ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia DL Jalen Carter travels for Florida matchup

By Jake Rowe
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f79lQ_0irHm4gg00
(Jay Biggerstaff / Getty Images)

It looks like Georgia’s defense could get two big-time players back from injury just in time for The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. DawgsHQ has learned that junior defensive tackle Jalen Carter made the trip with the team on Friday.

Trusted sources tell DawgsHQ that if everything goes well during pregame warmup, Jalen Carter should sophomore inside linebacker Smael Mondon in a return to the field. Both have missed Georgia’s past two contests, both home wins over the likes of Auburn and Vanderbilt.

Jalen Carter has been out since the Missouri game with a sprained MCL but he has been dealing with one injury or another since the season opening win over Oregon. Carter sustained a sprained ankle in that Oregon game and played roughly 30 snaps in Georgia’s next three games. He appeared to be close to full strength as the Bulldogs traveled to Missouri but then came the knee injury on an illegal chop block.

Most consider Carter as Georgia’s most talented defender. He has been widely projected as a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft with quite a few analysts putting him inside the top 10 or even top five.

Kirby Smart seemed less than optimistic regarding Carter’s status earlier this week. He indicated that neither Carter nor sophomore wideout AD Mitchell would play.

“Smael has looked really good. He’s taken all his reps. I would venture to say he’s in a good position,” Smart said on Tuesday. “The other two (Jalen Carter and AD Mitchell) have done things sparingly. They’ve done a little bit but we don’t feel great about them. Jalen has probably looked better than Adonai, but I don’t know at this point if either one of them will be able to play.”

As much as it seems that Jalen Carter has been banged up a lot lately, the Auburn and Vanderbilt games were the first he hasn’t played in as a Bulldog. He had a string of 30 straight games played since the start of his Georgia career in 2020.

Last year’s Georgia defensive line had three first rounders and many considered Jalen Carter to be the most talented out of that bunch. He paced the group in tackles for loss with 8.5 on the season. When looking at that talented front, Jalen Carter was only behind No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker in sacks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

BREAKING: Brenton Cox Jr. dismissed from Florida Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida outside linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. has been dismissed from the football team, Gators Online has learned. UF coach Billy Napier confirmed our report Monday afternoon. “Brenton, we kind of decided to move on here,” Napier said. “I think that being a football player at the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

Alabama loses specialist Jack Martin to transfer portal

Alabama specialist Jack Martin announced on Monday morning that he is entering the transfer portal. For anyone who lands his services, the former transfer from Troy will have two years of eligibility left after spending the last one and a half seasons in Tuscaloosa. “I would like to thank the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Odds released on who could be next Auburn football coach

Monday, Auburn made the long-awaited decision and fired Bryan Harsin. That means there’s a high-profile job open, and big names could be waiting in the wings. Las Vegas oddsmakers have released the favorites to take the job, and some interesting candidates are on the list. Liberty head coach Hugh...
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Lane Kiffin admits Saturday night was personal after Jimbo Fisher called him and Nick Saban clowns

Lane Kiffin isn’t one to mince words, and he didn’t shy away from the fact that Saturday’s victory over Texas A&M was personal to the Ole Miss coach. Prior to the 2022 season, Kiffin to exception to Aggies leader Jimbo Fisher calling him a clown, and it’s evident that comment was in the back of the Rebels coach’s mind. Speaking with the media during his post-game press conference, Kiffin admitted the showdown was personal with Fisher and Texas A&M.
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

Mel Tucker initially pleads ignorance on tunnel incident, says Michigan 'played better football' - follows up with statement

Lost in the postgame embarrassment in which Michigan State players appeared to assault two Michigan players in the tunnel was the beating the Wolverines gave the Spartans on the field. MSU hung for a while, even took a lead, and was only down 13-7 at halftime, but the Wolverines dominated in the trenches and finally pulled away despite their red zone difficulties.
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit releases new top four, next two out following Week 9

Another exciting week of college football has come to a close, and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top four, and next two out following the conclusion of Week 9. Not much has changed for Herbstreit, as his top six teams are the same as last week, with one small tweak. Here’s who the ESPN College GameDay analyst chose as the best of the best as the college football season enters it’s stretch run.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Mel Tucker releases statement regarding Michigan, Michigan State tunnel fight Saturday night

Mel Tucker has released a statement regarding the tunnel fight between his Michigan State Spartans and the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. Following the Wolverines defeating the Spartans 29-7, multiple Michigan State players were seen on video fighting with what appeared to be a lone Michigan player. Speaking with the media later in the night, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh went as far to say two of his players were “assaulted” during the altercation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

Lane Kiffin, after online accusations, addresses comments directed at Texas A&M players

Things got a bit heated during Saturday’s game between No. 15 Ole Miss and Texas A&M, and Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin found himself right in the center of it. Kiffin seemingly grew frustrated with the plethora of injuries on the field from Texas A&M players, and a video surfaced showing potential comments from Kiffin directed at an Aggies player. There was no audio on Kiffin at the time, so making out exactly what was said is difficult. But regardless, Kiffin directed some sort of comment towards Texas A&M defender Bryce Anderson.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
On3.com

5-star CB Desmond Ricks sets LSU visit

Five-star IMG Academy (Fla.) cornerback Desmond Ricks will take an unofficial visit to LSU this weekend, sources tell On3. The recently reclassified 2024 prospect has immediately become one of the country’s top uncommitted recruits after announcing his decision to move up a year last week. He has already locked...
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Previewing multiple commitments this week

As arguably the busiest and most chaotic two months of the recruiting calendar kick off ahead of the Early Signing Period, things are beginning to heat up. That includes five coveted prospects — including one of the nation’s top quarterbacks prospects — deciding between some of the country’s top programs over the next few days. With the help of the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM), we’ll preview each of the expected announcements.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
74K+
Followers
80K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy