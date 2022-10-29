A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:. AC Milan hosts Salzburg with a spot in the last 16 up for grabs alongside Chelsea, which is already assured of winning the group ahead of its home match against Dinamo Zagreb. Milan leads Salzburg by a point and would advance by avoiding defeat against the Austrian champions. The Italian team is guaranteed to still be in European competition in the new year because it cannot finish fourth even with a loss. Salzburg, however, could drop to last place by losing at the San Siro and if Dinamo also win at Chelsea, which is likely to rotate heavily amid a hectic run of games for Graham Potter’s team.

12 HOURS AGO