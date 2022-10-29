ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Report: Adrian Martinez 'true game-time decision' vs Oklahoma State

By Alex Weber
On3.com
 4 days ago
Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images

A pair of Big 12 powers meet in Manhattan today as No. 22 Kansas State plays host to No. 9 Oklahoma State this weekend. A key matchup in the jumbled race for the Big 12 title game spots. And, as of Saturday morning, a key injury update came down the pike. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, KSU quarterback Adrian Martinez will be a game-time decision. Wildcats fans are about to have their fingers crossed for the next couple hours.

Here was Thamel’s initial report on ESPN, where the college football insider noted that Martinez’s status is up in the air and backup Will Howard will get the starting nod if Martinez is ruled out.

“Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez is a “true game-time decision” for Saturday’s game against No. 9 Oklahoma State, sources told ESPN. Martinez left No. 22 Kansas State’s loss at TCU last week with a leg injury. He was a limited participant in practice Thursday, sources told ESPN, and will be monitored in pregame warm-ups before a decision is made about his playing status.

“Junior quarterback Will Howard has practiced all week and would start if Martinez can’t play. Howard led Kansas State on four consecutive first-half touchdown drives against TCU after Martinez left the game in the first quarter.”

Seems like that Wildcat offense has scored pretty effectively no matter who is under center. Obviously, though, the veteran starter Adrian Martinez would be the choice if given one, so they’ll want him back. Especially in such a big spot like this home matchup vs. the Cowboys.

It’ll be Oklahoma State at Kansas State this afternoon, with kickoff slated for 2:30 p.m. in local central time for Manhattan. Surely by then, we’ll have an answer on who is starting at quarterback for KSU. Just a waiting game at this point. A long and excruciating one for Wildcat fans.

247Sports

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark ensures that BYU doesn't go completely winless in October

There is no sugar coating things for BYU football right now: The month of October has been about as bad as it can get. The Cougars have dropped games to Notre Dame, Arkansas, Liberty and East Carolina. The defense is in total disarray and the future of the defensive coaching staff is firmly up in the air. Since the Arkansas game, the offense seems to have come down with a case of disarray-itis of their own and has looked pretty out of sorts for a few weeks. There have been recruiting lumps and there is enough frustrating and pessimism in the Provo air that you have to chew your breaths when you walk around campus right now.
PROVO, UT
On3.com

Lane Kiffin admits Saturday night was personal after Jimbo Fisher called him and Nick Saban clowns

Lane Kiffin isn’t one to mince words, and he didn’t shy away from the fact that Saturday’s victory over Texas A&M was personal to the Ole Miss coach. Prior to the 2022 season, Kiffin to exception to Aggies leader Jimbo Fisher calling him a clown, and it’s evident that comment was in the back of the Rebels coach’s mind. Speaking with the media during his post-game press conference, Kiffin admitted the showdown was personal with Fisher and Texas A&M.
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

Alabama loses specialist Jack Martin to transfer portal

Alabama specialist Jack Martin announced on Monday morning that he is entering the transfer portal. For anyone who lands his services, the former transfer from Troy will have two years of eligibility left after spending the last one and a half seasons in Tuscaloosa. “I would like to thank the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit releases new top four, next two out following Week 9

Another exciting week of college football has come to a close, and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top four, and next two out following the conclusion of Week 9. Not much has changed for Herbstreit, as his top six teams are the same as last week, with one small tweak. Here’s who the ESPN College GameDay analyst chose as the best of the best as the college football season enters it’s stretch run.
GEORGIA STATE
Athlon Sports

SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday

The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University.  However, it was previously ...
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Lane Kiffin, after online accusations, addresses comments directed at Texas A&M players

Things got a bit heated during Saturday’s game between No. 15 Ole Miss and Texas A&M, and Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin found himself right in the center of it. Kiffin seemingly grew frustrated with the plethora of injuries on the field from Texas A&M players, and a video surfaced showing potential comments from Kiffin directed at an Aggies player. There was no audio on Kiffin at the time, so making out exactly what was said is difficult. But regardless, Kiffin directed some sort of comment towards Texas A&M defender Bryce Anderson.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
On3.com

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Previewing multiple commitments this week

As arguably the busiest and most chaotic two months of the recruiting calendar kick off ahead of the Early Signing Period, things are beginning to heat up. That includes five coveted prospects — including one of the nation’s top quarterbacks prospects — deciding between some of the country’s top programs over the next few days. With the help of the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM), we’ll preview each of the expected announcements.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

