Travis said that his team and individual goals for the remainder of the regular season are, “To win every single game.”

That’s definitely a lofty goal to set for Florida State. If it comes true, it would give the Seminoles their best record since 2016. That won’t be easy to do, of course, and Jordan Travis knows that Florida State needs to put in work to get it done.

“To come out every single Saturday and win every single game. Everyone do their job. Give 100% on every single play. It’s gonna be some guys’ last five games at Florida State. So, we’ve just got to come here every single day and give everything we have for them.”

Jordan Travis wants to see his team work hard and win for those players who won’t be at Florida State next season. After a difficult few seasons for the program, he knows it would be great to see that group rewarded by going out on a high note.

If that’s going to happen, it has to start this week when Florida State hosts Georgia Tech.

“So, we just gotta keep working.”