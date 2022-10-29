Shavar Young plays big role in Region Championship and talks recruitment

On a night where many were talking about Boo Carter, his younger counterpart from Webb, Shavar Young got the final say.

Young, who is just a freshman for the Spartans, caught the go ahead 2-point conversion with just second to play to give Webb an undefeated regular season and the championship.

On the night, Young came up with several field flipping catches and caught a game tying touchdown in the third quarter.

After the game, he caught up with Volquest to react to the win and talk recruitment.