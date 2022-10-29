Arch Manning over 300 passing yards, dazzles again Friday

Arch Manning (Justin Wells/Inside Texas)

Arch Manning dazzled once again Friday with over 300 yards passing in another Isidore Newman victory.

The Greenies (7-1, 2-0) beat King Charter (6-4) 41-12 behind a strong night from Manning and the running game.

The No. 1 ranked prospect in the On3 Consensus completed 16 of 23 passes for 321 yards and four touchdowns in the win. It was the third time this season Manning has eclipsed the 300 yards mark.

Manning remains interception free

Manning has now connected on 117 of 183 passes for 1,857 yards and 30 touchdowns without an interception through eight games.

Manning went over 8,000 career passing yards in the win. He has thrown 111 touchdowns against 17 interceptions in four seasons for the Greenies.

Isidore Newman plays for the district championship November 4 against St. Charles (6-3, 2-0) at Newman.

Cooper Manning talks Arch on the Dan Patrick Show

Cooper Manning appeared on the Dan Patrick Show October 27. Patrick asked Manning what advice he gave his son throughout the recruiting process.

Arch Manning is set to enroll at Texas in January, as Inside Texas has been reporting since early in the summer.