ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb, AL

Shavar Young plays big role in Region Championship and talks recruitment

By Austin Price
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i4U4l_0irHm09m00

On a night where many were talking about Boo Carter, his younger counterpart from Webb, Shavar Young got the final say.

Young, who is just a freshman for the Spartans, caught the go ahead 2-point conversion with just second to play to give Webb an undefeated regular season and the championship.

On the night, Young came up with several field flipping catches and caught a game tying touchdown in the third quarter.

After the game, he caught up with Volquest to react to the win and talk recruitment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Troy Messenger

Pike County back in the playoffs

The Pike County Bulldogs (6-3) are back in the Class 3A Playoffs, after missing the playoffs in 2021, on the road at the Region 1 Champion Excel Panthers (9-1). The Bulldogs are coming off a frustrating 21-20 loss to Houston Academy last week, while Excel dropped a road game to Chipley (Fla.) 28-12. It was Excel’s only loss of the season. However, Excel did lose an early-season game to Mobile Christian 35-14 that was later forfeited due to Mobile Christian playing an ineligible player.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Geneva, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Geneva County High School basketball team will have a game with Geneva High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
GENEVA, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan hosts Southern Fall on Foster

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— Yesterday afternoon, Downtown Dothan hosted Southern Fall on Foster. The event featured inflatables, games, face painting for kids, and costume contests for kids and even pets. The porter park section featured a makers market, where vendors set up stalls and sold hand-crafted goods. With nearly 20...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Halloween party stabbing in Geneva County

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A stabbing at a Halloween party over the weekend is under investigation in Geneva county. One person suffered critical injuries after being stabbed in the abdomen with a large knife. The victim was rushed to Slocomb by first responders who then transported him to a...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Marianna man apprehended for 2018 murder

Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. They thank everyone for their patience and understanding as they makes these adjustments. Daleville schools remote due to high number of flu cases. Updated: 6 hours ago. They are...
MARIANNA, FL
wtvy.com

Samson teen dies in Walton County crash

WALTON COUNT, Fla. (WTVY) - A Samson teen is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Walton County Friday night. Law enforcement tells News4 that the 18-year-old teen, whose name has not been identified, was turning onto State Road 83 when he collided with a pickup truck.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Halloween will mark one year since a Bellwood Community man was killed

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Halloween will mark one year since a Bellwood, Alabama man was fatally shot multiple times inside his home. The case remains “unsolved”. Authorities say “Devontia Demarius Wilkerson” was found around three o’clock on the afternoon of October 31st last year, but the 22-year-old may have been killed earlier in the day.
BELLWOOD, AL
CBS 42

KKK costume sparks stabbing at Halloween party in southeast Alabama

SLOCOMB, Ala (WDHN) — One man was stabbed at a Halloween costume party in Slocomb over a racist costume, according to Geneva County Sheriff’s Office Michael Harrison Barrett, 18, a senior at Slocomb High School was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, accused of stabbing another partygoer in a fight. According to a witness from […]
SLOCOMB, AL
wtvy.com

Yard man accused of killing 91-year-old Dothan woman faces trial this week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE:. Jury selection will continue Tuesday morning. On a cool spring night in 2019, Dothan police arrived at a simple yet well-maintained home in response to a 911 call. They found a sickening crime scene—the bludgeoned body of 91-year-old Mable Fowler. Her caretaker had gone...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Fire destroys home in Taylor, RSN

TAYLOR, Ala (WDHN)— A large fire has destroyed a home in Taylor. According to Rickey Stokes News, Houston County 911 dispatched first responders to a fully involved house fire in the 7700 block of South Park Avenue. Heavy smoke could be seen from a distance. Due to the home...
TAYLOR, AL
wdhn.com

New business interest in Downtown Geneva

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Since land is being cleared for a family park and gazebo, Geneva Mayor. David Hayes says there’s a “surge of interest” in opening retail businesses. Just last week, WDHN reported on a new restaurant opening on East Town Street. A planned splash pad at the park, it’s expected to bring in young families from.
GENEVA, AL
wtvy.com

Bryan Harsin out at Auburn

Could fired child feeding supervisor get her job back?. A judge could decide by early next year whether the city of Dothan must rehire a woman who is at the center of its beleaguered after-school child nutrition program. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Dothan man charged in the January 6...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan man seeks insurrection sentence delay

On a cool spring night in 2019, Dothan police arrived at a simple yet well-maintained home in response to a 911 call. ALSDE hires recruiters to address teacher shortage. An ongoing challenge across the nation and here in Alabama is teacher shortages, specifically in our more rural areas. Live in...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Daleville shooting sends teen to hospital, DPD

DALEVILLE, Ala (WDHN)— A Sunday shooting in Daleville sent a teenager to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, per the Daleville Police Department. Around 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, the Daleville Police Department was notified of a shooting that had occurred on the 300 block of Daleville Avenue. According to...
DALEVILLE, AL
dothanpd.org

Dothan Man Charged with Assault

On Saturday, October 29, 2022, the Dothan Police Department responded to the 800 block of Bayshore Avenue to the report of an edge weapon assault. Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from cut wounds on the arm and side area. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan man arrested, accused of rape, DPD

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After being accused of sexually assaulting a woman, a Dothan man was arrested on a rape charge Sunday afternoon, according to Dothan Police Department. According to Dothan Police Department Lieutenant Ronald Hall, Adrian Antwann Jett,40, is accused of having sex with a woman without her consent. The crime was reported to the DPD and after an investigation took place and interviews were conducted with both Jett and the victim, Jett was taken into custody.
DOTHAN, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated individual dies at Ventress Correctional Facility

Yet another incarcerated individual at an Alabama state prison has been confirmed dead by the Alabama Department of Corrections this week, according to a statement obtained by APR on Thursday. Charles Rocky Ramsey, a 36-year-old incarcerated man at Ventress Correctional Facility, was pronounced dead on Wednesday at the Barbour County...
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Jackson County woman charged with attempted murder

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman used three guns to fire nine times at a Sneads’ man, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies said Monday. She missed. After the shooting both the victim and the woman called 911 but the woman, Sarai Torres, left the scene before deputies arrived. Torres was quickly found and “during the […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
74K+
Followers
80K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy