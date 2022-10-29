Report: Adrian Martinez 'true game-time decision' vs Oklahoma State

Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images

A pair of Big 12 powers meet in Manhattan today as No. 22 Kansas State plays host to No. 9 Oklahoma State this weekend. A key matchup in the jumbled race for the Big 12 title game spots. And, as of Saturday morning, a key injury update came down the pike. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, KSU quarterback Adrian Martinez will be a game-time decision. Wildcats fans are about to have their fingers crossed for the next couple hours.

Here was Thamel’s initial report on ESPN, where the college football insider noted that Martinez’s status is up in the air and backup Will Howard will get the starting nod if Martinez is ruled out.

“Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez is a “true game-time decision” for Saturday’s game against No. 9 Oklahoma State, sources told ESPN. Martinez left No. 22 Kansas State’s loss at TCU last week with a leg injury. He was a limited participant in practice Thursday, sources told ESPN, and will be monitored in pregame warm-ups before a decision is made about his playing status.

“Junior quarterback Will Howard has practiced all week and would start if Martinez can’t play. Howard led Kansas State on four consecutive first-half touchdown drives against TCU after Martinez left the game in the first quarter.”

Seems like that Wildcat offense has scored pretty effectively no matter who is under center. Obviously, though, the veteran starter Adrian Martinez would be the choice if given one, so they’ll want him back. Especially in such a big spot like this home matchup vs. the Cowboys.

It’ll be Oklahoma State at Kansas State this afternoon, with kickoff slated for 2:30 p.m. in local central time for Manhattan. Surely by then, we’ll have an answer on who is starting at quarterback for KSU. Just a waiting game at this point. A long and excruciating one for Wildcat fans.